10 Madison-area high school boys cross country runners to know this fall

Madison West was a very young team last season.
The top seven runners included two seniors, four sophomores, and one freshman leading the way to a seventh-place finish in the WIAA Division 1 state championships with 231 points.
The Regents are led by incoming juniors Zach Temple, Eli Pettit, Jonah Simonson and Truman White. Temple finished 31st at state last year with a time of 16 minutes, 42.3 seconds. As a freshman, Liam Culp finished 59th at 17:33.7.
The Regents also won the Big Eight Conference meet with 52 points while Middleton was tied for second place with Madison La Follette at 81. Temple finished fourth at 16:50.8 while incoming junior Nico Castellanos finished seventh at 17:03.2.
The roles were reversed at the WIAA Division 1 sectional between the Cardinals and the Regents. The Cardinals won the DeForest sectional with 61 points while the Regents took second with 82 points.
People are also reading…
Sauk Prairie senior Jack Boerger returns and finished second at 16:04.7 and incoming senior Isaiah Bauer took third at 16:17.2 while Temple was fourth at 16:31.31.
The state cross country championships will be hosted at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Oct. 29.
10 boys runners to boys runners to know
Isaiah Bauer, sr., DeForest
Something to know: Isaiah has qualified for state as a sophomore (as part of the team during COVID Fall and took 30th as an individual) and as an individual his junior season. He has shown diverse athleticism as an athlete having also qualified in track in the 4x800 his sophomore year and then the pole vault his junior year.
Quotable: DeForest coach Joe Parker said, “Isaiah brings such a relaxed sense of ‘let's have fun’ into whatever setting he is in. While he puts the work in during the offseason as well as during competition, Isaiah does not become hyper focused on the results, but enjoys the process as much as anything else. This makes him a great leader for younger athletes when pressure builds leading up to and during big meets.
Nico Castellanos, jr., Madison La Follette
Something to know: He went to state as a sophomore and was the Madison City champion. He’s the only returning runner from last season.
Quotable: Madison La Follette head coach Brady Nichols said, “He’s a great student and great kid. Should have a strong junior campaign.”
Zach Temple, jr., Madison West
Something to know: This is Temple’s third season on the boys cross country team and he's a team captain. He finished 31st overall and 20th among runners at last year’s state championships in Wisconsin Rapids. The Regents finished seventh overall and had the youngest team at the state meet last season.
Quotable: Madison West head coach Tom Kaufman said, “Zach was a first-team All-Big 8 Conference runner last season. He also qualified for the state track championships in the 3,200 last spring.”
Spencer Alf, soph., McFarland
Something to know: He was the 2021 Rock Valley Conference Champion and 21st at the 2021 WIAA State cross country championships. He was 12th in the 3,200-meter run at the 2022 WIAA State track and field championships.
Quotable: McFarland head co-head coach Andrew Garvey said, “Spencer's attitude and work ethic sets the tone for our team. He has put in a great summer of training and we are looking forward to seeing the growth from last season to this season."
Dean Montour, sr., Middleton
Something to know: Montour recalled running his first 5k in 30 minutes, 13 seconds at 8 years old. He plans to major in business, marketing and information technology while in college.
Quotable: Middleton coach Brian Finnel said, “Dean is a terrific leader, he leads by example in so many ways and was a team captain last year as a junior. His work ethic and consistency has really elevated his running performance. I am looking forward to his senior year campaign and can't wait to see how the season goes.”
Finnian Sardar, soph., Monona Grove
Something to know: Sardar spent the last two summers touring and skateboarding different skate parks in Dane County, Milwaukee and Chicago areas. He’s grown fond of meeting new skaters as well as learning and teaching tricks.
Quotable: Monona Grove coach Sam Keltner said, “Finnian is an athlete that every coach hopes for. He is an extremely coachable young man that listens very intently to every bit of information that is given to him. While that is great, he also asks questions as to why we do specific things. This is exciting because it shows that he truly enjoys the sport and wants to know how each workout, core routine, specific stretch is going to help him improve. Coming into his sophomore year, I would not be surprised if Finnian turns some heads out on the cross course with the work he has been putting in over the summer.”
Joseph Stoddard, sr., Mount Horeb
Something to know: Was a first-team All-Badger West Conference runner, a Division 1 sectional champion and a state qualifier last season.
Quotable: Mount Horeb coach Brian Mcintyre said Stoddard is an extremely hard worker and is dedicated. He’s also a student of the sport.
Wil Cram, sr., Oregon
Something to know: Cram was an alternate for the 4x800 relay team that finished fifth at the WIAA state track and field championships last spring. That same team was sixth in 2021.
Quotable: Oregon head coach Erik Haakenson said, “Wil has become a dedicated leader in the offseason, setting an outstanding example of training with focus on performing at his peak during the upcoming cross country season.”
Jonah Marshall, jr., Sun Prairie East
Something to know: Marshall is a three-sport athlete participating in cross country, swimming and track and field.
Quotable: Sun Prairie East coach Douglas Maughan said, “Jonah is everything you want in an athlete; he is a three-sport athlete who maintains a 4.0 GPA. As we split schools this fall, he will be an integral part in SP East maintaining their success in all three sports, especially cross country. Our focus this year is building more endurance athletes and Jonah is a perfect role model and leader for our program.”
Mateo Alvarado Venegas, sr., Sun Prairie West
Something to know: Alvarado Venegas finished sixth in the Division 1 boys 1,600 and 3,200 at the 2022 state track and field championships.
Quotable: Sun Prairie West coach Derek Johnsrud said, “Mateo has run through a tremendous amount of adversity and maintains a humble, competitive outlook. His leadership will be highly valued as we begin the inaugural season at Sun Prairie West.”
Editor's note: The schools included in the Madison area were: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.
10 Madison-area high school football players to know this fall
Mason Armstrong
School: Verona
Grade: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Armstrong was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and the inside linebacker of the year last season. Armstrong, an honorable-mention choice on The Associated Press All-State football team, was the Wildcats’ leading tackler. He was ranked as the state’s No. 25 senior football player overall and No. 4 senior linebacker entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Mason is truly the young man that we all wish we could have in our program,” Wildcats football coach Andrew Riley said. “His nickname is `Army’ and he certainly is an `Army of One’ on the football field, basketball court, baseball field, in the orchestra room, in the gym, in the classroom, and the community. Mason was our varsity kicker his freshman year and a starting inside linebacker since his sophomore year.
“He is the juice maker for our team and the player that his teammates look at to lead them in the right direction. Mason is the epitome of our motto: Push, Fail and Fall Forward. He puts his whole self into everything he puts his mind to, learns from any mistakes and always leaves a situation or a group of people better than he found them.”
Cale Drinka
School: DeForest
Grade: Senior
Position: Running back
Things to know: Drinka rushed for 1,266 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for the 9-2 Norskies. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a running back in the Badger Large Conference last year (DeForest will be in the Badger Small this season). He was ranked as the No. 13 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Cale is as authentic as a person and athlete. No hype with him,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “What you see is what you get and he gives us everything he has. He is a very competitive young man who wants to do what's best for his teammates and our program. He has really matured the last couple of years and we are very excited to see him step up as a leader in our program.”
Mark Haering
School: Madison Edgewood
Grade: Senior
Positions: Running back, tight end, outside linebacker
Things to know: Crusaders coach Jesse Norris said he plans to use Haering (above center) all over the field this season, primarily on defense as an outside linebacker but also on offense as a tight end and running back. Haering had five touchdown receptions last season when he was a first-team all-conference choice as a tight end/H-back in the Rock Valley Conference (Edgewood will be in the Capitol Conference this season). Haering was ranked as the No. 14 senior linebacker in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “He is a natural-born leader and a student of the game,” Norris said about Haering. “He has a ton of natural, raw ability but pair that with his determination and work ethic, you have a complete package.
“He was voted as a captain by his peers and he has the attention of the entire team. This will be his fourth year participating on varsity and one of the few four-year letter winners we have in the program. We look for him to have a tremendous year on both sides of the ball.”
Jerry Kaminski
School: Sun Prairie East
Grade: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Kaminski, who verbally committed to the University of North Dakota this summer, helped lead Sun Prairie to the WIAA Division 1 state title game last season, falling to Franklin. He was ranked as the No. 6 overall senior and the No. 1 senior quarterback entering the season by WisSports.net. He threw for 2,559 yards and 30 touchdowns last year, according to WisSports.net. He was named first-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight Conference, a first-team choice on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School All-State team and a high honorable-mention selection on the AP team (which includes all divisions). This year, he’s set to direct the Sun Prairie East attack in the Badger Large after the school district split into two schools.
Quotable: “Jerry is a great leader, athletic, (with a) big-time arm and can make all the throws,” said Cardinals coach Jerry Kaminski, who’s Jerry’s father.
Mason Keyes
School: DeForest
Grade: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Keyes completed 61% of his passes for 1,814 yards while throwing 33 touchdowns and one interception last season. He was second-team all-conference in the Badger Large for the Norskies, who finished second to Waunakee. Keyes was ranked as the No. 32 overall senior and No. 5 senior quarterback in the state by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Following his impressive junior year, Mason had a great offseason and has really embraced continuing to lead and improve our culture,” Norskies coach Aaron Mack said. “He has worked tremendously hard in the weight room and at his craft and is a very talented passer.
“When you have someone like Mason who can make all the throws and is very smart with the football it allows us to push the envelope in the passing game. I can't wait to watch Mason develop his game and continue to become a complete football player and continue to make the smart winning play that is required of him and what is best for our team.”
Elijah Krantz
School: Mount Horeb/Barneveld
Grade: Senior
Position: Inside linebacker
Things to know: Krantz (above left) was the Vikings’ top tackler last season. He was a first-team all-conference selection as a linebacker in the Badger Small Conference for Mount Horeb/Barneveld, which tied with Fort Atkinson for the league crown. He was ranked as the No. 13 senior linebacker in the state entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “I have a feeling by the time the season is over Elijah Krantz will have some looks from small Division I schools,” Vikings coach Bret St. Arnauld said. “(He’s a) 210-pound inside linebacker with a lot of range and is very strong.”
Cortez LeGrant Jr.
School: Sun Prairie East
Grade: Senior
Position: Running back
Things to know: LeGrant had 1,467 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns for Big Eight champion Sun Prairie in 2021. He was a first-team all-conference running back, a first-team choice on the WFCA’s Large School All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on the AP All-State team. LeGrant, who runs the sprint events during track and field season, was ranked as the No. 14 overall senior and the No. 3 senior running back by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Electric speed, runs powerfully and can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Cardinals coach Brian Kaminski said. “Dynamite in return game, as well.”
Gabe Passini
School: Middleton
Grade: Junior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Passini completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,076 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net, for the Cardinals, who advanced to the third round of the Division 1 playoffs. He was a second-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight.
Quotable: “He's a winner,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He’s a great competitor. He prides himself a lot on getting better. He’s a tough critic, but he also demands a lot out of us as coaches and he demands a lot out of his teammates. It’s awesome.”
Sam Pilof
School: Middleton
Grade: Junior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Pilof had a busy summer checking out several college campuses. He already has offers from the University of Wisconsin, Iowa State, Penn State and Rutgers. That after last season when he created havoc for opposing offenses. He was a first-team all-conference choice in the Big Eight and the league’s outside linebacker of the year. He was a top tackler for the Cardinals (18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles).
Quotable: “(He) LOVES football,” Cardinals coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He's consumed with the process. He wants to be the best. Never satisfied. He brings the juice every day no matter what we are doing. His teammates feed off him and his energy.”
Tommy Raemisch
School: Waunakee
Grade: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Things to know: Raemisch was a mainstay on a fast-and-furious defense that combined with a potent offense and difference-making special teams unit for the WIAA Division 2 state champion Warriors. He was a first-team all-conference pick as a linebacker in the Badger Large in 2021. He had 114 tackles (16 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks). Raemisch was ranked as the No. 8 senior linebacker entering this season by WisSports.net.
Quotable: “Tommy has a great football IQ,” Waunakee coach Pat Rice said. “Great leadership. Very physical linebacker, instinctive.”