10 Madison-area high school girls cross country runners to know

The Middleton girls cross country team returns as the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, winning the title last fall in Wisconsin Rapids.

Big Eight Conference rivals Middleton and Madison West finished 1-2 in Division 1. Madison-area teams Sun Prairie and Oregon were 10th and 15th, respectively, at state. Beaver Dam was 17th.

Lauren Pansegrau, the individual state champion from Middleton, has graduated and departed for the University of Michigan. But senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado is back to lead Middleton coach Alexa Richardson’s team, which also won the alternate fall season state title in the spring of 2021 in Janesville.

Malloy-Salgado, fourth at state cross country last year and coming off a state championship in the 3,200 meters at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in June in La Crosse, is one of the top runners in the area and state along with Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock, who was third at state cross country and the 1,600 champion at state track.

Middleton junior Elizabeth Schwartz also returns from the state title team (Middleton had 61 points and runner-up Madison West 150). She was 35th at state after finishing 10th at the DeForest sectional.

Richardson said Schwartz has come back from a sprained ankle this summer: “Elizabeth has been running with Zaira … and is very anxious to get back into the racing scene and be a top contender this year.” Freshman Olivia Chellevold is expected to have an immediate impact in the Cardinals’ lineup.

Madison West has experienced runners returning in seniors Mattie Sloan and Hypatia Newton, juniors Celia Wallace, Sophie Stephenson and Violette Culp and sophomore Anna Wickizer, Regents coach Cory Hayden said.

“We return a number of varsity athletes this fall, but I don’t see our team depending on a single frontrunner, and currently no single athlete has emerged,” Hayden said. “Our success this fall will come from our depth. Our team will be successful if we can demonstrate true pack running, and have our 1-5 scorers all finish within 30 seconds of one another.”

Oregon returns its top runners from its state team, seniors Dasha Vorontsov and Libby Beirne. Another top senior from the area is Stoughton’s Mallory Reiser, while Mount Horeb coach Brian McIntyre called junior Abby Sadler an “extremely talented” runner.

In the Big Eight, Verona coach Dave Nelson’s team returns junior Lexi Remiker and sophomore Liz den Daas. Madison Memorial has a new coach in Katie Kornaus, who expects senior Kya Harms, a former swimmer who’s a cross country newcomer, and junior Ava Badekas to lead the Spartans.

The state cross country meet is scheduled Oct. 29 in Wisconsin Rapids.

Here are 10 runners to know this fall:

Mackenzie Babcock, So., Monona Grove

Things to know — Babcock, as a freshman, finished third in 18 minutes, 17.8 seconds at last year’s WIAA Division 1 girls cross country meet at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids after placing third at the DeForest sectional. Monona Grove was third as a team at sectionals. Babcock then won the girls 1,600 meters in 4:56.76 at the Division 1 state track and field meet in June in La Crosse.

Libby Beirne, Sr., Oregon

Things to know — Beirne is a team leader. She finished 109th in 21:17.4 at the Division 1 cross country meet, helping Oregon to a 15th-place finish as a team. She was 10th at the Wales Kettle Moraine sectional, which Oregon won.

Quotable — “Libby is the pulse of our team … and a fast pulse she is!” Oregon coach Doug Debroux said. “Her positive energy — she literally comes bouncing into practice every day — her pure love for running, and for working hard and being with her teammates is genuine and is evident on a daily basis. `Libbs’ brings her amazingly, one-of-a-kind high energy to each and every practice.

“She has been selected by her teammates as the `Most Dedicated’ for the past three years and along with Dasha (Vorontsov), has been consistently great in her daily (year-round) preparation, in her desire to succeed in this sport and in life, and in being an incredible role model and accepting of others.”

Shaela Elert, So., Sun Prairie East

Things to know — Elert is the top returner for Sun Prairie East after placing 31st in the Big Eight Conference last season. She was 111th at the state meet in 21:17.8. Doug Maughan, co-coach with Joel Block, believes Sun Prairie East will have good depth. Sun Prairie finished 10th at the state meet last fall, but has split into two schools — East and West — this school year, with JoJo Knauss (who, as a freshman, finished 42nd at state last year) at Sun Prairie West.

Quotable — “Shaela was a major contributor to last year’s Sun Prairie state team,” Maughan said. “Shaela is a dynamic athlete; she is one of our top runners and also a very successful soccer player. Shaela is exactly what you want as a cross country athlete. She has a quiet confidence, puts work in year-round, and is a fantastic teammate.”

Gabriela Lues, Sr., Madison La Follette

Things to know — Lancers coach Matt Krall said Lues was the team’s top runner last fall, finishing 12th at the Madison City meet and 19th at the Big Eight Conference meet. She finished 16th in the 800 meters at last spring’s state track and field meet.

Zaira Malloy-Salgado, Sr., Middleton

Things to know — Malloy-Salgado placed fourth in 18:22.4 at the Division 1 state cross country meet last year, helping the Cardinals claim the state title. She was second at the DeForest sectional, which Middleton won. Malloy-Salgado won the girls 3,200 in 10:32.25 at the Division 1 state track and field meet in June in La Crosse.

Quotable — “Zaira has had a very healthy summer and is currently building her mileage up,” Middleton coach Alexa Richardson said. “She has stepped into a leadership role on the team and not only is her goal to be a contender for state champion, she is very team-focused and would love more than anything to get the team back to state.”

Rylan Oberg, Jr., DeForest

Things to know — Oberg was 26th in 19:47.6 at the Division 1 state cross country meet last year. She was 11th at the DeForest sectional.

Quotable — “Rylan Oberg is looking to build on her late-season success last fall,” Norskies coach Christopher Smith said. “Early season training is going well and Rylan is motivated to improve this year. Her greatest asset is that she has the strength to dig deep in the latter stages of the race.”

Mallory Reiser, Sr., Stoughton

Things to know — Reiser is the Vikings’ top returning runner. She finished eighth at the Kettle Moraine sectional last year in 20:02.9. Stoughton was sixth as a team.

Quotable — Stoughton coach Susan Zaemisch said Reiser is “physically and mentally tough; (she) does all the right things — nutrition, sleep, hydration, focused on making this her best year.”

Maya Thompson, Sr., McFarland

Things to know — Thompson, honorable-mention all-conference in the Rock Valley in 2021, and junior Elise Freeman, a midfielder in soccer who’s coming off an injury last fall following a strong freshman cross country season, are expected to lead the Spartans, said Scott Fischer, McFarland co-coach with Andrew Garvey.

Quotable – “Maya has put in a great summer of training and is looking to run post-high school,” Fischer said. “She is a natural leader. She is very welcoming to our younger students and does a nice job to make sure everyone is included.”

Dasha Vorontsov, Sr., Oregon

Things to know — Vorontsov was Oregon’s top finisher, placing 23rd overall in 19:43.3 at the Division 1 state cross country meet last year. The Panthers were 15th as a team at state. She took first at the Kettle Moraine sectional, which was won by the Panthers. She also helped Oregon to second-place, behind Middleton, at the WIAA alternate fall season state meet in the spring of 2021 in Janesville.

Quotable — “Dasha’s work ethic, and her attention to detail in every little thing we do, makes her an invaluable student-athlete and leader in our program,” Oregon coach Doug Debroux said. “She is super nice and accepting to every one of her teammates. She is a three-time WCCCA Academic All-State student-athlete, maintaining a 4.000 GPA, in a rigorous class load. Her daily preparation is second to none. … Dasha does everything with a laser focus and an intent of making herself a better runner and an amazing role model for our team.

“Her teammates and the legacy she will leave, mean the world to Dasha. Working hard and striving for excellence is simply who she is and the success of her team is incredibly rewarding to Dasha.”

Cianna Wipperfurth, So., Waunakee

Things to know — Wipperfurth, as a freshman, finished 14th in 19:22.9 at the Division 1 state cross country meet in 2021. She was seventh at the DeForest sectional. The Warriors were fourth as a team at sectionals.