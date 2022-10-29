How Mateo Alvarado Venegas' state cross country success may give Sun Prairie West a big spark

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — For a new team and a new school, the first spell of success can go a long way in helping cultivate a program.

Mateo Alvarado Venegas had already tasted success at the WIAA state cross country championships, having made two previous appearances for Sun Prairie East, including a sixth-place finish at the 2020 alternate fall meet.

Shifting over to Sun Prairie West following the district splitting into two schools this fall, the senior may have provided just the spark the Wolves needed Saturday as he finished eighth in the Division 1 boys race at the Ridges Golf Course.

“It’s absolutely awesome and incredible with everything he’s gone through,” coach Derek Johnsrud said, noting Alvarado Venegas going through both COVID-19 and the district splitting into two schools.

“It’s been such a big barrier that he’s found ways to work through, so for him to get the payoff at this level is absolutely the best for him.”

Alvarado Venegas needed his absolute best to break out in a loaded field. Onalaska’s Manny Putz edged Oconomowoc’s Zach Vance by two-tenths of a second to earn medalist honors, while Stevens Point (39 points) rolled to the team title ahead of runner-up Oconomowoc (86) and third-place Madison West (128).

Alvarado Venegas, an NCAA Division I recruit being looked at by the University of Wisconsin and Minnesota, had nothing else in mind.

“Going into this race I was like, ‘I’m definitely getting on that podium my senior year.’ That was the goal from day one, no other race mattered until this one,” he said.

He proved it Saturday, separating from a large second pack of runners after the mile mark to finish in 15 minutes, 50.1 seconds. Alvarado Venegas said seeing Putz speed out of the gates — the Hilltoppers senior ran a 4:39.8 in the opening mile — proved the podium spots would come at a premium within the second group of runners.

“I was like, ‘If I’m not in it with a mile to go, I’m not on that podium,’ so I just made sure to stick with them,” he said.

Johnsrud credits Alvarado Venegas’ success at the WIAA state track and field meet — he finished sixth in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs — this past spring with his ability to stay just off the leaders.

“For him to be able to have that experience and bring that to a little bigger race like cross country, we knew if he let his fitness do the work, it’d be there for him,” he said.

Johnsrud and Alvarado Venegas believe there’s room for more success ahead for the Wolves. Sophomore Jojo Knauss finished 38th in the girls race in 19:54.7. Alvarado Venegas said having Knauss coming back for two more seasons provides great leadership, while Johnsrud knows it will help grow the program’s budding culture.

“We know we have hard workers and competitive athletes, so if we gave them the space to build that team culture internally, we knew there’d be a chance to really thrive,” Johnsrud said. “We’re just looking to add to that next year and build on that success.”