How cross country runners used different strategies at talented DeForest sectional

DEFOREST — Cross country is unique in a lot of ways from other high school sports.

There’s a team element at play, while at the same time only one individual runner can be crowned medalist. However, the biggest difference is that unlike almost all other sports, cross country’s playing surface is not universal.

Each course checks in at 5,000 meters long, but everything between start and finish can be completely different. Area runners got a taste of that Saturday as the largely flat nature of the Don Batty Cross Country Course at the Windsor Sports Commons is a far cry from the hilly home of the WIAA state championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Racers made the most of that difference at the Division 1 DeForest sectional, using different strategies to put down blistering times ahead of next Saturday’s stark change in terrain.

“I think it definitely helps, especially with our home course being so tough, I think it’s going to prepare us really well for the Ridges,” Verona senior Blake Oleson said. “When we do come to a flatter course like this, you really see the results from running on harder courses.”

Oleson showed just how big of a game-changer the Wildcats' home course can be as he earned medalist honors by winning the boys race in 16 minutes, 11 seconds.

It wasn’t enough in the team race however as Madison West, paced by five runners inside the top 13, scored 48 points to win the team title ahead of runner-up Middleton (66). The Cardinals narrowly edged out Verona (68) for the other team qualifying spot.

Waunakee sophomore Cianna Wipperfurth won the girls race as the only runner to break 19 minutes with a time of 18:55.9, helping the Warriors take home the team title with 47 points. Wipperfurth held off Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado (19:00.1) as the Cardinals girls finished second with 67 points to grab the other team qualifying spot.

Wipperfurth, who finished fourth at last week’s Badger East Conference meet, thought the course “was a little easier,” but weather and the layout itself made things more of a challenge.

“It was kind of hard with the wind and it was just very hard to maneuver overall,” she said of the swirling gusts coupled with the number of turns throughout the three-loop course.

The fact things were a challenge is music to Warriors coach Heather Raffel's ears, who said she considers the Norskies’ course a “second home course.”

“A lot of teams will go to these super flat, fast courses and they get these amazing times, and the barn’s on fire at the beginning of the season,” Raffel said. “What really counts for us is the races at the end of the season, and I’m not one to go to a course to say, ‘Oh, it’s flat, you’re going to get a great time,’ I’m more of like, ‘What’s the challenge here and how can we use this going forward?’

“If it’s a great experience for our kids, it’s on our list.”

For some, the course didn’t play as much of a factor as the other competitors. Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock, who placed third at last year’s state championships and finished third Saturday in 19:04.6 to secure a return trip to the Ridges, said she enjoys the competition.

“There are so many talented girls in Wisconsin right now, so being able to have people to run with and that big pack, that’s all right around each other, was great,” she said. “It definitely does get a little bit feisty, but that’s all part of racing.”

There was plenty of strategy leading up to and implemented Saturday. Like swimmers, many of the competitors were tapered out for the race and for good reason. Among the team’s competing, seven combined teams ended the season ranked in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association top 20.

Madison West (third), Middleton (fifth) and Verona (eighth) each ended the year inside the boys’ top 10, while Waunakee (ninth), as well as the Regents (eighth), Cardinals (14th) and Wildcats (19th) girls teams cracked the top 20.

“We definitely tapered for today’s race knowing it could be anyone going to state,” Middleton girls coach Alexa Richardson said. “We knew at any time of day, on any day, that it could be us so we tapered for this meet rather than tapering for state.”

Said Madison West boys coach Tom Kaufman: “It would be a different situation if we, or any of the teams, knew that pretty much they would qualify. Given that we don’t, it’s sort of having a mini-state meet the week before.”

Raffel admitted she’s “not a fan of tapering,” while Oleson said he was about 60% tapered out. Runners tried to use the course to their advantage as well with different individual strategies, to varying degrees of success.

Sauk Prairie’s Jack Boerger punched his ticket to state for the third straight year by finishing fourth in 16:21.57. It was just the senior’s fourth race of the season as he’s been working back from a stress fracture in his pelvis, and his initial strategy to lead the pack didn’t fully materialize.

“That kind of fell apart immediately,” he said. “So then my strategy was just to stay in front as long as possible. I stayed up until the last 400 (meters) or so and then people started passing me.”

Oleson was among the passers, who said he planned to “let it rip and not look back,” in the middle of the final mile to much success. Wipperfurth did the same.

Now team and individual qualifiers must recharge and re-strategize looking ahead to next week’s state championships. Given his limited time running much of the season, Boerger doesn’t plan to alter much to his training regimen, while others plan to make few alterations.

The biggest change those who advanced will make is incorporating more hill work into their practices this week to try to simulate the Ridges course. Richardson said she’s put the Cardinals girls through plenty of hills over the course of the season and thinks “we’re better on hill courses.”

After working the Regents with a number of turn-specific workouts leading up to sectionals, Kaufman will similarly make the change to more hill-centric workouts this week, but other than that, the veteran coach knows not much can be done.

“We get to this point in the season and there’s nothing we’re going to do that can make anybody faster," he said, "but there’s a lot we can do that can make them slower."