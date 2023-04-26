STEVENS POINT — During her director’s report to close the WIAA annual meeting Wednesday, executive director Stephanie Hauser reflected upon a quote from retired four-star U.S. Navy Admiral William McRaven’s recent book Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life … And Maybe the World.

“He begins the second chapter like this," Hauser said. "‘If you want to change the world, find someone to help you paddle.'"

It’s fitting given the upcoming expedition the organization is set to go on after athletic directors passed an amendment about competitive balance that will drastically impact statewide athletics beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.

“That vote today on competitive balance certainly means we’re on a new voyage together,” Hauser said of the approved measure posed by the ad-hoc committee formed Dec. 2, 2021.

“This type of change we know can be daunting and as the committee has acknowledged, no plan is perfect. Yet through living and breathing it together, continuous improvement will be encouraged and expected.”

Said Jordan Sinz, Wisconsin Heights district administrator and ad-hoc committee co-chair: “We ask ourselves, is this plan better than what is currently in place? We believe it is as a committee and we believe we can’t allow perfection to get in the way of progress."

The competitive balance amendment, which passed by a vote of 265-115, was among four amendments that passed.

What it means

The competitive balance approval will have a stark impact on what divisions teams and schools participate in. While enrollment will remain the leading factor in determining divisional placement, teams will also be judged on a tournament performance factor, accruing points based on postseason success over a three year period and moving up or down.

Sinz assured that the amendment was different than the 2014 ad-hoc committee’s failed measure that would have applied a competitive equity multiplier to private schools. The biggest difference between the two is that this new amendment allows schools to seek relief and the ability to appeal divisional changes, showcasing necessary reasons why by meeting eight criteria points.

Those points include:

• Prior year out-of-building student percentage on rosters or historical movement of student athletes

• Socioeconomics of the school’s population

• Competitive history and balance

• Geography

• School’s enrollment trend

• Student participation rate in WIAA-sponsored activities

• Student enrollment factors (i.e. open enrollment, students from outside your school’s location)

“The goal of our committee wasn’t not reshuffle the entire tournament deck,” Sinz said. “It was to make some subtle adjustments where things seemed like the eye test, per se, and made sense to the membership as a whole and in certain situations needs to be addressed.

“The bottom line is that this is not the 10 commandments, it is not etched in stone and this is a starting point, not the finishing.”

Siren athletic director Ryan Karsten spoke in favor of the measure, stating the hurdles small schools face in lower division, especially against private schools. While he knows it’s approval isn’t perfect, he believes it’s better than the current system based solely on enrollment.

“We have something the Association can work with to make the future even better,” he said.

Amendments on tournament play replacements (371-10), senior transfers playing non-varsity sports (354-27) and coach contact with incoming freshmen (373-8) also passed with substantial support. Meanwhile, an amendment that would have allowed transfer students who don’t qualify for unrestricted eligibility to receive unrestricted eligibility in a sport they had never participated in prior to their transfer failed 192-189.

Here are other things to know from the gathering:

Next big ticket item?

Two other major topics were brought forth by Arrowhead athletic director Ryan Mangan and South Milwaukee AD Ante Udovicic during the open forum.

Mangan proposed all-play playoffs for football as it is currently the only sport that doesn’t have every applicable school play in the postseason. He believes his bid of an eight-game regular season and Week 9 becoming the opening round of the playoffs can take place under the current season format and “would solve a lot of the controversial realignment issues that plague our organization.”

WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski, who oversees the football postseason tournament series, said an all-play recommendation received zero votes of support last year but the organization isn’t shutting the door.

“We’re looking for ways to provide football teams and football schools to play additional games after the regular season concludes so that it can create a more equitable competition field as far as tournament play goes on,” he said.

Udovicic meanwhile revisited the idea of delaying the start of the spring sports season from last year’s annual meeting, while expanding the topic to include examining all seasons’ sports schedules. Udovicic believes the organization needs to examine the impact of all things surrounding sports because “the folks in Madison simply aren’t helping school districts with the resources we need for such vital programs for our students.”

“Yet again, many of us are going to be facing deep cuts so we need to be mindful of that so we don’t reduce the opportunities for our kids," he said. "Now more than ever we need them to be involved."

Hauser acknowledged that topic “isn’t going away,” and while she didn’t commit to creating a new ad-hoc committee on the spot, the future is open.

“I’m fairly certain we’re going to see some heading in the direction of a formation of a new committee with representation across the state to continue to talk about that topic,” she said.

Revenue continues to rebound

After significant operating losses of $2,321,047 last year, the 2022 fiscal year was a successful one of the WIAA. The organization brought in $11,113,248 of total revenue, including $9.4 million from state tournaments after earning just $2.7 million ($3,745,831 total) last year.

The organization saved $1,844,913 in operating costs and were able to reimburse $2,955,666 to member schools. Treasurer Jill Stobber said the 2022-23 fiscal year “continues to be optimistic,” and the substantial gain is correlated to improved attendance numbers at WIAA state tournaments.

Hauser said the state volleyball championships had a record attendance while the individual state wrestling tournament produced its second all-time attendance total.

