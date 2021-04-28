 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Eight seeks conference commissioner
0 comments

Big Eight seeks conference commissioner

The Big Eight Conference will seek a new conference commissioner to replace Eric Bertun, who will be moving on from the job effective June 30, according to a release Wednesday from the Big Eight athletic directors.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

“The Big Eight Conference would like to recognize Eric Bertun for his hard work, organization, and dedication serving our member schools in his role as conference commissioner for over a decade,” according to a statement in the release distributed by Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who serves as the Big Eight athletic directors’ secretary.

ERIC BERTUN 2-10172014135850

Eric Bertun

“Eric has worked closely with athletic directors, conference commissioners, and area officials to provide opportunities for thousands of area athletes to compete. He wore many hats during his time and his dedication to the job was apparent to everyone he worked with. We would like to say a huge thank you to Eric and wish him the very best in all of his future endeavors.”

The conference has available a job description and instructions for submitting an application. The job is scheduled to be posted.

In general terms, the conference commissioner “shall be responsible for coordination of varsity level interscholastic athletic contests within the conference with input from the athletic directors as stated in the by-laws, conference procedures and regulations,” according to the job description. Duties include athletic schedules, officials, meetings and awards.

Interested individuals can send a letter and resume to Janesville Craig athletic director and Big Eight president Ben McCormick by May 28 (bmccormick@janesville.k12.wi.us).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers safety Collin Wilder details where the defense can be better

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics