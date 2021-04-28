Competition fuels Middleton's standout distance runner Lauren Pansegrau

MIDDLETON — Middleton junior Lauren Pansegrau welcomes a challenge from other teams’ athletes and her coaches — to run faster and fuel her competitive fire.

“She wants people to push her,” Middleton girls cross country coach Alexa Richardson said. “She really likes racing.”

And as distance runners go, Richardson relishes coaching the talented Pansegrau, who placed second as a sophomore at the WIAA Division 1 cross country meet in fall 2019 and was second as a freshman in the 3,200-meter race at the Division 1 state track and field meet in spring 2019.

“She’s definitely at another level than I’ve ever coached,” said Richardson, who also coaches the distance runners for the Cardinals’ girls track and field team. “She is like a national-level girl.

“We are going to look for some other high-level races for her, hopefully, this track season, so she has some competition since we are only doing duals for track. It’s not fun for her to go out and run in the front and be by herself all the time. She likes competition.”