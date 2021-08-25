High school boys cross country preview: 3 things you need to know this season

The cross country season is upon us.

What can we expect? Well, a lot.

Baraboo has a new assistant coach who's a very familiar face. And the Badger Conference, like in every other sport, has an entirely new look.

Here are three things to have in mind as runners kick off toward the finishing line this fall.

Arndt returns to T-Birds in new role

Former Baraboo head coach Peter Arndt, who won 26 conference championships and had four team state championship meet appearances in 36 seasons in charge of the Thunderbirds, will be returning this year as an assistant coach. Arndt was inducted into the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and retired as Baraboo head coach after the 2017 season but has remained in close proximity to Baraboo sports. Arndt is now working under current Baraboo head coach Jacob Boll, who worked as Arndt’s assistant coach from 2012-2017.

Roe, Nelson combine forces in Sun Prairie's final season