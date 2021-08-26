 Skip to main content
High school girls cross country preview: 3 things you need to know this season
High school girls cross country preview: 3 things you need to know this season

20210508statecrosscountrykw001-05082021144931

Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau wins the WIAA alternate fall state cross county championships at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville, Wis., Saturday, May 8, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

The Middleton girls cross country team that won last year's state title returns very nearly intact.

That means the Cardinals are early favorites to repeat, right? We'll find out. The squad is led by state gold and bronze medalists and has a sizable chunk of last year's roster back again. 

But Middleton isn't the only storyline worth following this season. Here's what else you should be paying attention to:

Cardinals still loaded after state title

Middleton appears to be a favorite on paper to repeat as state champions and win their sixth team state title in school history during the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring. The Cardinals have both Lauren Pansegrau and Zaira Malloy-Salgado returning, the first- and third-place finishers at the 2020 alternative fall state championships, respectively. Seniors Amalia Morner, Addy Ystenes and Natalie Ahn, junior Elizabeth Schwartz and sophomore Molly Schroeder are all returning runners who competed in or were alternates during the season and at state. The Cardinals also have a solid runner in senior Maddie Ruszkewicz returning to competition after battling injuries for the past two cross country seasons.

Dasha Vorontsov, Oregon girls cross country eyeing further success after breakout spring season

Nashold leads experienced Regents

Madison West is attempting to make it to state for the fifth year in a row, which would tie a school record. The Regents return their entire roster that took third at the state championship meet in the spring, including 2018 individual state champion Genevieve Nashold. The Regents returning roster also includes state competitors Cecily Greblo (a senior), juniors Maddie Sloan and Hypatia Newton, and sophomores Celia Wallace and Violette Culp. With all that returning talent, the Regents might be in contention to finish near the top of the state field again in the fall.

Can L-Cats' Capitol reign continue?

Lake Mills has the opportunity to win its fifth Capitol Conference championship in a row this coming season. The L-Cats took home a conference title last season on their way to a fourth place finish at the Division 2 team state championship meet in the fall of 2020. The L-Cats lost a few key seniors from last year but return a solid group of runners including juniors Jenna Hosey and Madison Hahn, and sophomores Ava Vesperman and Olivia Klubertanz, all of whom competed at the state championship meet a year ago.

 

