Area cross country coaches brainstorm ideas for prep runners without a fall season with their teams

Kaufman said Badger Prairie County Park has played host to some races in which the participants run solo starting in intervals (such as every five minutes) and leave the park when they are done, so that there is never more than 25 people at the event. That sort of event takes several hours to complete.

Kaufman said there might be club running options and also said there might be a couple races at UW-Parkside this fall. Races in counties with less restrictive health and gathering guidelines could result in races contested as accustomed.

Otherwise, Kaufman said staggered starts -- with No. 1 runners starting off, followed by the No. 2 runners, and the rest in order in small groups -- with cumulative scoring might be a possible format.

It’s also been suggested that races could start in a more normal fashion with runners wearing masks. They would be able to remove the masks once out of the initial pack.

At races, Finnel said it might become a requirement or necessary to take competitors’ temperatures prior to a race, depending on health guidelines in that particular setting.