 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school notes: Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau competes at national meet; Cardinals' Joe Line steps down
0 Comments
alert

High school notes: Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau competes at national meet; Cardinals' Joe Line steps down

  • 0
d1 cover photo 10-30

Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau crosses the finish line in Saturday's Division 1 race at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. 

 SEAN DAVIS, CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS

Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau finished 21st in the girls race at the 2021 Eastbay cross country championships Saturday at Morley Field at Balboa Park in San Diego, California.

The Eastbay championships formerly were known as the Foot Locker cross country championships.

Natalie Cook — a senior from Flower Mound, Texas, and an Oklahoma State commit — was the girls winner in 17 minutes, 15 seconds over the 5,000-meter course, according to a release about the meet. Angelina Perez of Ringwood, New Jersey, finished second among 40 competitors (38 finished).

University of Michigan commit Pansegrau, representing the Midwest, finished in 18:07.5.

Pansegrau was the WIAA Division 1 girls race at the state cross country meet Oct. 30 in Wisconsin Rapids. She qualified for the national event by overcoming a fall and finishing 10th at the recent Midwest regional in Kenosha.

The boys winner was Riley Hough, a senior from Fenton, Michigan, and a Michigan State commit. He finished first in 15:11.4. Kenan Pala, a senior from San Diego, was second (15:14.8) among 40 runners. 

Joe Line steps down at Middleton

Joe Line recently stepped down as Middleton’s boys track and field coach, Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims confirmed.

“Coach Line has stepped down from the head coaching position for this year,” Sims wrote in an email. “His reason for stepping down was personal to free up time for family. He has loved the support from the athletic department and was very complimentary of our efforts to support him in his past role. We will miss his presence within this program, for sure.”

The Middleton boys track and field team won its seventh consecutive Big Eight Conference title and fourth in a row under Line in 2019.

The 2020 track and field season was canceled by the WIAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a track and field season in 2021, though the schedule was delayed and altered due to the WIAA adding an alternate fall season in the spring in 2021. The Big Eight, however, didn’t hold a conference track meet in 2021.

Brian Finnel, who’s the boys cross country coach at Middleton, said he has stepped down as an assistant coach (boys distance runners) for the Cardinals’ track and field team because he wants to spend more time with his family.

Fave 5: Sports reporter Jon Masson selects his favorite stories from 2021

It was difficult to pick just five high school stories during a unique year that included the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring and a spring season that wrapped up in July with Sun Prairie's state baseball title. 

Waunakee's Adam Acker doesn't let limitation slow him on the field or in life
High School Baseball
topical alert

Waunakee's Adam Acker doesn't let limitation slow him on the field or in life

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The All-Badger North Conference outfielder and pitcher for the Waunakee baseball team was born with one arm. 

How Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski's route to running excellence began in Ethiopia
High School Cross Country
alert

How Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski's route to running excellence began in Ethiopia

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Zelinski, who was living in an orphanage in Ethiopia, came to the United States when he was adopted at age 11. 

Mount Horeb golf coach Nolan Krentz driven to play the most rounds
High School Golf
topical

Mount Horeb golf coach Nolan Krentz driven to play the most rounds

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

By his count, Krentz played 1,974 nine-hole rounds, or 17,766 holes in 2020 — about 85% of the time by himself.

WIAA Division 1 state swimming: Sun Prairie starts late, closes strong for first title
High School Swimming
topical

WIAA Division 1 state swimming: Sun Prairie starts late, closes strong for first title

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Fourth-ranked Sun Prairie scores 232.5 points to outdistance runner-up and second-ranked Greenfield co-op (211 points). 

With no girls program, Haley Thoeny paves way for Lodi boys golf team
High School Golf
topical

With no girls program, Haley Thoeny paves way for Lodi boys golf team

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Thoeny is the No. 1 golfer for Blue Devils coach David Zilker's lineup. Thoeny is among eight girls who play for the Lodi boys golf program, which doesn't offer a girls team. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics