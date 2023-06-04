Ginna Irwin was named girls cross country coach at Madison Memorial.

Irwin joined the Spartans’ program as an assistant girls cross country coach last fall, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said. Irwin has been coaching cross country and track at the middle school level for the past 10 years, according to Schlitz.

Irwin replaces Katie Kornaus, who stepped away from coaching in the fall but still plans to remain as a coach in the Spartans’ track and field program in the spring, Schlitz said.

“Ginna is excited to continue with the program in the new head coach role,” Schlitz wrote in an email Sunday. “Ginna is a two-time Ironman Wisconsin finisher, and continues to be active in the Madison running and multisport community.”

She played field hockey at Indiana University.

She is a physical therapist and an elementary physical education teacher with the Middleton Cross Plains school district.

