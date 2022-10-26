3 things to know about Madison-area teams at WIAA state cross country championships

The WIAA state cross country meet is Saturday at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The 5,000-meter races will mark the 110th running of the event for the boys, and the 49th for the girls.

The girls will run first with the Division 3 race starting at noon, followed by Division 2 at 12:40 p.m. and Division 1 at 1:20 p.m. The boys’ schedule: Division 3 at 2 p.m.; Division 2 at 2:35 p.m. and Division 1 at 3:10 p.m.

Twenty teams will compete in Division 1 and 16 each in Divisions 2 and 3, plus the top five finishers at their respective sectionals who weren’t on qualifying teams.

The WIAA uses GoFan Ticketing for all digital and cashless tickets. Admission is $9 plus online fees for adults and students. All tickets must be redeemed on a mobile device, according to the WIAA. To purchase tickets, go to the WIAA website: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Cross%20Country.

Here are three things to know:

Regents aiming for more gold

The Madison West boys team is no stranger to the state stage as the Regents will make their 44th all-time appearance Saturday, third-most in state history behind Shorewood (44) and Stevens Point (49).

The Regents, ranked third in the final Division 1 Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association poll, finished seventh last season and look poised to make a run at their ninth championship and first since winning three in five years between 2012-2016.

Madison West may have a leg up on the competition as it, along with Oconomowoc, boast the most returnees with each having five runners that participated at state last year. Juniors Zach Temple, Truman White, Eli Pettit, Jonah Simonson and sophomore Liam Culp all ran at state last year and fueled the Regents' sectional title in DeForest last week. All five finished in the top-13, paced by Temple’s runner-up finish in a time of 16 minutes, 16.3 seconds.

Madison West’s path to gold will be challenging with seven other teams that placed in the top-10 also making return trips, led by runner-up Homestead. Also back are Stevens Point (fourth), Lake Geneva Badger (fifth), Hartland Arrowhead (sixth), Hartford (eighth), Middleton (ninth) and Oconomowoc (10th).

The Cardinals finished runner-up behind the Regents in DeForest. Middleton, ranked fifth, has four returnees including seniors Joe Schwartz (fifth at sectionals, 16:23.9) and Dean Montour (fifth, 16:28.7).

After winning the DeForest sectional, Verona senior Blake Oleson is looking to contend for the individual title, as is Sun Prairie West senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas. Alvarado Venegas placed 56th last year and sixth in the 2020 alternate fall season for Sun Prairie East.

Warriors, Cardinals look to contend

Both Waunakee and Middleton should be plenty battle-tested to try and contend for the Division 1 girls team title after breaking through at last Saturday’s DeForest sectional, which featured four teams ranked in the top-20 of the WCCCA poll.

The Warriors (ninth) outlasted the Cardinals (14th) to win the team title and punch their ticket back to state for the third time in seven years, last running at state in the fall of 2020. Two-time reigning champion Middleton is no stranger to state, making its 17th appearance and fourth straight.

The Cardinals return just two runners from last year’s team in seniors Zaira Malloy-Salgado and Elizabeth Schwartz and must make up for the loss of reigning individual champion Lauren Pansegrau. Malloy-Salgado finished fourth overall last season in a time of 18:22.4 after placing third in the 2020 alternate championships.

Waunakee meanwhile is paced by Cianna Wipperfurth, who is making her second consecutive state appearance. The sophomore placed 14th overall last season in 19:22.9. It’s a young core for the Warriors, who have just one senior and whose top-five runners at sectionals included two sophomores and a freshman.

Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock placed third at state last season (18:17.8) and will look to make a return trip to the medal stand. Oregon’s Dasha Vorontsov will also try to better her place after the senior paced the Panthers team taking 23rd last fall (19:43.3).

Individuals looking to shine in Divisions 2, 3

A pair of Mt. Horeb runners are going for individual gold after capturing medalist honors at last week’s Division 2 Prairie du Chien sectional. Senior Joe Stoddard’s time of 16:28.5 won the boys race by nearly 30 seconds to secure his place at state for the second straight year after finishing 27th last season.

Meanwhile, Abigail Sadler makes her state debut after winning the girls race in Prairie du Chien in 18:52.6. Stoddard would become the Vikings’ second all-time boys champion, while Sadler would become the program’s fourth girls winner.

The McFarland boys team is back at state for the 16th time and first since 2018. The Spartans won the Prairie du Chien team title and feature one of the state’s youngest teams with six underclassmen, paced by sophomore Spencer Alf, who took 21st at state last fall.

Madison Country Day senior Ella Whiffen and junior Hannah Hallick will make their Division 3 state debuts after placing second and fourth at last Saturday’s Albany sectional. Whiffen also plays volleyball for the Prairie Hawks as the team’s leading attacker.