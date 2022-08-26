10 Madison-area high school girls cross country runners to know

The Middleton girls cross country team returns as the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, winning the title last fall in Wisconsin Rapids.
Big Eight Conference rivals Middleton and Madison West finished 1-2 in Division 1. Madison-area teams Sun Prairie and Oregon were 10th and 15th, respectively, at state. Beaver Dam was 17th.
Lauren Pansegrau, the individual state champion from Middleton, has graduated and departed for the University of Michigan. But senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado is back to lead Middleton coach Alexa Richardson’s team, which also won the alternate fall season state title in the spring of 2021 in Janesville.
Malloy-Salgado, fourth at state cross country last year and coming off a state championship in the 3,200 meters at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in June in La Crosse, is one of the top runners in the area and state along with Monona Grove sophomore Mackenzie Babcock, who was third at state cross country and the 1,600 champion at state track.
Middleton junior Elizabeth Schwartz also returns from the state title team (Middleton had 61 points and runner-up Madison West 150). She was 35th at state after finishing 10th at the DeForest sectional.
Richardson said Schwartz has come back from a sprained ankle this summer: “Elizabeth has been running with Zaira … and is very anxious to get back into the racing scene and be a top contender this year.” Freshman Olivia Chellevold is expected to have an immediate impact in the Cardinals’ lineup.
Madison West has experienced runners returning in seniors Mattie Sloan and Hypatia Newton, juniors Celia Wallace, Sophie Stephenson and Violette Culp and sophomore Anna Wickizer, Regents coach Cory Hayden said.
“We return a number of varsity athletes this fall, but I don’t see our team depending on a single frontrunner, and currently no single athlete has emerged,” Hayden said. “Our success this fall will come from our depth. Our team will be successful if we can demonstrate true pack running, and have our 1-5 scorers all finish within 30 seconds of one another.”
Oregon returns its top runners from its state team, seniors Dasha Vorontsov and Libby Beirne. Another top senior from the area is Stoughton’s Mallory Reiser, while Mount Horeb coach Brian McIntyre called junior Abby Sadler an “extremely talented” runner.
In the Big Eight, Verona coach Dave Nelson’s team returns junior Lexi Remiker and sophomore Liz den Daas. Madison Memorial has a new coach in Katie Kornaus, who expects senior Kya Harms, a former swimmer who’s a cross country newcomer, and junior Ava Badekas to lead the Spartans.
The state cross country meet is scheduled Oct. 29 in Wisconsin Rapids.
Here are 10 runners to know this fall:
Mackenzie Babcock, So., Monona Grove
Things to know — Babcock, as a freshman, finished third in 18 minutes, 17.8 seconds at last year’s WIAA Division 1 girls cross country meet at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids after placing third at the DeForest sectional. Monona Grove was third as a team at sectionals. Babcock then won the girls 1,600 meters in 4:56.76 at the Division 1 state track and field meet in June in La Crosse.
Libby Beirne, Sr., Oregon
Things to know — Beirne is a team leader. She finished 109th in 21:17.4 at the Division 1 cross country meet, helping Oregon to a 15th-place finish as a team. She was 10th at the Wales Kettle Moraine sectional, which Oregon won.
Quotable — “Libby is the pulse of our team … and a fast pulse she is!” Oregon coach Doug Debroux said. “Her positive energy — she literally comes bouncing into practice every day — her pure love for running, and for working hard and being with her teammates is genuine and is evident on a daily basis. `Libbs’ brings her amazingly, one-of-a-kind high energy to each and every practice.
“She has been selected by her teammates as the `Most Dedicated’ for the past three years and along with Dasha (Vorontsov), has been consistently great in her daily (year-round) preparation, in her desire to succeed in this sport and in life, and in being an incredible role model and accepting of others.”
Shaela Elert, So., Sun Prairie East
Things to know — Elert is the top returner for Sun Prairie East after placing 31st in the Big Eight Conference last season. She was 111th at the state meet in 21:17.8. Doug Maughan, co-coach with Joel Block, believes Sun Prairie East will have good depth. Sun Prairie finished 10th at the state meet last fall, but has split into two schools — East and West — this school year, with JoJo Knauss (who, as a freshman, finished 42nd at state last year) at Sun Prairie West.
Quotable — “Shaela was a major contributor to last year’s Sun Prairie state team,” Maughan said. “Shaela is a dynamic athlete; she is one of our top runners and also a very successful soccer player. Shaela is exactly what you want as a cross country athlete. She has a quiet confidence, puts work in year-round, and is a fantastic teammate.”
Gabriela Lues, Sr., Madison La Follette
Things to know — Lancers coach Matt Krall said Lues was the team’s top runner last fall, finishing 12th at the Madison City meet and 19th at the Big Eight Conference meet. She finished 16th in the 800 meters at last spring’s state track and field meet.
Zaira Malloy-Salgado, Sr., Middleton
Things to know — Malloy-Salgado placed fourth in 18:22.4 at the Division 1 state cross country meet last year, helping the Cardinals claim the state title. She was second at the DeForest sectional, which Middleton won. Malloy-Salgado won the girls 3,200 in 10:32.25 at the Division 1 state track and field meet in June in La Crosse.
Quotable — “Zaira has had a very healthy summer and is currently building her mileage up,” Middleton coach Alexa Richardson said. “She has stepped into a leadership role on the team and not only is her goal to be a contender for state champion, she is very team-focused and would love more than anything to get the team back to state.”
Rylan Oberg, Jr., DeForest
Things to know — Oberg was 26th in 19:47.6 at the Division 1 state cross country meet last year. She was 11th at the DeForest sectional.
Quotable — “Rylan Oberg is looking to build on her late-season success last fall,” Norskies coach Christopher Smith said. “Early season training is going well and Rylan is motivated to improve this year. Her greatest asset is that she has the strength to dig deep in the latter stages of the race.”
Mallory Reiser, Sr., Stoughton
Things to know — Reiser is the Vikings’ top returning runner. She finished eighth at the Kettle Moraine sectional last year in 20:02.9. Stoughton was sixth as a team.
Quotable — Stoughton coach Susan Zaemisch said Reiser is “physically and mentally tough; (she) does all the right things — nutrition, sleep, hydration, focused on making this her best year.”
Maya Thompson, Sr., McFarland
Things to know — Thompson, honorable-mention all-conference in the Rock Valley in 2021, and junior Elise Freeman, a midfielder in soccer who’s coming off an injury last fall following a strong freshman cross country season, are expected to lead the Spartans, said Scott Fischer, McFarland co-coach with Andrew Garvey.
Quotable – “Maya has put in a great summer of training and is looking to run post-high school,” Fischer said. “She is a natural leader. She is very welcoming to our younger students and does a nice job to make sure everyone is included.”
Dasha Vorontsov, Sr., Oregon
Things to know — Vorontsov was Oregon’s top finisher, placing 23rd overall in 19:43.3 at the Division 1 state cross country meet last year. The Panthers were 15th as a team at state. She took first at the Kettle Moraine sectional, which was won by the Panthers. She also helped Oregon to second-place, behind Middleton, at the WIAA alternate fall season state meet in the spring of 2021 in Janesville.
Quotable — “Dasha’s work ethic, and her attention to detail in every little thing we do, makes her an invaluable student-athlete and leader in our program,” Oregon coach Doug Debroux said. “She is super nice and accepting to every one of her teammates. She is a three-time WCCCA Academic All-State student-athlete, maintaining a 4.000 GPA, in a rigorous class load. Her daily preparation is second to none. … Dasha does everything with a laser focus and an intent of making herself a better runner and an amazing role model for our team.
“Her teammates and the legacy she will leave, mean the world to Dasha. Working hard and striving for excellence is simply who she is and the success of her team is incredibly rewarding to Dasha.”
Cianna Wipperfurth, So., Waunakee
Things to know — Wipperfurth, as a freshman, finished 14th in 19:22.9 at the Division 1 state cross country meet in 2021. She was seventh at the DeForest sectional. The Warriors were fourth as a team at sectionals.
10 Madison-area high school football players to know this fall
Mason Armstrong
School: Verona
Grade: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Armstrong was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and the inside linebacker of the year last season. Armstrong, an honorable-mention choice on The Associated Press All-State football team, was the Wildcats’ leading tackler. He was ranked as the state’s No. 25 senior football player overall and No. 4 senior linebacker entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Mason is truly the young man that we all wish we could have in our program,” Wildcats football coach Andrew Riley said. “His nickname is `Army’ and he certainly is an `Army of One’ on the football field, basketball court, baseball field, in the orchestra room, in the gym, in the classroom, and the community. Mason was our varsity kicker his freshman year and a starting inside linebacker since his sophomore year.
“He is the juice maker for our team and the player that his teammates look at to lead them in the right direction. Mason is the epitome of our motto: Push, Fail and Fall Forward. He puts his whole self into everything he puts his mind to, learns from any mistakes and always leaves a situation or a group of people better than he found them.”
Cale Drinka
School: DeForest
Grade: Senior
Position: Running back
Things to know: Drinka rushed for 1,266 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for the 9-2 Norskies. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a running back in the Badger Large Conference last year (DeForest will be in the Badger Small this season). He was ranked as the No. 13 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Cale is as authentic as a person and athlete. No hype with him,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “What you see is what you get and he gives us everything he has. He is a very competitive young man who wants to do what's best for his teammates and our program. He has really matured the last couple of years and we are very excited to see him step up as a leader in our program.”
Mark Haering
School: Madison Edgewood
Grade: Senior
Positions: Running back, tight end, outside linebacker
Things to know: Crusaders coach Jesse Norris said he plans to use Haering (above center) all over the field this season, primarily on defense as an outside linebacker but also on offense as a tight end and running back. Haering had five touchdown receptions last season when he was a first-team all-conference choice as a tight end/H-back in the Rock Valley Conference (Edgewood will be in the Capitol Conference this season). Haering was ranked as the No. 14 senior linebacker in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “He is a natural-born leader and a student of the game,” Norris said about Haering. “He has a ton of natural, raw ability but pair that with his determination and work ethic, you have a complete package.
“He was voted as a captain by his peers and he has the attention of the entire team. This will be his fourth year participating on varsity and one of the few four-year letter winners we have in the program. We look for him to have a tremendous year on both sides of the ball.”
Jerry Kaminski
School: Sun Prairie East
Grade: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Kaminski, who verbally committed to the University of North Dakota this summer, helped lead Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state title game last season, falling to Franklin. He was ranked as the No. 6 overall senior and the No. 1 senior quarterback entering the season by WisSports.net. He threw for 2,559 yards and 30 touchdowns last year, according to WisSports.net. He was named first-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight Conference, a first-team choice on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School All-State team and a high honorable-mention selection on the AP team (which includes all divisions). This year, he’s set to direct the Sun Prairie East attack in the Badger Large after the school district split into two schools.
Quotable: “Jerry is a great leader, athletic, (with a) big-time arm and can make all the throws,” said Cardinals coach Jerry Kaminski, who’s Jerry’s father.
Mason Keyes
School: DeForest
Grade: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Keyes completed 61% of his passes for 1,814 yards while throwing 33 touchdowns and one interception last season. He was second-team all-conference in the Badger Large for the Norskies, who finished second to Waunakee. Keyes was ranked as the No. 32 overall senior and No. 5 senior quarterback in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Following his impressive junior year, Mason had a great offseason and has really embraced continuing to lead and improve our culture,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “He has worked tremendously hard in the weight room and at his craft and is a very talented passer.
“When you have someone like Mason who can make all the throws and is very smart with the football it allows us to push the envelope in the passing game. I can't wait to watch Mason develop his game and continue to become a complete football player and continue to make the smart winning play that is required of him and what is best for our team.”
Elijah Krantz
School: Mount Horeb/Barneveld
Grade: Senior
Position: Inside linebacker
Things to know: Krantz (above left) was the Vikings’ top tackler last season. He was a first-team all-conference selection as a linebacker in the Badger Small Conference for Mount Horeb/Barneveld, which tied with Fort Atkinson for the league crown. He was ranked as the No. 13 senior linebacker in the state entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “I have a feeling by the time the season is over Elijah Krantz will have some looks from small Division I schools,” Vikings coach Bret St. Arnauld said. “(He’s a) 210-pound inside linebacker with a lot of range and is very strong.”
Cortez LeGrant Jr.
School: Sun Prairie East
Grade: Senior
Position: Running back
Things to know: LeGrant had 1,467 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns for Big Eight champion Sun Prairie in 2021. He was a first-team all-conference running back, a first-team choice on the WFCA’s Large School All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. LeGrant, who runs the sprint events during track and field season, was ranked as the No. 14 overall senior and the No. 3 senior running back by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Electric speed, runs powerfully and can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Cardinals coach Brian Kaminski said. “Dynamite in return game, as well.”
Gabe Passini
School: Middleton
Grade: Junior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Passini completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,076 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net, for the Cardinals, who advanced to the third round of the Division 1 playoffs. He was a second-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight.
Quotable: “He's a winner,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He’s a great competitor. He prides himself a lot on getting better. He’s a tough critic, but he also demands a lot out of us as coaches and he demands a lot out of his teammates. It’s awesome.”
Sam Pilof
School: Middleton
Grade: Junior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Pilof had a busy summer checking out several college campuses. He already has offers from the University of Wisconsin, Iowa State, Penn State and Rutgers. That after last season when he created havoc for opposing offenses. He was a first-team all-conference choice in the Big Eight and the league’s outside linebacker of the year. He was a top tackler for the Cardinals (18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles).
Quotable: “(He) LOVES football,” Cardinals coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He's consumed with the process. He wants to be the best. Never satisfied. He brings the juice every day no matter what we are doing. His teammates feed off him and his energy.”
Tommy Raemisch
School: Waunakee
Grade: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Raemisch was a mainstay on a fast-and-furious defense that combined with a potent offense and difference-making special teams unit for the WIAA Division 2 state champion Warriors. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a linebacker in the Badger Large in 2021. He had 114 tackles (16 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks). Raemisch was ranked as the No. 8 senior linebacker entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Tommy has a great football IQ,” Waunakee coach Pat Rice said. “Great leadership. Very physical linebacker, instinctive.”