Columbus' Teagan Herschleb, Edgerton's Skyler Gullickson make college choices
Columbus senior Teagan Herschleb announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-La Crosse for football and track and field.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Herschleb was a first-team selection as a defensive back on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He was a first-team all-conference pick as a defensive back in the Capitol North Conference and was the league’s defensive player of the year.

He was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School all-state team.

Herschleb tweeted:

“Blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic, football, and track career at the University of Wisconsin La-Crosse. Thank you to everyone that helped me through this process especially my parents and @RyanWeber8 and @UWLCoachJanus."

Edgerton's Skyler Gullickson makes college decision 

Edgerton senior Skyler Gullickson announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Oshkosh for football.

The 6-1, 175-pound Gullickson was a first-team all-conference selection as a wide receiver and as a defensive back in the Rock Valley Conference.

He was an honorable-mention pick as a receiver and a defensive back on the State Journal All-Area team.

He was a WFCA all-region choice as a defensive back.

Gullickson tweeted: “I am more than proud to say that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at @UWOshkoshTitans. I want to thank @CoachAArcher for this opportunity. Also thank you to my parents and coaches who have helped me get to this point of my life."

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

