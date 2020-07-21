Big Eight won't hold league competitions or crown conference champions in fall sports season

Big Eight Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions won’t be named during the fall sports season, it was announced after league athletic directors had a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon.
That decision was reached — by a 10-0 vote — because all of the league’s schools aren’t able to fully participate in conference contests during the currently scheduled fall season dates, according to a summary of the meeting.
Meanwhile, the WIAA Board of Control announced Tuesday afternoon that it has scheduled a special business virtual meeting for 9 a.m. Thursday to address the fall sports season, WIAA communications director Todd Clark wrote in an email. In addition, the Board of Control will respond to a sports season schedule proposal submitted by school administrators from the southwest area of the state.
At this point, six of the Big Eight’s schools have announced they will begin the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning. The Madison, Sun Prairie and Middleton-Cross Plains school districts already have announced they will begin the academic school year with online teaching and Verona administrators are recommending a virtual approach and are expected to vote on it next week.
Those schools all are in Dane County and following Dane County’s health and safety guidelines amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial follow different guidelines in Rock County.
Janesville Craig athletic director Ben McCormick, who is the Big Eight athletic directors’ president, said in a phone interview that the Big Eight, which supports education-based athletics, wanted to stand together as a conference, demonstrated by the unanimous vote.
“It’s the right thing to do,” McCormick said. “This is a very tough time for everybody, including our athletes.”
According to the Big Eight release, “All schools will be supported in their local decisions and may have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in any fall sports, so long as they follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials.”
The Madison school district will make a formal announcement about its fall sports schedules on July 29, waiting for Thursday's WIAA Board of Control meeting to be held, said Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who's also the Madison school district athletic director.
The next Big Eight athletic directors meeting will be Aug. 17.
Prior to that, “The group of schools who have moved virtual will collaborate on best practices for virtual coaching opportunities and provide ways to engage students by providing mental, emotional and fitness support in a robust manner through distance learning opportunities,” according to the release.
“The group will also advocate for additional access once in-person school and athletics return by proposing flexible coach contact regulations during the school year of 2020-21. Finally, in the immediate future will provide feedback to the WIAA on alternate calendars being considered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Check back later for more on this story.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!