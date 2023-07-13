The Middleton girls cross country team will have two new leaders this year as Lauren Dilley and Kelly Julian were named co-coaches, athletic director Jamie Sims confirmed Wednesday.

Dilley and Julian take over for Alexa Richardson, who stepped down due to personal reasons but will remain on staff as an assistant coach. Both Dilley and Julian served as assistants under Richardson last year, making Sims’ job easy in finding Richardson’s interim successors.

Sims said Richardson will remain the Cardinals girls track and field coach and likely will take over as cross country coach next season.

“It’s extremely beneficial because they bring that same knowledge and expertise Alexa brings, and Alexa is still going to be part of the program to help guide them,” Sims said. “And they’re amazing coaches within themselves, so a lot of time what’s so helpful for us at Middleton is that sometimes the help we need is already on staff.”

Sims, who is entering his fourth season as athletic director, said both Dilley and Julian were members of the Cardinals coaching staff when he started in 2020.

“We have great staff here, so that’s a huge blessing for us to have them and for them to step up and share that co-head coach role to ensure things continue to roll the way they have been,” he said.

Richardson turned Middleton into one of the area’s most successful programs since taking over in 2016. The two-time Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Coach of the Year guided the Cardinals to four straight WIAA state tournament appearances as a team from 2019 to 2022.

Middleton won the alternate spring title in the spring of 2021, as well as the Division 1 title later that fall.

Under Richardson, who ran at the University of Wisconsin, Middleton won the Big Eight Conference title in 2019 and 2021, and last year finished sixth as a team with 189 points, paced by podium finishers Zaira Malloy-Salgado and Olivia Chellevold. Malloy-Salgado, a 2023 Middleton grad and Wisconsin cross country and track and field commit, placed fifth while Chellevold took ninth as a freshman.

