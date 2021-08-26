Dasha Vorontsov, Oregon girls cross country eyeing further success after breakout spring season

The Oregon girls cross country team is chasing history this fall.
Coming off their second-place finish at the WIAA cross country state meet in May in Janesville during the 2021 alternate fall season, the Panthers are looking to qualify for the state meet in consecutive seasons for the first time since the program made it to state in four straight years from 1988-1991.
Standout Dasha Vorontsov will be leading the Panthers on their chase this fall. The junior splashed onto the local cross country scene two years ago as a freshman when she qualified for the Division 1 state meet, ultimately finishing 46th with a time of 19:37.4.
Vorontsov only got better as a sophomore, finishing fifth at the alternate state meet with a personal-best time of 18:53. It was the best individual state finish for an Oregon girls runner since senior Brenda Blomstrom finished third in 1988.
Vorontsov said she and her team’s impressive finish last spring was a bit of a surprise because it came after she had been dealing with a knee injury heading into a year that was already a bit disjointed after Oregon’s cross country season was moved to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was surprised because it had been many months before, and I hadn’t trained as much and I was coming back from injuries,” Vorontsov said. “But I’m not surprised because of how strong our team is and how we all bond and work together well and push each other, and how much our coach dedicates himself to support our well-being and makes sure we are prepared.”
For Oregon coach Doug Debroux, nothing Vorontsov does surprises him. He has witnessed the academic All-State runner, who has a 4.0 GPA, thrive both in and out of the classroom.
“She’s just a hard worker, and when you put her on the line to compete she has a drive that is just really special and rare,” Debroux said.
“She will do anything for this team. She qualified (for state) as an individual as a freshman, but there was nothing that made her more happy, ever, then that her team went with her last (season) for the spring state meet. It was the greatest thing for her, to have her team be with her.”
Oregon’s appearance as a team at the alternate state meet was the program’s first trip to state since it finished 17th in 2012. It came after the Panthers won the sectional in Stoughton by 61 points over New Glarus/Monticello.
At the alternate state meet, Oregon finished second, 35 points behind Middleton. It was a performance that was led by Vorontsov’s fifth-place performance, but it also included runs from sophomore Libby Beirne (26th) and juniors Julia Hutchinson (29th) and Amelia Hermanson (31st).
“It was evident really early in the season that we had a good team and everybody had prepared and done their job over the course of the school year,” Vorontsov said. “And we were winning many meets, so we weren’t surprised at our success and we knew we had it in us.”
Now Vorontsov is hoping she and her teammates have another special season in them, though repeating last year’s success won’t be easy. The Panthers are looking at a more traditional fall season this year, starting with the Appleton Terror Invite on Friday.
Also complicating things is a stress fracture injury that has slowed Vorontsov’s training this summer. The injury cost Vorontsov most of her track and field season, and forced her to cut back her miles over the summer.
Debroux is confident Vorontsov will be in her usual form at some point this season.
“There’s some setback there, but if there’s anyone that can overcome that, it’s Dasha,” Debroux said. “Whatever she’s able to do — core strengthening, pooling, elliptical — she did whatever she could to prepare and it is unbelievable with where she’s at right now. If we don’t race her for a couple races, that’s not a big deal. She understands that the big picture is for us to be racing our best in October, which she will be.”
Vorontsov said she might take things slow to begin with, but she will be ready to go when the stakes get higher come October.
“Overall, I worked really hard this summer trying to overcome it and stay physically strong, so I am really optimistic for the season,” Vorontsov said. “I think it’s going to take me a little bit of time to ease into everything. I think conference, sectionals and state are going to be my strongest races.”
High school girls cross country preview: Madison West's Genevieve Nashold among 10 runners you need to know this season
Abigail Minning, jr., Lakeside Lutheran
Minning is a two-time WIAA state championship individual qualifier in cross country and a 2019 first-team all-conference performer in the Capitol Conference. She also ran a personal best time of 5:41 in the 1600-meter run during the 2021 track season.
Genevieve Nashold, sr., Madison West
She's the 2018 individual state champion and 2020 alternative fall season individual state runner-up in the 5k. As a freshman in 2018, she won Madison West’s first girls state cross country championship ever.
Annika Cutforth, sr., Madison Memorial
Cutforth ran 19:13.7 and took 10th place individually at the 2020 alternative fall state championship meet. Cutforth was able to finish more than 25 seconds faster than she did at the 2019 state championship meet as a sophomore.
Lauren Pansegrau, sr., Middleton
A 2020 alternate fall state individual and team state champion, she set a state record in the 5k run at state with a time of 17:07.3. Pansegrau also ran sub-17 minutes in the 5k run at sectionals, becoming the first high school girl in state history to do so.
Zaira Malloy-Salgado, jr., Middleton
As a sophomore, Malloy-Salgado took third place in the spring state championship meet with a time of 18:45.3, making her the highest-placing underclassman at the meet. Malloy-Salgado also took 11th in the 3200-meter run at the 2021 state track and field championship meet.
Mara Talabac, sr., Milton
Talabac finished with a time of 19:38.5 and took 14th place at the 2020 alt-fall state championship meet, the best time by a Badger Conference runner at the meet. Talabac also took 16th and 22nd in Division 1 in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter run respectively at the 2021 state track and field championship meet.
Lily Maynard, so., New Glarus/Monticello
As a freshmen, Maynard finished with a time of 20:11.4 and took 24th place at the 2020 state championships in the spring. Maynard also helped New Glarus/Monticello to a team state qualification during the spring season where most of the teams they were competing against were big Division 1 schools.
Dasha Vorontsov, jr., Oregon
With a personal record time of 18:53, Vorontsov took fifth place individually at the 2020 spring state championship meet as a sophomore. That finish was the best from and Oregon girls runner since 1988.
Catherine Gregg, so., Sauk Prairie
Despite only being a sophomore, Gregg is the current school record holder with a personal best time of 20:21.44 last season. She also won the Badger North Conference championship in the 3200-meter run during the 2021 track and field season.
Reagan Zimmerman, sr., Sun Prairie
As a junior, Zimmerman took 13th place with a time of 19:33.7 in the spring championship meet. She also qualified for state in the 3200-meter run during the 2021 track and field season.