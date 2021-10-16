DeForest girls pull off upset, Badger East cross country title, boys also victorious

Monona Grove and Waunakee came into Saturday morning’s Badger East Conference cross country championships as the favorites to win the girls title, both ranked in the top-20 of this week’s state coaches poll.
And then there was DeForest. The dark horse.
“We knew we were going to have to have a great day to be able to do it,” DeForest girls coach C.K. Smith said. “But we’ve been talking, especially the last three weeks, about how our girls have been trending and that we’re right there.
“Why not us?”
Why not, indeed.
Rylan Oberg finished fifth (19 minutes, 30.1 seconds), Lydia Bauer sixth (19:37.4) and all five of the Norskies scorers were in the top 16, conquering the 5,000-meter course at Lake Farm County Park along the shores of Lake Waubesa to lead DeForest to the conference championship by 17 points over runner-up MG.
DeForest finished with a score of 54 while the 11th-ranked Silver Eagles had 71 and third-place Waunakee, ranked 19th, had 81.
The Norskies knew they had to gamble a little bit if they wanted to pull off the upset.
“The biggest difference in the moment for us today,” Smith said, “was that we took a bit of a chance at the beginning and made sure that we got out so that there weren’t any early gaps.
“On this course, you can kind of disappear. So, we wanted to make sure we were running with the other competition we should have been to finish well, and I think that paid off.”
Another big key was the effort turned in by senior Erica Bodden, the Norskies’ fifth runner on the day who took 16th in 20:26.2.
“She did not run some meets early in the year — she just didn’t feel like she had the energy,” Smith said. “So we did a few different things training-wise with her. In the last three weeks, she found herself, thankfully, and her confidence just went through the roof.
“Usually she’s a pace runner but today she was actually running people down at the end. That to me was the big, big difference.”
Sandwiched between the sophomore Oberg, senior Bauer and Bodden were junior Logan Peters (13th in 20:23.9) and senior Jocelyn Pickhardt (14th in 20:24.3), rounding things out for DeForest.
Pulling off another upset at next week’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet will be a bigger challenge considering not only will MG and Waunakee be in the field once again but top-ranked Middleton and third-ranked Madison West also stand in the way.
The Norskies are, however, hosting the meet — which could give them a little bit of an edge.
“It’s on the home course, which I think at least will help confidence-wise,” Smith said. “If we can have another day like we did today, who knows?
“We’ll give it a shot.”
DeForest’s girls team winning in the first race of the morning Saturday also provided a boost to the boys team, which was, in fact, the favorite but got an assist from the girls nonetheless.
“What they showed us,” Norskies’ boys coach Joe Parker said, “was if you got out and gaps opened up, there wasn’t a lot of closing of the gaps.
“We knew we wanted to get out well and run fast today because of the conditions, but they still had to execute that first half-mile. And I think that first half-mile just set the tone for the rest of the race.”
DeForest, ranked 20th in the state poll, had little trouble executing, that’s for sure.
Junior Isaiah Bauer (15:56.2) and senior Jackson Grabowski (16:17.1) finished 2-3, seniors Matthew Vander Meer (fifth in 16:43.4) and Dylan King (eighth in 16:53.2) were both inside the top-10 and junior Joe Huber (13th in 17:35.0) was inside the top-15 as the Norskies dominated the field, scoring 31 points to win the title well ahead of runner-up Stoughton’s 67 points.
“With the exception of a few head colds, thank goodness not COVID, we’ve had such consistency that really if anyone in our top three fall back, our four-five is going to move up,” Parker said of what’s keyed his team’s success this fall.
Knowing that his team was favored so heavily Saturday, Parker hoped that this meet could be a bridge to next weekend’s sectional meet, when the Norskies will be vying for a state berth among a loaded field that includes eight-ranked Madison West, ninth-ranked Verona, 10th-ranked Middleton and No. 13 Madison Memorial.
“I wanted the guys to see a time when they finished that they feel like they can show up next week at the big table,” he said of the goal at the Badger East meet. “I knew our kids had talent, but depending on the course you run and depending on the weather you run in, your talent might not show up because of those things. So, they needed to see the numbers.
“And I think they all saw the numbers today that will build the confidence to put them where they need to be next week.”
Zywicki, Babcock win individual titles
The race for first place in the boys 5K was close.
The race on the girls side was not.
When both were done, it was Stoughton senior Jayden Zywicki and MG freshman Mackenzie Babcock as medalists, the former winning by 2 seconds and the latter comfortably ahead of the runner-up, cruising to victory by over a minute.
Zywicki didn’t think the boys race would be quite so tight. When it ended up being a nailbiter, though, he wasn’t concerned.
“Our original strategy was for me to kind of bury him, because we didn’t think that he was going to run under 16 (minutes),” Zywicki said of DeForest’s Bauer. “And then when he did, it kind of switched up to just sit behind him until the last little bit so that I could out-kick him.
“He was up by about four seconds the whole last mile. I knew coming in that I probably had a better kick than him, so I figured if I was close to him that I’d be able to beat him at the end.”
That’s exactly what happened. Bauer faded with about 20 meters to go and Zywicki raced ahead to claim the Badger East individual championship.
“It was a good bounce-back meet for me. Last week I didn’t have such a good meet, so it was kind of a confidence booster,” said Zywicki, who chalked up taking ninth at the Wisconsin Lutheran Viking Invite on Oct. 7 in 16:41 to it just being “an off day.”
Unlike in the boys race, there was no drama on the homestretch of Saturday’s girls race.
There was no one in Babcock’s rearview mirror as she coasted to victory with a time of 18:11.4.
She wouldn’t have known if there was, though.
“I try not to look back,” she said when asked if she knew how comfortable her lead was. “I always just kind of focus on where I’m at in the race rather than where everyone else is.”
Fort Atkinson’s Mary Worden came in second in 19:15.1, but she never stood a chance thanks Babcock’s fast start and steady pace.
The Monona Grove rookie accomplished exactly what she hoped to Saturday — she won, and she didn’t have to push herself too hard in the process.
“I just came in here with a plan to just kind of get through today,” she said of her primary focus being on sectionals and, she hopes, the state meet at the end of the month. “It was a really good race. I felt really good today.”
Photos from Saturday morning's Badger East cross country championships
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.