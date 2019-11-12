GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY | 2019 ALL-AREA TEAM

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL

2019 ALL-AREA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Lauren Pansegrau, so., Middleton: Ran to a runner-up finish in the WIAA Division 1 state meet (18:15). Won the Big Eight Conference title (18:05) and took first in the Madison West sectional (17:55).

Emma Bertz, sr., Waunakee: Ran to 34th place in the Division 1 state meet (19:29). Won the Badger North Conference meet (20:05).

Samantha Herrling, fr., Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld: Earned runner-up honors in the Division 3 state meet (19:10). Won the Capitol South Conference meet (19:43).

Kate Kopotic, jr., Sun Prairie: Took seventh in the Division 1 state meet (18:35). Took third in the Big Eight Conference meet (19:15) and won the Wales Kettle Moraine sectional (19:03).

Jenna Lovejoy, sr., Fort Atkinson: Finished 19th in the Division 1 state meet (19:04). Took third in the Badger South Conference meet (19:47) and fifth in her sectional (19:49).

Genevieve Nashold, so., Madison West: Finished eighth in the Division 1 state meet (18:40) after taking second in the Big Eight Conference meet (18:15) and the West sectional (18:18).

Hannah Ray, sr., Sun Prairie: Finished 24th in the Division 1 state meet (19:18). Took 11th in the Big Eight meet (20:14) and second in her sectional (19:26).

SECOND TEAM

Katelyn Chadwick, jr., Poynette: Ran to third place in the Division 3 state meet (19:31). Capitol North Conference runner-up (20:14).

Annika Cutforth, so., Madison Memorial: Took 47th in the Division 1 state meet (19:39) and fifth in the Madison West sectional (19:26).

Cecily Greblo, so., Madison West: Finished 49th at Division 1 state (19:39). Took fourth in the West sectional (19:17).

Grace Jenny, sr., Stoughton: Took 81st at Division 1 state (20:05). Won the Badger South Conference title (19:07) and was seventh in her sectional (19:54).

Kiara Malloy-Salgado, jr., Middleton: Ran to a 44th-place finish in the Division 1 state meet (19:37) and sixth in the Madison West sectional (19:35).

Zaira Malloy-Salgado, fr., Middleton: Ran to 21st in the Division 1 state meet (19:16). Finished sixth in the Big Eight Conference meet (19:37) and third in the Madison West sectional (19:10).

Dasha Vorontsov, fr., Oregon: Finished 46th at Division 1 state (19:38) and second in the Badger South Conference meet (19:10). Took fourth in her sectional (19:40).

HONORABLE MENTION

Teal Coil-Otto, jr., Monona Grove; Stacie Dressel, sr., Lake Mills; Gianna Dugan, sr., Marshall; Christi Forman, sr., Waterloo; Jacie Hayes, jr., Monroe; Ellie Lorenz, sr., Janesville Craig; Madison Krey, so., River Valley; Sadie McCaulley, sr., McFarland; Peighton Nelson, jr., Monona Grove.

Anna Ollendick, jr., Mount Horeb; Logan Peters, fr., DeForest; Hannah Ray, sr., Sun Prairie; Natalie Rhodes, jr., Madison Memorial; Kristina Rohrer, sr., Madison West; Maddie Ruszkiewicz, so., Middleton; Dani Thompson, jr., Sun Prairie; Ella Whinney, so., Madison Country Day/Abundant Life; Lauren Winslow, jr., Lake Mills.