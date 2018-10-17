JEFFERSON — Mariah Linse didn’t immediately embrace her mother’s suggestion to give cross country a try, despite being part of a family whose name is synonymous with running and athletics in Jefferson.
“No, I don’t think so, Mom,’’’ Linse, then a sixth-grader, recalled saying. “It doesn’t sound like too much fun. I mean, running? Are you crazy?"
Her mother, Angela Linse, didn’t give up and even sweetened the pot with an offer to buy Mariah her first pair of running shoes.
“Eventually, I decided to go for it,” she said, calling the shoe deal the tipping point. “And I haven’t once regretted that decision. I have been super-blessed with awesome teammates and coaches who have made my experience awesome.”
Mariah Linse (pronounced Linzy), now a senior at Jefferson, won her third consecutive Rock Valley Conference girls cross country championship last Friday in Whitewater and leads the seventh-ranked Eagles into a WIAA Division 2 sectional this Friday on the same UW-Whitewater course.
“Mariah is a rare athlete; she has a natural talent but she has this incredible drive,” said Megan Carstens, the Jefferson girls and boys cross country coach. “She will do anything she can to get better. … Anything I ask her to do or any ideas I have to make her better, she will take them and run with them — literally, run with them.”
Despite her initial hesitation, Linse embraced cross country and has developed a deep love for running, giving her that “scary combination of the talent, the love and the drive,” Carstens said.
Those first shoes didn’t stay new for long, Linse said, laughing.
“I love the grit of cross country,” Linse said. “Cross country has a lot of life lessons within it — facing obstacles, persisting through hard things. And there is the community of it, working with others while focusing on bettering yourself.”
The Jefferson girls will seek their second state berth — the first was last year when both the Eagles’ girls and boys teams qualified and finished fourth and seventh, respectively, in Division 2 — in a sectional that includes fourth-ranked East Troy and 10th-ranked Lake Mills.
Linse will seek another state appearance, after finishing sixth in Division 2 at last year’s state meet in Wisconsin Rapids, 13th in 2016, and 12th in 2015. Her sister, Calli, then a senior, placed eighth in 2015.
“That’s the thing about cross country, it is a team sport, even though it might seem like an individual sport,” said Mariah Linse, one of the team’s captains. “Having people to share it with is way more exciting than any individual accomplishment can be.”
The 17-year-old Linse is the last in a line of family members who have excelled in cross country or track and field in Jefferson, notably in the last decade.
Mariah, sister Calli and brother Brennan, and her cousins — triplets Zach, Megan and Brooke, who live a quarter-mile from Mariah’s family — all were state qualifiers in cross country or track and field.
Her cousins’ father, Todd Linse — one of her father’s four brothers and her uncle — was the 1982 Class B state track champion in the 110 hurdles; Megan was the 2013 Division 2 state champ in the girls 100 hurdles.
Her father, Tom “Harv” Linse, received all-conference recognition in basketball and football and competed in track and field, while her mother was all-conference in softball and basketball.
“She is going to do the best she can,” Carstens said about Mariah, sixth in Division 2 in the 3,200 run at last June’s state track and field meet. “I think that is something that has been instilled by her family. Her siblings were very similar, and her cousins as well.”
Zach encouraged Brennan to compete in cross country and they were part of the first Jefferson boys state-qualifying team in 2012. That sparked interest in the cross country program, which had 10 runners when Carstens began as coach 12 years ago and has 49 this season (23 girls, 26 boys).
“(Carstens) has fueled my love for running,” said Mariah Linse, who hopes to run in college while studying nursing. “She is a great coach. I wouldn’t be anywhere without her and her guidance. It was kind of a chain reaction, and I credit a lot of that to coach Carstens and those first few people that made this sport explode in Jefferson.”
Carstens, in turn, described Linse, the school’s student council president, as one of the best leaders she’s coached.
Carstens said her primary message to the Eagles is “to run without regrets and when you are done you know you have given it your all.”
That is a philosophy Linse has embraced.
“I just want to finish every race and give everything I can,” she said. “If I can say that, I’ll be happy.”