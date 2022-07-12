Corvonn Gaines grateful for opportunity as new Madison West athletic director

Since coming back to coach boys basketball at Madison West in 2017, Corvonn Gaines dreamt of becoming the school’s athletic director.

Madison West principal Dan Kigeya made that dream a reality when he named Gaines its new AD in an announcement Monday.

“This is an incredible opportunity and I feel so honored to come back and represent our students and West High School,” the 2008 West graduate said. “This is like a perfect fit for me and I’m so honored and grateful they gave me an opportunity to represent West.”

Gaines replaces athletic director Alicia Pelton, who announced her resignation in mid-June after three years in the role, including the last two in a permanent capacity after serving in an interim capacity in 2019-20.

Serving as West’s coordinator of student engagement the last five years, Gaines was assistant athletic director under Pelton last year. On top of that, he also served as the JV basketball coach and boys varsity assistant coach.

That opportunity to aid Pelton was invaluable in Gaines’ mind as he takes over this fall.

“She walked me through a lot of things. I’ve seen the good and I’ve seen the bad, so it was the right moment for me to think about my upbringing and the way I lead, the way she leads and put it all together,” he said.

Gaines credited time spent with Madison Memorial and Madison School District athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, as well as Verona athletic director Joel Zimba, as other vital experiences.

“We look forward to Corvonn’s leadership at West and providing his perspective and expertise to the MMSD athletic department,” Schlitz said.

Gaines earned his bachelor’s degree in communications in 2013 from Eastern Carolina where he played four years of Division I basketball, helping the Pirates to a school-record 23 wins and the program’s first College Invitational Tournament championship his senior season. After his senior season, Gaines, who is currently working on obtaining his master’s of sports leadership from Northeastern, moved to Louisville to live with his elder brother and former Louisville All-American and NBA first-round pick Reece Gaines to pursue playing professionally.

After playing one year of minor league basketball, Corvonn Gaines knew that dream of playing professionally was gone.

“I was like, ‘You know, it’s time for me to hang it up and start investing my time into the youth, and having them get an opportunity to reach their goals,’” he said.

It led him back to Madison and his alma mater to make that impact on the Regents, something Kigeya and others know.

“He is committed to ensuring students have a well-rounded school experience, where they excel academically, emotionally and socially,” Kigeya wrote in the release. “He is a proven motivator and mentor, and believes in building strong relationships through collaboration, problem solving and teamwork.”

Gaines, who said he will handle scheduling events and hiring of coaches and game workers among his duties, is hoping to provide current West students with the same opportunities he had at the school.

“Like what sports has done for me, giving me certain qualities and characteristics that I carry to this day, I want to give the students those same opportunities as well,” he said. “I just want to represent West because I have so much West pride, just helping out West in any way, shape or form, that’s what I’m about.”