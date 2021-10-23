Here's why Middleton standout distance runner Lauren Pansegrau chose Michigan

DEFOREST -- Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau said Saturday she has orally committed to the University of Michigan and plans to compete in women’s cross country and track and field.
Pansegrau won the girls race at the WIAA Division 1 DeForest sectional cross country meet in 17 minutes, 24.29 seconds Saturday at the Windsor Sports Commons’ Linde Fields.
Middleton was the girls team champion and advanced to the WIAA state cross country meet next Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
When asked after the girls race whether she had decided on a college, she said she chose Michigan last week.
“It’s a really good school,” she said. “It sounds like you have a really good balance with school and athletics.”
Middleton girls cross country coach Alexa Richardson said Pansegrau recently texted her and said she had a surprise to tell her at practice.
“I was so excited,” Richardson said. “She was going back and forth between like 10 schools. She had not narrowed it down. … I was hoping it was Michigan. I think she fits in really well there. She seems to like the atmosphere, the coach and the teammates. I think it will be a really good fit for her to continue to get faster and to continue to succeed.”
Richardson said Pansegrau is an outstanding student.
Pansegrau was the champion at the cross country state meet during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring in Janesville. Middleton’s girls won the team title.
She finished first in 17:07.3 over 5,000 meters. She shattered the previous state record for 5,000 meters of 17:44.6 set by Onalaska’s Kora Malecek in the final of 2019 in Wisconsin Rapids.
Pansegrau, as a junior, had a personal-best time of 16:57.976 in winning the sectional title last spring. She became the first state girls to run a cross country time below 17 minutes over 5,000 meters.
After the alternate fall season last spring, Pansegrau then won the girls 3,200 meters at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in June in La Crosse. She was second in the Division 1 1,600.
She was second in Division 1 at the state cross country meet in fall, 2019.
High school girls cross country preview: Madison West's Genevieve Nashold among 10 runners you need to know this season
Abigail Minning, jr., Lakeside Lutheran
Minning is a two-time WIAA state championship individual qualifier in cross country and a 2019 first-team all-conference performer in the Capitol Conference. She also ran a personal best time of 5:41 in the 1,600-meter run during the 2021 track season.
Genevieve Nashold, sr., Madison West
She's the 2018 individual state champion and alternative fall season individual state runner-up last spring in the 5k. As a freshman in 2018, she won Madison West’s first girls state cross country championship.
Annika Cutforth, sr., Madison Memorial
Cutforth ran 19:13.7 and took 10th place individually at the alternative fall state championship meet last spring. Cutforth was able to finish more than 25 seconds faster than she did at the 2019 state championship meet as a sophomore.
Zaira Malloy-Salgado, jr., Middleton
As a sophomore, Malloy-Salgado took third place in the spring state championship meet with a time of 18:45.3, making her the highest-placing underclassman at the meet. Malloy-Salgado also took 11th in the 3200-meter run at the 2021 state track and field championship meet.
Mara Talabac, sr., Milton
Talabac finished with a time of 19:38.5 and took 14th place at the alternate fall state championship meet last spring, the best time by a Badger Conference runner at the meet. Talabac also took 16th and 22nd in Division 1 in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter run, respectively, at the 2021 state track and field championship meet.
Lily Maynard, so., New Glarus/Monticello
As a freshman, Maynard finished with a time of 20:11.4 and took 24th place at the 2021 state championships in the spring. Maynard also helped New Glarus/Monticello to a team state qualification during the spring season where most of the teams they were competing against were Division 1 schools.
Dasha Vorontsov, jr., Oregon
With a personal record time of 18:53, Vorontsov took fifth place individually at the 2021 spring state championship meet as a sophomore. That finish was the best from and Oregon girls runner since 1988.
Catherine Gregg, so., Sauk Prairie
Despite only being a sophomore, Gregg is the current school record holder with a personal best time of 20:21.44 last season. She also won the Badger North Conference championship in the 3,200-meter run during the 2021 track and field season.
Reagan Zimmerman, sr., Sun Prairie
As a junior, Zimmerman took 13th place with a time of 19:33.7 in the spring championship meet. She also qualified for state in the 3,200-meter run during the 2021 track and field season.