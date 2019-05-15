Columbus’ Austin Leitha earned medalist honors with a 1-over-par 72 at The Oaks in Cottage Grove, but Cambridge placed three players among the top eight overall to beat the Cardinals in the nine-team race to the championship in Wednesday’s Capitol Conference tournament.
Cambridge, ranked third in Division 3 by state coaches, scored 316 to beat eighth-ranked Columbus by 10 strokes in the conference meet standings and by one point in the final conference standings, which combine the conference meet with the regular-season mini-meets.
Drew Jeffery shot 75, Ryan Janson 76 and Stone Farruggio 80 to lead Cambridge. Conference Player of the Year Lukas Heckmann of Lakeside Lutheran also shot 75.
Rock Valley
Edgerton’s Joe Forsting shot 3-over-par 75 at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville to earn medalist honors in the 10-team conference tournament, leading the Crimson Tide to the championship. Edgerton, ranked second in Division 2, also got a 78 from Kyle Wille and totaled 324 for a 40-stroke margin over runner-up Clinton, with McFarland third at 164.
McFarland edged Clinton for second place in the final conference standings, behind the Crimson Tide.
Trailways South
The Madison Abundant Life co-op scored 339 to edge Palmyra-Eagle by two strokes atop the four-team conference meet standings at The Broadlands in North Prairie. Boomer Zierath led the Challengers with a 7-over-par 79, earning league Player of the Year honors. Blake Perkins and James Rollins each shot 82. Williams Bay’s Thomas Korsholm earned medalist honors with a 76.
Southwest Wisconsin
Platteville’s Andy Eggers shot 1-under 33 on the back nine at Viroqua Hills Golf Course and finished with a 1-under 70 to lead his team to a score of 310 and a 35-stroke victory over runner-up River Valley in the six-team conference meet. Matt Gibson shot 84 to lead River Valley. Fourth-place Dodgeville was led by Eli Hardy’s 88.
Trailways East
Pardeeville shot 374 to finish 11 strokes behind Markesan atop the six-team standings at The Broadlands. Blake Falstad led the Bulldogs with an 18-over-par 90.
Boys tennis
Big Eight
The seventh-ranked Middleton Cardinals dominated the first day of competition, going 7-0 in quarterfinal matches, including No. 1 singles Ryan Gold dropping two games over two sets and No. 2 singles player Ian Connell losing one game.
Eighth-ranked Sun Prairie advanced six of its seven entries to the semifinals, and sixth-ranked Verona went 5-2 in quarterfinals. The tournament concludes today at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Softball
Waunakee 3, Beaver Dam 2
Caitlyn Kesilewski and Avery Lehr each doubled and had two hits to lead the host Warriors (8-5 Badger North Conference) past the Golden Beavers (4-10). Ally Ronk pitched a complete game for Waunakee.
Beloit Memorial 6,
Madison East 1
Angelique Spencer singled twice to lead the Purple Knights (13-2 Big Eight) past the Purgolders (3-13) in their second game of the day at Olbrich Park. Brynn Swanson struck out nine in a complete-game victory.
Beloit Memorial 9,
Madison La Follette 3
The Purple Knights scored all nine of their runs in the seventh inning to rally past the Lancers (2-13). Ariana Brown and Natalie Bittner each had two RBIs for Beloit Memorial, and Eden Welling tripled for the Lancers (2-13).
Watertown 5, Hartland Arrowhead 2
The visiting Warhawks scored both their runs in the first inning, and the Goslings completed their scoring in the second. Winning pitcher Leeanne Harshbarger drove in two runs for Watertown.
Deerfield 6, Palmyra-Eagle 1
Olivia Tatlock went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple for the Demons (4-3 Trailways South) and Morgan Mack pitched a complete game to beat the Panthers (2-7).
Baseball
Portage 3, Mount Horeb 1
Junior Colton Brandsma hit a double and drove in two runs, and four pitchers combined for a victory as the visiting Warriors beat the Vikings at Miller Park. Senior Chase Markin went 2-for-4 and senior Billy Meckley had a triple to lead Mount Horeb.
McFarland 7, Walworth Big Foot 5
Reece Samuel hit two home runs and a single and drove in four runs as the host Spartans (10-7 Rock Valley Conference) beat the Chiefs (6-11). McFarland scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to break a 5-5 tie, and relief pitcher Jeremiah Price-Johnson shut down Big Foot in the seventh to earn the victory.
Poynette 10, Marshall 2
The Pumas scored six runs in the sixth inning to lock in a non-conference victory over the host Cardinals. Kevin Gorman pitched six innings for the win, and reliever Noah Stark had two singles for Poynette.
[Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that the Cambridge boys golf team won the Capitol Conference tournament, not the Rock Valley tournament.]