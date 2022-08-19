10 Madison-area high school boys cross country runners to know this fall

Madison West was a very young team last season.

The top seven runners included two seniors, four sophomores, and one freshman leading the way to a seventh-place finish in the WIAA Division 1 state championships with 231 points.

The Regents are led by incoming juniors Zach Temple, Eli Pettit, Jonah Simonson and Truman White. Temple finished 31st at state last year with a time of 16 minutes, 42.3 seconds. As a freshman, Liam Culp finished 59th at 17:33.7.

The Regents also won the Big Eight Conference meet with 52 points while Middleton was tied for second place with Madison La Follette at 81. Temple finished fourth at 16:50.8 while incoming junior Nico Castellanos finished seventh at 17:03.2.

The roles were reversed at the WIAA Division 1 sectional between the Cardinals and the Regents. The Cardinals won the DeForest sectional with 61 points while the Regents took second with 82 points.

Sauk Prairie senior Jack Boerger returns and finished second at 16:04.7 and incoming senior Isaiah Bauer took third at 16:17.2 while Temple was fourth at 16:31.31.

The state cross country championships will be hosted at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Oct. 29.

10 boys runners to boys runners to know

Isaiah Bauer, sr., DeForest

Something to know: Isaiah has qualified for state as a sophomore (as part of the team during COVID Fall and took 30th as an individual) and as an individual his junior season. He has shown diverse athleticism as an athlete having also qualified in track in the 4x800 his sophomore year and then the pole vault his junior year.

Quotable: DeForest coach Joe Parker said, “Isaiah brings such a relaxed sense of ‘let's have fun’ into whatever setting he is in. While he puts the work in during the offseason as well as during competition, Isaiah does not become hyper focused on the results, but enjoys the process as much as anything else. This makes him a great leader for younger athletes when pressure builds leading up to and during big meets.

Nico Castellanos, jr., Madison La Follette

Something to know: He went to state as a sophomore and was the Madison City champion. He’s the only returning runner from last season.

Quotable: Madison La Follette head coach Brady Nichols said, “He’s a great student and great kid. Should have a strong junior campaign.”

Zach Temple, jr., Madison West

Something to know: This is Temple’s third season on the boys cross country team and he's a team captain. He finished 31st overall and 20th among runners at last year’s state championships in Wisconsin Rapids. The Regents finished seventh overall and had the youngest team at the state meet last season.

Quotable: Madison West head coach Tom Kaufman said, “Zach was a first-team All-Big 8 Conference runner last season. He also qualified for the state track championships in the 3,200 last spring.”

Spencer Alf, soph., McFarland

Something to know: He was the 2021 Rock Valley Conference Champion and 21st at the 2021 WIAA State cross country championships. He was 12th in the 3,200-meter run at the 2022 WIAA State track and field championships.

Quotable: McFarland head co-head coach Andrew Garvey said, “Spencer's attitude and work ethic sets the tone for our team. He has put in a great summer of training and we are looking forward to seeing the growth from last season to this season."

Dean Montour, sr., Middleton

Something to know: Montour recalled running his first 5k in 30 minutes, 13 seconds at 8 years old. He plans to major in business, marketing and information technology while in college.

Quotable: Middleton coach Brian Finnel said, “Dean is a terrific leader, he leads by example in so many ways and was a team captain last year as a junior. His work ethic and consistency has really elevated his running performance. I am looking forward to his senior year campaign and can't wait to see how the season goes.”

Finnian Sardar, soph., Monona Grove

Something to know: Sardar spent the last two summers touring and skateboarding different skate parks in Dane County, Milwaukee and Chicago areas. He’s grown fond of meeting new skaters as well as learning and teaching tricks.

Quotable: Monona Grove coach Sam Keltner said, “Finnian is an athlete that every coach hopes for. He is an extremely coachable young man that listens very intently to every bit of information that is given to him. While that is great, he also asks questions as to why we do specific things. This is exciting because it shows that he truly enjoys the sport and wants to know how each workout, core routine, specific stretch is going to help him improve. Coming into his sophomore year, I would not be surprised if Finnian turns some heads out on the cross course with the work he has been putting in over the summer.”

Joseph Stoddard, sr., Mount Horeb

Something to know: Was a first-team All-Badger West Conference runner, a Division 1 sectional champion and a state qualifier last season.

Quotable: Mount Horeb coach Brian Mcintyre said Stoddard is an extremely hard worker and is dedicated. He’s also a student of the sport.

Wil Cram, sr., Oregon

Something to know: Cram was an alternate for the 4x800 relay team that finished fifth at the WIAA state track and field championships last spring. That same team was sixth in 2021.

Quotable: Oregon head coach Erik Haakenson said, “Wil has become a dedicated leader in the offseason, setting an outstanding example of training with focus on performing at his peak during the upcoming cross country season.”

Jonah Marshall, jr., Sun Prairie East

Something to know: Marshall is a three-sport athlete participating in cross country, swimming and track and field.

Quotable: Sun Prairie East coach Douglas Maughan said, “Jonah is everything you want in an athlete; he is a three-sport athlete who maintains a 4.0 GPA. As we split schools this fall, he will be an integral part in SP East maintaining their success in all three sports, especially cross country. Our focus this year is building more endurance athletes and Jonah is a perfect role model and leader for our program.”

Mateo Alvarado Venegas, sr., Sun Prairie West

Something to know: Alvarado Venegas finished sixth in the Division 1 boys 1,600 and 3,200 at the 2022 state track and field championships.

Quotable: Sun Prairie West coach Derek Johnsrud said, “Mateo has run through a tremendous amount of adversity and maintains a humble, competitive outlook. His leadership will be highly valued as we begin the inaugural season at Sun Prairie West.”

Editor's note: The schools included in the Madison area were: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.