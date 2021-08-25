 Skip to main content
How a summer in the Rocky Mountains has Middleton's Griffin Ward primed for boys cross country success
PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

How a summer in the Rocky Mountains has Middleton's Griffin Ward primed for boys cross country success

WIAA state cross country photo: Griffin Ward, Middleton

Griffin Ward was the runner-up during the alternate fall season WIAA state cross country championships in May.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Middleton senior Griffin Ward spent part of his summer vacation running at high altitudes through the Crested Butte terrain in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

Ward and fellow seniors Lauren Pansegrau and Maddie Ruszkiewicz participated in the Rocky Mountain Cross Country Camp, a 20-day event organized by Team Prep USA. The peak elevation at Crested Butte sits at more than 8,900 feet.

The trio departed for the camp one day after the WIAA Division 1 state track and field championships in late June.

Ward said it was an experience he’ll never forget. Besides running, the camp included lectures from Olympian runners and elite athletes.

“Training at altitude really helped with my overall fitness,” said Ward, who also gained important lessons with base strategy, recovery and avoiding injury.

Back in Wisconsin, some 7,800 feet closer to sea level, Ward is hoping the summer training pays off in the form of WIAA hardware.

He posted a runner-up finish on the 5,000-meter course in 15:43.2 at the alternate fall season WIAA state boys cross country championships during his junior year in May. Stevens Point’s Jake Bourget, a University of Wisconsin recruit, won the race at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville in 15:38.6.

Ward paced a Middleton team that earned a fourth-place effort with 92 points at the state cross country championships. In addition, he competes in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters for the track team.

When not running, Ward finds other ways to maintain his endurance.

He played soccer as a freshman and has been a member of the varsity alpine ski team for three years. He finished sixth in the giant slalom at the state meet in La Crosse in 2020.

Coach Brian Finnel, in his fifth season as cross country coach, said he appreciates Ward’s multi-sport abilities. Finnel said the aerobic and anaerobic intensities of soccer correlate well into running.

“Right out of the gates, Griffin showed a lot of potential and interest in the sport,” he said.

Ward has increased his mileage and pace, incorporated strength training into his regimen and is poised for a special cross country season, according to Finnel.

Ward’s ultimate objective is to claim a podium spot — a top-10 slot — at the WIAA state championship Oct. 30 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

“In offseason times like this summer, he’s been running every day and going above and beyond, and it’s really something to see that progression,” Finnel said of Ward. “I think he’s primed to be one of the best runners in the state of Wisconsin this year.”

Ward said he’ll adopt a leadership role with the Cardinals by guiding underclassmen on building consistency.

“There are a lot of young guys, and our team is an underdog this season,” Ward said. “I’m going to focus on building a good culture and re-establishing our tradition.”

Finnel, who’s assisted the cross country and track and field programs for a decade, said last season’s team felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with about 35 athletes participating in tryouts. There were as many as 83 runners competing for the team in seasons prior to the pandemic.

The Cardinals had 50 runners at the start of this season. Finnel expects senior Ethan Mladucky, junior Dean Montour and sophomore Will Whiteis to make a difference for Middleton.

Finnel said some of the Big Eight Conference runners the Cardinals will be watching out for are Sun Prairie junior Mateo Alvardo Venegas and Verona senior Aidan Manning. Venegas finished sixth at state with a time of 15:56.9, and Manning was 12th in 16:11.9.

 

