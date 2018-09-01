A veteran and a newcomer survive their messy runs to earn victories in the Verona Invitational
VERONA — Fall arrived early for many of the 299 varsity cross country runners who took part in Saturday’s Verona Invitational at the school’s Randy Marks Cross Country Course.
A fall running up the hill … a fall running around a curve … a fall slipping in the mud on the backstretch …
“Three of our seven girls fell down,” Sun Prairie girls coach Matt Roe said. “There were kids falling down all over the place.”
By the look of the mud-covered uniforms sported by the athletes after Saturday’s races, the event should have been sponsored by Tide detergent.
In the boys race, the winner was no surprise. Middleton senior Caleb Easton, the defending champion, took the lead on the first hill and won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 35 seconds, seven seconds ahead of Sun Prairie senior Ash Francis.
“I was trying my best to stay on my feet. That second lap was a little rough,” said Easton, who finished eighth in the WIAA state meet last year. "In the woods back there, I kind of went the wrong way and had to speed up to get back to the right spot."
While Easton dominated the individual competition, some other members of the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Middleton varsity skipped the meet. That created an opening for Madison West, which won the team title with 43 points, ahead of Sun Prairie’s 64.
The girls race, though, delivered a bit of a revelation. Madison West freshman Genevieve Nashold — running her first competitive race of any kind — simply dominated a field that included the two-time defending state champion Sun Prairie girls team.
Nashold already had an insurmountable lead at the midway point and finished in 18:56, which was 51 seconds ahead of runner-up Lauren Pansegrau of Middleton, also a freshman.
Sure, the two-time defending state champion Sun Prairie girls dominated the team competition, placing their five scorers among the top 12 overall to win with 29 points. Madison West was second with 61 and Middleton third with 81.
“That’s the thing with girls cross country,” Roe said. “Someone new can show up and, just like that, they can change the complexion of the conference.”
Nashold wasn’t trying to make such a major statement in her first race.
“I just tried to have fun and not put too much stress on myself,” Nashold said. “I was nervous before … I slipped a few times and did kind of slide around a bit, but it wasn’t too bad.”
West coach Cory Hayden has an entire group of talented freshmen, including three who've made the varsity. He tried to set team-oriented goals for this opening race.
“It was a bit of a veiled mystery how we’d do, but after the first lap, I knew we’d be OK,” Hayden said. “Competitive running is a new venture for (Nashold and the other freshmen), but we have such a good supporting cast, a good group of seniors.”
Sun Prairie’s deep and experienced lineup was led by sophomore Kate Kopotic, who took third in 19:49 — even though she was one of the Cardinals who took a spill.
“The second time around, I was trying to hug the (inside) line, but the girl in front of me (Middleton's Pansegrau) went wide,” Kopotic said. “I thought it was my chance to get ahead of her, but then, boom! I was using my nails to claw my way back up. Luckily, it was only a minor inconvenience.”
Also for Sun Prairie, junior Hannah Ray took fourth overall (20:06) and Maddie Thompson fifth (20:11).
Easton said the Cardinals — who are ranked in the top 20 nationally — will spend some of the early part of the season running in events not on the team’s original schedule. For instance, in two weeks Easton will compete in the Woodridge Cross Country Invitational outside of Los Angeles.
“We’ll get back together at the (University of Minnesota’s) Griak Invitational and go from there,” Easton said.
Senior Erik Neunninghoff finished third (16;53) to lead Madison West to team honors, followed by juniors Ryan Reed (fifth, 16:55) and Julian Gary (14th, 17:26).
Tom Kaufman, West's 21st-year coach, earlier announced that he was stepping down as the Regents’ boys track and field coach. He said he was taking boys cross country “a season at a time … I’ll get through this season and decide.”