Area cross country coaches brainstorm ideas for prep runners without a fall season with their teams

In July, Madison West boys cross country coach Tom Kaufman pondered ways to safely organize a meet amid gathering-numbers and social-distancing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then the Big Eight Conference athletic directors decided there would be no league competitions and no conference champions crowned in the fall.
And the Madison, Sun Prairie, Middleton-Cross Plains and Verona school districts announced they would begin the 2020-21 school year with online learning and athletics -- including boys and girls cross country -- wouldn’t be held during that time period.
“I was disappointed, but I wasn’t that surprised,” Kaufman said. “We were all kind of hoping (there’d be a fall season). I had done a lot of legwork if there was some way we would be allowed to have sports, and to safely do practices and safely do meets.
“I had contacted health officials and understood what the rules and guidelines were. We had some good ideas. We thought we might be able to pull something together had the school district decided to allow it. But when they pulled the plug, I wasn’t surprised.”
Kaufman – who began as cross country coach in 1998 -- said he appreciated that the WIAA Board of Control on July 23 allowed for a proposed alternative spring sports season for schools that weren’t permitted to play fall sports.
Even with that possibility, it didn’t stop Kaufman and other area cross country coaches, including Middleton boys cross country coach Brian Finnel, from brainstorming about ideas for the fall, likely from September to November.
“We’d just like to tell the kids, `Here’s an opportunity,’ ’’ said Finnel, whose team won the 2019 WIAA Division 1 state boys cross country championship but won’t get that chance in the fall of 2020. “Hopefully, some kids will do it.”
Finnel said the coaches were having great discussions about how races might be organized.
Said Kaufman: “We are trying to give kids some options to do this fall, recognizing it won’t be a cross country season.”
Even though they cannot have sport-specific coaching contact, the cross country coaches still are seeking to create opportunities or make student-athletes aware of opportunities that might exist in the area or state.
“We are in the preliminary stage,” Kaufman said. “Whatever we can do that meets the health guidelines and meets the WIAA guidelines.”
Kaufman said the coaches want to provide “some opportunities for the kids to race. I think there will be some opportunities, but not as part of their high school teams. Possibly some races that are open to the community.”
Virtual races, in which runners compete on their own and enter results into a spreadsheet, have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaufman said.
“There are some opportunities in that regard,” he said.
Kaufman said Finnel was trying to put together a cross country-type race, but any sort of actual race in Dane County must fit within the county’s health guidelines and gathering rules. Kaufman said he thought two or three of the coaches could organize a community race, but he then wasn’t sure if runners from their teams could compete because their coaches would be present.
The coaches whose teams aren’t competing this fall cannot have sport-specific contact as the rules currently are, but the coaches can make the student-athletes aware of opportunities, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz confirmed.
They could coach if the schools are given school coaching contact out of season by the WIAA during the school year, according to Schlitz. Kaufman said the WIAA would have to alter the out-of-season contact rules.
Schlitz didn’t see how “normal” cross country competitions could be held in Dane County, under the current guidelines.
“We will try to give kids some options or make them aware of options,” Kaufman said. “How much we can organize, I don’t know.”
Kaufman said Badger Prairie County Park has played host to some races in which the participants run solo starting in intervals (such as every five minutes) and leave the park when they are done, so that there is never more than 25 people at the event. That sort of event takes several hours to complete.
Kaufman said there might be club running options and also said there might be a couple races at UW-Parkside this fall. Races in counties with less restrictive health and gathering guidelines could result in races contested as accustomed.
Otherwise, Kaufman said staggered starts -- with No. 1 runners starting off, followed by the No. 2 runners, and the rest in order in small groups -- with cumulative scoring might be a possible format.
It’s also been suggested that races could start in a more normal fashion with runners wearing masks. They would be able to remove the masks once out of the initial pack.
At races, Finnel said it might become a requirement or necessary to take competitors’ temperatures prior to a race, depending on health guidelines in that particular setting.
“We are trying to come up with some virtual options for the kids to do, if they are interested,” Kaufman said. “A lot of kids run cross country in the immediate area here, hundreds and hundreds of kids. With the lack of a fall season, it probably will be pretty limited as far as who chooses to be involved. Or there might be some modified race things.”
Kaufman, who also was Madison West’s longtime boys track and field coach and now serves as a track and field assistant, wants safe opportunities to be available, including for physical and mental health reasons for the student-athletes.
“You look at the mental health stuff,” Kaufman said. “It’s really hard. They don’t see their friends. They don’t see their teachers. They don’t see their coaches. I feel really badly for them.”
Kaufman said running cross country in March and April will be like European cross country running. Runners could face snowy, rainy, muddy and cold conditions, Kaufman said.
There will be challenges for all in the fall and spring.
“It won’t be an ideal situation for anyone,” Kaufman said. “But it’s not an ideal situation we are in.”
