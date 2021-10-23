 Skip to main content
Here's why Middleton standout distance runner Lauren Pansegrau chose Michigan
alert

Here's why Middleton standout distance runner Lauren Pansegrau chose Michigan

Lauren Pansegrau

Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau won Saturday's WIAA Division 1 DeForest cross country sectional.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

DEFOREST -- Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau said Saturday she has orally committed to the University of Michigan and plans to compete in women’s cross country and track and field.

Pansegrau won the girls race at the WIAA Division 1 DeForest sectional cross country meet in 17 minutes, 24.29 seconds Saturday at the Windsor Sports Commons’ Linde Fields.

Middleton was the girls team champion and advanced to the WIAA state cross country meet next Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.

When asked after the girls race whether she had decided on a college, she said she chose Michigan last week.

“It’s a really good school,” she said. “It sounds like you have a really good balance with school and athletics.”

Middleton girls cross country coach Alexa Richardson said Pansegrau recently texted her and said she had a surprise to tell her at practice.

“I was so excited,” Richardson said. “She was going back and forth between like 10 schools. She had not narrowed it down. … I was hoping it was Michigan. I think she fits in really well there. She seems to like the atmosphere, the coach and the teammates. I think it will be a really good fit for her to continue to get faster and to continue to succeed.”

Richardson said Pansegrau is an outstanding student. 

Pansegrau was the champion at the cross country state meet during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring in Janesville. Middleton’s girls won the team title.

She finished first in 17:07.3 over 5,000 meters. She shattered the previous state record for 5,000 meters of 17:44.6 set by Onalaska’s Kora Malecek in the final of 2019 in Wisconsin Rapids.

Pansegrau, as a junior, had a personal-best time of 16:57.976 in winning the sectional title last spring. She became the first state girls to run a cross country time below 17 minutes over 5,000 meters.

After the alternate fall season last spring, Pansegrau then won the girls 3,200 meters at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in June in La Crosse. She was second in the Division 1 1,600.

She was second in Division 1 at the state cross country meet in fall, 2019. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

