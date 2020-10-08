COVID-19 forces high school athletic directors to adjust on the fly

Todd Jahns knows athletic directors are organized and adaptable.

They talk to each other for ideas and solutions to challenging situations.

But Jahns, the Lakeside Lutheran athletic and activities director, said there was no class or playbook to prepare Jahns or his colleagues for the COVID-19 pandemic and attempting to play sports in this fall season.

The challenges have been many, from scheduling and rescheduling (due to schools opting out of the fall season or postponements and cancellations this fall), to returning to play with all the health and safety protocols that entails, to striking a balance between what is safe and prudent and what is best for the students and athletes, he said.

Each day, he said he begins work anticipating the unforeseen and the unknown.

“I’m only in my second year of doing this after teaching and coaching for 30 years before that, but across the board for any athletic director a primary challenge has been the uncertainty and the constant change,” Jahns said.