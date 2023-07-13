The Middleton girls cross country team will have two new leaders this year as Lauren Dilley and Kelly Julian were named co-coaches, athletic director Jamie Sims confirmed Wednesday.
Dilley and Julian take over for Alexa Richardson, who stepped down due to personal reasons but will remain on staff as an assistant coach. Both Dilley and Julian served as assistants under Richardson last year, making Sims’ job easy in finding Richardson’s interim successors.
Sims said Richardson will remain the Cardinals girls track and field coach and likely will take over as cross country coach next season.
“It’s extremely beneficial because they bring that same knowledge and expertise Alexa brings, and Alexa is still going to be part of the program to help guide them,” Sims said. “And they’re amazing coaches within themselves, so a lot of time what’s so helpful for us at Middleton is that sometimes the help we need is already on staff.”
Under Richardson, who ran at the University of Wisconsin, Middleton won the Big Eight Conference title in 2019 and 2021, and last year finished sixth as a team with 189 points, paced by podium finishers Zaira Malloy-Salgado and Olivia Chellevold. Malloy-Salgado, a 2023 Middleton grad and Wisconsin cross country and track and field commit, placed fifth while Chellevold took ninth as a freshman.
Photos: Action from the WIAA state cross country championships
Middleton coach Alexa Richardson huddles with her team before the 2019 WIAA Division 1 cross country sectional at Lake Farm County Park in Madison. Richardson, who recently stepped down, will serve as an assistant under co-coaches Kelly Julian and Lauren Dilley, Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims confirmed Wednesday.