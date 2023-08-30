Owen Orville and Jonah Caldera scored first-half goals and Madison Edgewood held on to edge McFarland 2-1 in boys soccer play Tuesday.

Griffin Martin scored the Spartans’ lone goal early in the second-half. Edgewood goalkeeper, Wesley Donovan recorded two saves.

Reedsburg too much for McFarland

Mia Bruchette led McFarland shot a 50 and Aubrie Berg shot a 53, but the Spartans fell to Reedsburg 210-227 in a girls golf dual meet at Reedsburg County Club.

Craig bests Wolves

Pragnya Vella and and Milena Halberg at No. 1 doubles and Ishani Padmanaban and Haley Rollins at No. 2 provided victories for host Sun Prairie West, but Janesville Craig came away with a 5-2 victory in girls tennis.

Rasmussen, Dahlk lead Mount Horeb

Laila Rasmussen had 12 assists and Ruby Dahlk 16 digs to lead Mount Horeb past Portage 25-19, 25-18, 25-23 in girls volleyball.

Weber spearheads Stoughton victory

Stoughton’s Samantha Weber defeated Hannah Kallungi of Portage at No. 1 singles 5-7 , 7-5 , 11-9 as the Vikings swept the four singles matches en route to a 6-1 win over the Warriors.

Trio paces Challengers

Penny Schell had 10 kills, Terest Pfeil had 14 assists and Magdalen Simon contributed five aces as Madison Abundant Life swept Parkway 25-16, 25-14, 25-12.

Quick score propels Mount Horeb

The Vikings scored 30 seconds into the game and came away with a 2-1 win over host Reedsburg.

MG, DeForest tie

Monona Grove’s Justyn Blair and DeForest’s Thomas Taylor traded first-half goals as the host Silver Eagles and Norskies battled to a 1-1 tie.

Edgewood swims to title

Madison Edgewood won six events to capture the championship of the Badger Small Conference relays in Baraboo. The Crusaders scored 210 points, well ahead of second-place Monroe/New Glarus (154).