High school boys cross country preview: 3 things you need to know this season
High school boys cross country preview: 3 things you need to know this season

Peter Arndt

Baraboo boys cross country coach Peter Arndt stands with seniors Silas Patten (left) and Jasper Swallen. The veteran coach announced his retirement after 36 seasons with the team.

 PETER ARNDT/Contributed

The cross country season is upon us.

What can we expect? Well, a lot. 

Baraboo has a new assistant coach who's a very familiar face. And the Badger Conference, like in every other sport, has an entirely new look. 

Here are three things to have in mind as runners kick off toward the finishing line this fall.

Arndt returns to T-Birds in new role

Former Baraboo head coach Peter Arndt, who won 26 conference championships and had four team state championship meet appearances in 36 seasons in charge of the Thunderbirds, will be returning this year as an assistant coach. Arndt was inducted into the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and retired as Baraboo head coach after the 2017 season but has remained in close proximity to Baraboo sports. Arndt is now working under current Baraboo head coach Jacob Boll, who worked as Arndt’s assistant coach from 2012-2017.

Roe, Nelson combine forces in Sun Prairie's final season

Sun Prairie will have co-head coaches this fall with Matt Roe and Megan Nelson sharing the responsibilities. The Cardinals are coming off a cross country season in which they finished in second at the alternate fall state championship meet. Roe had previously been the Sun Prairie girls cross country head coach and Nelson has been coaching cross country and distance track for Sun Prairie since 2014. Roe and Nelson will serve as co-head coaches for both boys and girls cross country teams at Sun Prairie. The move to fully combine the boys and girls cross country teams coincidently comes in the final season in which Sun Prairie will compete as one high school. Kevin Hall, who had been the boys coach, moved to South Carolina this summer. 

How a summer in the Rocky Mountains has Middleton's Griffin Ward primed for boys cross country success

Badger Conference gets face lift

The Badger Conference is now split into East and West rather than North and South, and members have been rearranged to align geographically with the new divisions. The Badger West includes Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Edgewood, Mount Horeb, Monroe and Oregon, while the Badge East features Beaver Dam, DeForest, Watertown, Waunakee, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove and Stoughton. 

 

