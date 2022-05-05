Bus driver shortage leads some high school coaches to take on more — including picking up opponents

Doug Maughan’s passion for track and field runs deep.

So much so that his children are named Dashle, Myler and Raesana.

The love affair with the sport never has wavered for the Lancaster High School and UW-Platteville graduate since something clicked for him at his first meet as a youth.

Even his marriage has a track and field connection. His wife, Tekoni, is the daughter of former Mount Horeb cross country and track and field coach Mich Wollin.

With that in mind, it likely won’t come as a surprise that Maughan, the Sun Prairie boys and girls track and field coach, drove a bus to Beloit to bring the Purple Knights to Sun Prairie for a recent meet.

He completed the requirements to get a CDL bus driver's state license after starting the process last fall, and he didn’t want his team or Beloit Memorial to miss the April meet after he learned Beloit Memorial couldn’t secure a bus driver.

“So I went and picked them up,” said Maughan, who praised his assistants and athletes for doing the pre-meet duties while he was making the 108-mile round trip.

Coaches transporting athletes isn’t new in high school sports. But a shortage of bus drivers, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting sports in Wisconsin in March 2020, has led some area coaches to get a license to drive a bus to provide opportunities for their teams.

“They work hard and they’re good kids, and the reward is competing,” said Maughan, who also served as a bus driver for the Cardinals’ hockey teams. “Their four years are so short and the seniors lost a complete year-plus because of COVID. Every meet, every opportunity is precious. It’s the reward for the hours of work.”

Verona baseball coach Brad D’Orazio is another coach in the area driving the team bus. He said he got his CDL Class B for driving buses over the winter and has been driving the Wildcats’ varsity and JV baseball teams in a “big, yellow school bus” owned by Badger Bus.

“I think everyone is struggling to find bus drivers,” said D’Orazio, who also drove the Middleton co-op girls hockey team (the Madison Metro Lynx), which included his stepdaughter, freshman Anna Dalebroux, to the team’s appearance at the WIAA state tournament in March at the Dane County Coliseum.

He said schools were seeing the predicament starting last year when “they didn’t have enough bus drivers to supply bus drivers for sports. They barely could get enough for afternoon routes.”

He said the licensing process had five written exams plus behind-the-wheel instruction. He had to get used to the turning radius and size of the bus.

“You don’t want to clip anything when turning,” D’Orazio said. “You can’t make regular right-hand turns. You ask yourself, 'Can I get through that opening up here? Where do I park this thing?'"

The ballparks sometimes aren’t in the same locations — as was the case during a recent trip to Janesville — so he had two stops before coaching the varsity game. A recent trip to Franklin meant he picked up the bus at noon and dropped it off at midnight upon returning.

Focus on the road

“It’s surprising to me how much mental energy it has taken,” said D’Orazio, who’s been with the Verona baseball program since 2002 and the Wildcats’ varsity coach since 2007.

“Normally I would have been talking to the coaches or doing the lineup card on the way to the game and doing stats afterward. Now I’m locked in driving a bus to a game and back with 30 some kids on it.”

Parents and students with driver’s licenses often were the car drivers to games that were played during the COVID-19 pandemic when the size of a traveling party at times needed to be limited.

D’Orazio said he believes teams can build camaraderie riding the bus together during a season.

He said he talked with the players about the situation before the season and they have been respectful, knowing their coach is driving the bus.

“The kids, every time they get off the bus, always thank me,” he said. “I certainly appreciate that.”

He said smaller passenger vans don’t require an individual to get a bus license.

Joel Block, a Sun Prairie assistant track and field coach, said he also got his bus license because he wanted to aid the Cardinals’ track team.

“I didn’t want them to miss opportunities,” Block said.

Block and Maughan will serve as co-coaches for the Sun Prairie East cross country program in fall, 2022.

Working together

Sun Prairie’s large track and field team often requires four or five buses for an away meet, meaning Block and Maughan drive two of the buses.

Securing four or five bus drivers would have been difficult for 4:30 p.m. meets because school bus drivers often still are completing their after-school routes at that time and buses aren’t available.

“We both got them or else we wouldn’t be able to get the team to meets,” said Block, who completed the written and behind-the-wheel tests over the winter. “I haven’t had to get other teams, but Doug and I drive for our team every week we go on the road.”

Maughan said sometimes they’ve staggered the buses’ schedules around a meet’s events, getting competitors in the early events there first.

Maughan said he used to enjoy decompressing after meets on the bus ride home. He can’t do that while driving the bus, but he’s glad to help provide an opportunity — even if it meant driving to Beloit to bring the opponent to the meet.

“I was not surprised,” said Natalia Figueroa, a senior on the Cardinals’ track and field team. “If there is a meet, coach Maughan is having it. He is so dedicated to track. He will do anything in his power for us to have an opportunity to compete. He is the best.”

