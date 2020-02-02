Columbus' Teagan Herschleb, Edgerton's Skyler Gullickson make college choices

Columbus senior Teagan Herschleb announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-La Crosse for football and track and field.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Herschleb was a first-team selection as a defensive back on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.
He was a first-team all-conference pick as a defensive back in the Capitol North Conference and was the league’s defensive player of the year.
He was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School all-state team.
Herschleb tweeted:
You have free articles remaining.
“Blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic, football, and track career at the University of Wisconsin La-Crosse. Thank you to everyone that helped me through this process especially my parents and @RyanWeber8 and @UWLCoachJanus."
Edgerton's Skyler Gullickson makes college decision
Edgerton senior Skyler Gullickson announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Oshkosh for football.
The 6-1, 175-pound Gullickson was a first-team all-conference selection as a wide receiver and as a defensive back in the Rock Valley Conference.
He was an honorable-mention pick as a receiver and a defensive back on the State Journal All-Area team.
He was a WFCA all-region choice as a defensive back.
Gullickson tweeted: “I am more than proud to say that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at @UWOshkoshTitans. I want to thank @CoachAArcher for this opportunity. Also thank you to my parents and coaches who have helped me get to this point of my life."