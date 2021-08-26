Dasha Vorontsov, Oregon girls cross country eyeing further success after breakout spring season

For Oregon coach Doug Debroux, nothing Vorontsov does surprises him. He has witnessed the academic All-State runner, who has a 4.0 GPA, thrive both in and out of the classroom.

“She’s just a hard worker, and when you put her on the line to compete she has a drive that is just really special and rare,” Debroux said.

“She will do anything for this team. She qualified (for state) as an individual as a freshman, but there was nothing that made her more happy, ever, then that her team went with her last (season) for the spring state meet. It was the greatest thing for her, to have her team be with her.”

Oregon’s appearance as a team at the alternate state meet was the program’s first trip to state since it finished 17th in 2012. It came after the Panthers won the sectional in Stoughton by 61 points over New Glarus/Monticello.

At the alternate state meet, Oregon finished second, 35 points behind Middleton. It was a performance that was led by Vorontsov’s fifth-place performance, but it also included runs from sophomore Libby Beirne (26th) and juniors Julia Hutchinson (29th) and Amelia Hermanson (31st).