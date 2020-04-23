Big Eight will not hold conference competitions in summer contact period; Madison school district won't provide summer contact option

The Big Eight Conference will not hold conference competitions this spring or through the expanded unrestricted summer contact period for spring sports, it was announced Thursday after the league’s athletic directors conducted a virtual meeting.
The conference, in a statement, indicated it “will support all schools in their local decisions and follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials” and encouraged people in school communities to watch out for student-athletes, coaches and families and their mental health during this difficult time.
In addition, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced in a statement that it “will not be providing the unrestricted spring contact summer option to allow for closure for our seniors and move forward.
“We will continue to virtually support and celebrate our spring athletes and all of our students in this unique time. We appreciate all the efforts and connections our coaches and spring athletes are making and wanted to provide definitive guidance to allow for the closure and celebrations.”
The statements from the Big Eight and Madison school district came in response to Tuesday’s WIAA meeting and were released by Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who also is the Big Eight secretary and Madison school district athletic director.
The WIAA Board of Control voted Tuesday to cancel the spring sports regular-season competitions and state tournaments.
The WIAA acted in response to continued concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order, which had been extended to May 26, and his directive to close public and private K-12 schools through the 2019-20 school year (June 30, 2020). That prohibits all school athletic and extracurricular activities.
Virtual spring sports coaching was permitted to continue until the final day of the 2020 season for each respective sport (which is the final day of the state tournament in that specific sport).
The WIAA also Tuesday voted to extend the unrestricted summertime coaching contact period for spring sports, allowing school teams that include this year’s seniors to assemble and have practices and competitions for up to 30 days (until the start of a student-athlete’s fall sport season). That’s provided, of course, that current restrictions on assembling groups are removed.
The expansion of the summer contact time has caused conference administrators across the state to decide what course to take.
In the WIAA’s decision Tuesday, the WIAA announced that “all spring sports competitions scheduled during the expansion of unrestricted summertime provisions will require approval from district administrators of all competing schools.”
The Big Eight previously had said it wouldn't hold spring league competitions.
In its open letter to school communities Tuesday, the Big Eight encouraged people to watch out for student-athletes, coaches and others during this time.
The statement said: "Please help us in guiding our student athletes, coaches, and families through a terribly difficult situation and circumstance. Our 'normal' season is officially over. We are going to need your help looking for signs that people need help.
"We have resources to share for mental health and support. It is likely many of our players, coaches, and families will be feeling anxiety, hopelessness, depression, sadness, anger, and many other feelings. If it gets bad please don't hesitate to ask for help or school supports.
"This is exceptionally difficult and responses will vary for all students but will especially hit the athletes significantly as they have a great connection to each other and will undoubtedly be missing the camaraderie and shared experience and expectations that accompany school based sports, celebrations, and anticipated experiences.
"We will be moving forward and continue to try and give them the best experience possible in this difficult and unique time. The 'normal' season may be over, but we don't plan on stopping, connecting, and supporting until we can be back together to play again.
The Big Eight statement also said that when schools are closed or school facilities are closed, practices won’t be held and students won’t be encouraged to group together or practice without a coach, which now is through June 30.
Virtual coaching is permitted to continue.
“Spring sports coaches may continue to provide individual virtual instruction for student-athletes (via GoogleClassroom, Hudl, Zoom, or other shared online spaces) to those student-athletes that have completed all eligibility requirements with training, conditioning and skill development until the end of the respective spring sports season, which is the final day of the scheduled 2020 State Tournament for the respective sport,” according to the Big Eight statement.
“Virtual coaching guidelines may vary by district, so make sure to confirm and abide by your specific district’s guidelines and restrictions for live virtual coaching (Zoom, etc.).
“All sports unrestricted coaches’ contact may begin July 1st — provided restrictions on assembling in groups are removed — and will follow the existing prescribed summertime dates and unrestricted contact regulations with a maximum of five days of contact.
“For these out-of-season sports, as with any 'normal' offseason, programs for individual training or workouts may be shared — such as stretching, flexibility, and warm-up routines, strength and speed training, conditioning, and mental preparation/sport psychology resources — so long as it can be completed individually and follows normal WIAA Coaching Contact rules.
“This clarifies that coaching instruction is not allowed. It does not prevent coaches from meeting with their kids to see how they are doing or doing team building exercises. Coaches could provide links to information and tell the kids to check it out. But it must be voluntary and not cross the line of instruction.”
Based on the governor’s current order, the unrestricted summer contact is permitted to begin July 1. Summer contact is not currently allowed to continue beyond July 31, pending WIAA clarification.
According to the Madison school district statement, “Regular WIAA allowed non-school contact is not affected by this decision, which will leave open the possibility for in-person closure for spring teams but may not occur until July 1 at the earliest based on current orders.”
The WIAA has a May 15 Board of Control meeting scheduled and it’s possible fall start dates and any changes to the summer contact period could be addressed and timelines might be updated related to any new orders from the governor.
For those schools in the state that are considering using the expanded summer contact period for spring sports, the WIAA’s decision means (according to its release): “All sports’ acclimatization regulations remain unchanged prior to the first competition. In addition, a day of rest after six consecutive contact days remains unchanged. Furthermore, if schools engage in competitions, the required number of WIAA licensed officials also remains unchanged.
“All spring sports competitions scheduled during the expansion of unrestricted summertime provisions will require approval from district administrators of all competing schools. In addition, spring sports teams assembling without the current year’s seniors participating shall be limited to five days of unrestricted summertime contact, which is the same as fall and winter sports.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.