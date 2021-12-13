High school notes: Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau competes at national meet; Cardinals' Joe Line steps down

Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau finished 21st in the girls race at the 2021 Eastbay cross country championships Saturday at Morley Field at Balboa Park in San Diego, California.
The Eastbay championships formerly were known as the Foot Locker cross country championships.
Natalie Cook — a senior from Flower Mound, Texas, and an Oklahoma State commit — was the girls winner in 17 minutes, 15 seconds over the 5,000-meter course, according to a release about the meet. Angelina Perez of Ringwood, New Jersey, finished second among 40 competitors (38 finished).
University of Michigan commit Pansegrau, representing the Midwest, finished in 18:07.5.
Pansegrau was the WIAA Division 1 girls race at the state cross country meet Oct. 30 in Wisconsin Rapids. She qualified for the national event by overcoming a fall and finishing 10th at the recent Midwest regional in Kenosha.
The boys winner was Riley Hough, a senior from Fenton, Michigan, and a Michigan State commit. He finished first in 15:11.4. Kenan Pala, a senior from San Diego, was second (15:14.8) among 40 runners.
Joe Line steps down at Middleton
Joe Line recently stepped down as Middleton’s boys track and field coach, Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims confirmed.
“Coach Line has stepped down from the head coaching position for this year,” Sims wrote in an email. “His reason for stepping down was personal to free up time for family. He has loved the support from the athletic department and was very complimentary of our efforts to support him in his past role. We will miss his presence within this program, for sure.”
The Middleton boys track and field team won its seventh consecutive Big Eight Conference title and fourth in a row under Line in 2019.
The 2020 track and field season was canceled by the WIAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was a track and field season in 2021, though the schedule was delayed and altered due to the WIAA adding an alternate fall season in the spring in 2021. The Big Eight, however, didn’t hold a conference track meet in 2021.
Brian Finnel, who’s the boys cross country coach at Middleton, said he has stepped down as an assistant coach (boys distance runners) for the Cardinals’ track and field team because he wants to spend more time with his family.
Fave 5: Sports reporter Jon Masson selects his favorite stories from 2021
It was difficult to pick just five high school stories during a unique year that included the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring and a spring season that wrapped up in July with Sun Prairie's state baseball title.
The All-Badger North Conference outfielder and pitcher for the Waunakee baseball team was born with one arm.
Zelinski, who was living in an orphanage in Ethiopia, came to the United States when he was adopted at age 11.
By his count, Krentz played 1,974 nine-hole rounds, or 17,766 holes in 2020 — about 85% of the time by himself.
Fourth-ranked Sun Prairie scores 232.5 points to outdistance runner-up and second-ranked Greenfield co-op (211 points).
Thoeny is the No. 1 golfer for Blue Devils coach David Zilker's lineup. Thoeny is among eight girls who play for the Lodi boys golf program, which doesn't offer a girls team.