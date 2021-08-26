 Skip to main content
Dasha Vorontsov, Oregon girls cross country eyeing further success after breakout spring season
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Dasha Vorontsov, Oregon girls cross country eyeing further success after breakout spring season

WIAA state cross country photo: Dasha Vorontsov, Oregon (copy)

Dasha Vorontsov, shown during her freshman season in 2019, finished fifth during the alternate fall state meet in the spring, the best finish for an Oregon runner since 1988.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Oregon girls cross country team is chasing history this fall.

Coming off their second-place finish at the WIAA cross country state meet in May in Janesville during the 2021 alternate fall season, the Panthers are looking to qualify for the state meet in consecutive seasons for the first time since the program made it to state in four straight years from 1988-1991.

Standout Dasha Vorontsov will be leading the Panthers on their chase this fall. The junior splashed onto the local cross country scene two years ago as a freshman when she qualified for the Division 1 state meet, ultimately finishing 46th with a time of 19:37.4.

Vorontsov only got better as a sophomore, finishing fifth at the alternate state meet with a personal-best time of 18:53. It was the best individual state finish for an Oregon girls runner since senior Brenda Blomstrom finished third in 1988.

Middleton’s Lauren Pansegrau sets record time at WIAA cross country state meet

Vorontsov said she and her team’s impressive finish last spring was a bit of a surprise because it came after she had been dealing with a knee injury heading into a year that was already a bit disjointed after Oregon’s cross country season was moved to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was surprised because it had been many months before, and I hadn’t trained as much and I was coming back from injuries,” Vorontsov said. “But I’m not surprised because of how strong our team is and how we all bond and work together well and push each other, and how much our coach dedicates himself to support our well-being and makes sure we are prepared.”

For Oregon coach Doug Debroux, nothing Vorontsov does surprises him. He has witnessed the academic All-State runner, who has a 4.0 GPA, thrive both in and out of the classroom.

“She’s just a hard worker, and when you put her on the line to compete she has a drive that is just really special and rare,” Debroux said.

“She will do anything for this team. She qualified (for state) as an individual as a freshman, but there was nothing that made her more happy, ever, then that her team went with her last (season) for the spring state meet. It was the greatest thing for her, to have her team be with her.”

Oregon’s appearance as a team at the alternate state meet was the program’s first trip to state since it finished 17th in 2012. It came after the Panthers won the sectional in Stoughton by 61 points over New Glarus/Monticello.

At the alternate state meet, Oregon finished second, 35 points behind Middleton. It was a performance that was led by Vorontsov’s fifth-place performance, but it also included runs from sophomore Libby Beirne (26th) and juniors Julia Hutchinson (29th) and Amelia Hermanson (31st).

“It was evident really early in the season that we had a good team and everybody had prepared and done their job over the course of the school year,” Vorontsov said. “And we were winning many meets, so we weren’t surprised at our success and we knew we had it in us.”

Now Vorontsov is hoping she and her teammates have another special season in them, though repeating last year’s success won’t be easy. The Panthers are looking at a more traditional fall season this year, starting with the Appleton Terror Invite on Friday.

Also complicating things is a stress fracture injury that has slowed Vorontsov’s training this summer. The injury cost Vorontsov most of her track and field season, and forced her to cut back her miles over the summer.

Debroux is confident Vorontsov will be in her usual form at some point this season.

“There’s some setback there, but if there’s anyone that can overcome that, it’s Dasha,” Debroux said. “Whatever she’s able to do — core strengthening, pooling, elliptical — she did whatever she could to prepare and it is unbelievable with where she’s at right now. If we don’t race her for a couple races, that’s not a big deal. She understands that the big picture is for us to be racing our best in October, which she will be.”

Vorontsov said she might take things slow to begin with, but she will be ready to go when the stakes get higher come October.

“Overall, I worked really hard this summer trying to overcome it and stay physically strong, so I am really optimistic for the season,” Vorontsov said. “I think it’s going to take me a little bit of time to ease into everything. I think conference, sectionals and state are going to be my strongest races.”

 

