Lauren Pansegrau climbed some challenging hills during the 2019 cross country season.
Many of them were physical hills on the various courses she covered in shrinking times as the Middleton sophomore gained experience, strength and confidence over the fall.
Others were metaphorical — such as the barriers she broke late in the season, culminating with the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Pansegrau ran to a runner-up finish in the individual race, covering 5,000 chilly meters at The Ridges Country Club in Wisconsin Rapids in 18 minutes, 15 seconds. The runner-up medal marked a vast improvement over her 31st-place finish as a sophomore.
“I’m really happy,” Pansegrau said after the race. “It was a hard race. It was windy and snowy. But it was super fun. All my teammates did super well today, too. It was a really good experience for everyone.”
And that experience came after Pansegrau also won Big Eight Conference and WIAA sectional titles — significant because one runner who finished behind her in both races was Madison West’s formidable Genevieve Nashold, the defending state champ and an eighth-place finisher in Wisconsin Rapids this year.
As a result, Pansegrau has been named the 2019 Wisconsin State Journal All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“It’s good competition,” Pansegrau said of her Big Eight battles with Nashold and another elite competitor, Sun Prairie junior Kate Kopotic. “We’re lucky we get to run against each other. It helps get me better — and it’s really fun.”
“The two can work together to be two of the best runners the state has seen in a long time,” Middleton coach Alexa Richardson said.
Pansegrau, an avid triathlon participant, spends a lot of time cross-training, bicycling and swimming in addition to her running workouts.
Also considered for the award were Nashold of West and Kopotic of Sun Prairie. The three will all have the chance to compete again next year, in what should be a banner year for Big Eight girls cross country.
Coach of the Year: Richardson led the Middleton girls to the Big Eight Conference meet title and a fourth-place team finish at state, led by Pansegrau’s runner-up individual finish. Richardson has kept interest in the program high, with 75 runners coming out this fall, and has seen her varsity runners’ times improve across the board over the course of the season.
As a result, Richardson has been chosen as the All-Area Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Also considered for the award were Madison West’s Cory Hayden, whose Regents earned Big Eight runner-up status and finished ninth at state; and Matthew Roe of Sun Prairie, whose Cardinals, led by Kopotic, took third at state and third in the Big Eight.