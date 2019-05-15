Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... NORTHWESTERN GREEN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... SOUTHEASTERN IOWA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... SOUTHWESTERN DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 1145 AM CDT. * AT 1055 AM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 7 MILES EAST OF MINERAL POINT, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... NEW GLARUS, MONTICELLO, BLANCHARDVILLE AND HOLLANDALE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH