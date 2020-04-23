Big Eight will not hold conference competitions in summer contact period; Madison school district won't provide summer contact option

In the WIAA’s decision Tuesday, the WIAA announced that “all spring sports competitions scheduled during the expansion of unrestricted summertime provisions will require approval from district administrators of all competing schools.”

The Big Eight previously had said it wouldn't hold spring league competitions.

In its open letter to school communities Tuesday, the Big Eight encouraged people to watch out for student-athletes, coaches and others during this time.

The statement said: "Please help us in guiding our student athletes, coaches, and families through a terribly difficult situation and circumstance. Our 'normal' season is officially over. We are going to need your help looking for signs that people need help.

"We have resources to share for mental health and support. It is likely many of our players, coaches, and families will be feeling anxiety, hopelessness, depression, sadness, anger, and many other feelings. If it gets bad please don't hesitate to ask for help or school supports.