It can be a challenge for new coaches to take over shortly before the start of a season.

But Kelly Julian and Lauren Dilley are confident that won’t be the case for the Middleton girls cross country team.

Julian and Dilley, the program’s new co-coaches, boast a combined 10 years of coaching experience as they take over for Alexa Richardson, who recently stepped down due to personal reasons but will remain on staff as an assistant under her former assistants.

“Lauren and I are incredibly excited for the opportunity to lead this season, while also supporting Alexa,” Julian said.

Julian joined the staff during the alternative season in the spring of 2021, while Dilley joined the staff in 2016 alongside Richardson in her first year. The new co-coaches hope that familiarity helps overcome the challenge.

“I think that will make the transition really smooth for the athletes,” Julian said. “Change is always hard, but I'm hopeful that our shared experiences with the athletes will make this transition a little easier.

“They already know us, and vice versa, therefore we can continue to build upon the relationships that we've already established.”

Julian, who teaches social studies at Middleton High School, said the pair is excited for the chance to take over the program, albeit likely in the interim. Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims said Richardson will remain coach of the Cardinals girls track and field team and most likely return as coach of the cross country program next fall.

In the meantime, Julian and Dilley will get to lead the charge utilizing their complementary strengths.

“That definitely helps as we navigate new responsibilities and situations that the head coach position brings,” Julian said. “And while we may have different personalities as head coaches, we’re unified in our commitment to promoting the program’s goals of positive athlete experience and team culture.”

Both Julian and Dilley had that during their time competing at both the high school and collegiate levels. Julian, a 2010 Waukesha North grad, was part of the North Stars’ WIAA Division 1 state qualifying team in 2009 and ran recreationally while attending the University of Wisconsin.

Dilley is a 2011 Middleton graduate. She competed in cross country and track and field all four years, then went on to have a standout career at UW-Stevens Point.

Dilley qualified for the NCAA Division III cross country championships as both a junior and senior, including finishing 120th out of 275 runners as a senior in 2014. On the track, she captured the 10,000-meter run title and took third in the 5,000 at the 2015 WIAC outdoor championships.

Middleton qualified as a team for its fourth consecutive WIAA Division 1 state cross country championships last fall, finishing sixth as a team with 189 points. The Cardinals, who won the alternate spring title in the spring of 2021 as well as the Division 1 title later that fall, return four members of that team. Leading that charge is last year's ninth-place overall finisher Olivia Chellevold, as well as Olivia Strasia, Morley Schroeder and Emma Barnum.

