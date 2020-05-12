Changing COVID-19 landscape causes difficulty for decision-makers when considering fall sports

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and general uncertainty about the best steps to take have made predictions difficult for what large-scale high school activities and athletic events might look like in the fall.

“In terms of the return of school activities, this is a fluid situation that makes any attempts in predicting what things will look like in terms of sports, let alone school, nearly impossible,” Verona athletic and activities director Joel Zimba wrote in an email Tuesday.

“All I can say is that the health and well-being of our students, fans, and community is a number one priority, and we will abide by all government and health restrictions to keep all parties safe. All levels of sports (high school, college, and professional) are struggling to navigate these decisions at the moment.”

Zimba’s comments came in response when asked about remarks from Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction deputy state superintendent Michael Thompson, who also serves as a liaison to the WIAA.

Thompson in an interview with WMTV Channel 15 (NBC15) in Madison said indications are “that learning in the fall will look very different” in Wisconsin schools and that it will take time for schools to return to what they were prior to the coronavirus outbreak.