How Ella Whiffen made history for Madison Country Day/Abundant Life in cross country

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Ella Whiffen liked both running and volleyball while growing up, but when she began high school at Madison Country Day the senior was forced make a choice.

Whiffen opted for the latter. But when the chance to participate in both cross country and volleyball arose her sophomore year, she jumped at the chance.

Picking up a second fall sport was certainly a challenge but one that she was happy to take on, and it was her dual-sport skills that led to the podium Saturday at the WIAA state cross country championships. Whiffen finished sixth in the Division 3 girls race, becoming the first Country Day/Abundant Life medalist in program history at the Ridges Golf Course.

“It feels really nice, especially with it being my last time and last meet of the season finishing strong,” Whiffen said. “I didn’t plan for that to happen, but I’m very happy it did.”

Said Coach Casey Green: “It’s incredibly impressive to have an athlete that not only works that hard but is willing to balance so many things: a dual-sport athlete and a high academic load.”

Whiffen was narrowly edged by Dodgeland’s Ava Raasch at the finish line, crossing in 19 minutes, 27.5 seconds, just three-tenths behind the Trojans junior. Cochrane-Fountain City’s Addy Duellman won the race in 18:58.1 to lead the Pirates to the team title with 132 points, ahead of Oshkosh Lourdes (138).

It was a tight race throughout and a mad dash to the finish line as just 3½ seconds separated fifth through ninth places. To her credit, Whiffen hung with the lead pack the entire way; that wasn’t initially the case.

“We had to train that into her,” Green said of Whiffen staying with the lead pack from the start. “Ella has a tendency to hang way back and then make a move, but when competition gets as fierce as it is, you don’t have as much time to do that.”

Green said they helped instill that into Whiffen by having her follow the lead of teammate Hannah Hallick, who finished in 19th (20:16.4) in her first state championship appearance. While that wasn’t inherent to Whiffen’s running skills, Green knows her other attributes cultivated through volleyball being the Prairie Hawks’ leading attacker with 109 kills and second in the team in digs (151), aces (25) and blocks (4).

“Her main skill comes in two areas, one of which is that she has an engine that just doesn’t quit, and then the second is she’s always willing to accelerate even when things get hard,” Green said, noting Whiffen typically runs her fastest mile third.

Seeing everything come together for Whiffen in just her third year running competitively was extremely rewarding, and the senior hopes it helps inspire the next generation of Prairie Hawks athletes.

“I think our program is hopefully continuing upwards,” she said. “We had a small team, but big enough we had enough to place. We were really on the edge of that last year, so I’m hoping it continues to get more people out and more interest in the sport.”