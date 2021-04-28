Big Eight seeks conference commissioner

The Big Eight Conference will seek a new conference commissioner to replace Eric Bertun, who will be moving on from the job effective June 30, according to a release Wednesday from the Big Eight athletic directors.

“The Big Eight Conference would like to recognize Eric Bertun for his hard work, organization, and dedication serving our member schools in his role as conference commissioner for over a decade,” according to a statement in the release distributed by Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who serves as the Big Eight athletic directors’ secretary.

“Eric has worked closely with athletic directors, conference commissioners, and area officials to provide opportunities for thousands of area athletes to compete. He wore many hats during his time and his dedication to the job was apparent to everyone he worked with. We would like to say a huge thank you to Eric and wish him the very best in all of his future endeavors.”

The conference has available a job description and instructions for submitting an application. The job is scheduled to be posted.