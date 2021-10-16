DeForest girls pull off upset, Badger East cross country title, boys also victorious

“Our original strategy was for me to kind of bury him, because we didn’t think that he was going to run under 16 (minutes),” Zywicki said of DeForest’s Bauer. “And then when he did, it kind of switched up to just sit behind him until the last little bit so that I could out-kick him.

“He was up by about four seconds the whole last mile. I knew coming in that I probably had a better kick than him, so I figured if I was close to him that I’d be able to beat him at the end.”

That’s exactly what happened. Bauer faded with about 20 meters to go and Zywicki raced ahead to claim the Badger East individual championship.

“It was a good bounce-back meet for me. Last week I didn’t have such a good meet, so it was kind of a confidence booster,” said Zywicki, who chalked up taking ninth at the Wisconsin Lutheran Viking Invite on Oct. 7 in 16:41 to it just being “an off day.”

Unlike in the boys race, there was no drama on the homestretch of Saturday’s girls race.

There was no one in Babcock’s rearview mirror as she coasted to victory with a time of 18:11.4.

She wouldn’t have known if there was, though.