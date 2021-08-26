High school girls cross country preview: 3 things you need to know this season

The Middleton girls cross country team that won last year's state title returns very nearly intact.
That means the Cardinals are early favorites to repeat, right? We'll find out. The squad is led by state gold and bronze medalists and has a sizable chunk of last year's roster back again.
But Middleton isn't the only storyline worth following this season. Here's what else you should be paying attention to:
Cardinals still loaded after state title
Middleton appears to be a favorite on paper to repeat as state champions and win their sixth team state title in school history during the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring. The Cardinals have both Lauren Pansegrau and Zaira Malloy-Salgado returning, the first- and third-place finishers at the 2020 alternative fall state championships, respectively. Seniors Amalia Morner, Addy Ystenes and Natalie Ahn, junior Elizabeth Schwartz and sophomore Molly Schroeder are all returning runners who competed in or were alternates during the season and at state. The Cardinals also have a solid runner in senior Maddie Ruszkewicz returning to competition after battling injuries for the past two cross country seasons.
Nashold leads experienced Regents
Madison West is attempting to make it to state for the fifth year in a row, which would tie a school record. The Regents return their entire roster that took third at the state championship meet in the spring, including 2018 individual state champion Genevieve Nashold. The Regents returning roster also includes state competitors Cecily Greblo (a senior), juniors Maddie Sloan and Hypatia Newton, and sophomores Celia Wallace and Violette Culp. With all that returning talent, the Regents might be in contention to finish near the top of the state field again in the fall.
Can L-Cats' Capitol reign continue?
Lake Mills has the opportunity to win its fifth Capitol Conference championship in a row this coming season. The L-Cats took home a conference title last season on their way to a fourth place finish at the Division 2 team state championship meet in the fall of 2020. The L-Cats lost a few key seniors from last year but return a solid group of runners including juniors Jenna Hosey and Madison Hahn, and sophomores Ava Vesperman and Olivia Klubertanz, all of whom competed at the state championship meet a year ago.
High school girls cross country preview: Madison West's Genevieve Nashold among 10 runners you need to know this season
Abigail Minning, jr., Lakeside Lutheran
Minning is a two-time WIAA state championship individual qualifier in cross country and a 2019 first-team all-conference performer in the Capitol Conference. She also ran a personal best time of 5:41 in the 1600-meter run during the 2021 track season.
Genevieve Nashold, sr., Madison West
She's the 2018 individual state champion and 2020 alternative fall season individual state runner-up in the 5k. As a freshman in 2018, she won Madison West’s first girls state cross country championship ever.
Annika Cutforth, sr., Madison Memorial
Cutforth ran 19:13.7 and took 10th place individually at the 2020 alternative fall state championship meet. Cutforth was able to finish more than 25 seconds faster than she did at the 2019 state championship meet as a sophomore.
Lauren Pansegrau, sr., Middleton
A 2020 alternate fall state individual and team state champion, she set a state record in the 5k run at state with a time of 17:07.3. Pansegrau also ran sub-17 minutes in the 5k run at sectionals, becoming the first high school girl in state history to do so.
Zaira Malloy-Salgado, jr., Middleton
As a sophomore, Malloy-Salgado took third place in the spring state championship meet with a time of 18:45.3, making her the highest-placing underclassman at the meet. Malloy-Salgado also took 11th in the 3200-meter run at the 2021 state track and field championship meet.
Mara Talabac, sr., Milton
Talabac finished with a time of 19:38.5 and took 14th place at the 2020 alt-fall state championship meet, the best time by a Badger Conference runner at the meet. Talabac also took 16th and 22nd in Division 1 in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter run respectively at the 2021 state track and field championship meet.
Lily Maynard, so., New Glarus/Monticello
As a freshmen, Maynard finished with a time of 20:11.4 and took 24th place at the 2020 state championships in the spring. Maynard also helped New Glarus/Monticello to a team state qualification during the spring season where most of the teams they were competing against were big Division 1 schools.
Dasha Vorontsov, jr., Oregon
With a personal record time of 18:53, Vorontsov took fifth place individually at the 2020 spring state championship meet as a sophomore. That finish was the best from and Oregon girls runner since 1988.
Catherine Gregg, so., Sauk Prairie
Despite only being a sophomore, Gregg is the current school record holder with a personal best time of 20:21.44 last season. She also won the Badger North Conference championship in the 3200-meter run during the 2021 track and field season.
Reagan Zimmerman, sr., Sun Prairie
As a junior, Zimmerman took 13th place with a time of 19:33.7 in the spring championship meet. She also qualified for state in the 3200-meter run during the 2021 track and field season.