Big Eight won't hold league competitions or crown conference champions in fall sports season

Big Eight Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions won’t be named during the fall sports season, it was announced after league athletic directors had a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon.

That decision was reached — by a 10-0 vote — because all of the league’s schools aren’t able to fully participate in conference contests during the currently scheduled fall season dates, according to a summary of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the WIAA Board of Control announced Tuesday afternoon that it has scheduled a special business virtual meeting for 9 a.m. Thursday to address the fall sports season, WIAA communications director Todd Clark wrote in an email. In addition, the Board of Control will respond to a sports season schedule proposal submitted by school administrators from the southwest area of the state.

At this point, six of the Big Eight’s schools have announced they will begin the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning. The Madison, Sun Prairie and Middleton-Cross Plains school districts already have announced they will begin the academic school year with online teaching and Verona administrators are recommending a virtual approach and are expected to vote on it next week.