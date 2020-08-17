Big Eight eyes conference competition in alternative spring season, builds schedules for revised 2020-21 calendar

Schools in the state were permitted to begin practices in girls golf, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country on Monday.
However, coaches and student-athletes for the 10 schools in the Big Eight Conference did not. They remained idle because their teams cannot play fall sports based on decisions by their school districts and athletic departments in regard to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
All the Big Eight schools have opted to compete in the WIAA alternative spring season, which gained approval at Friday’s WIAA Board of Control meeting.
“I think it was a win because we have a genuine and feasible opportunity to get kids practicing and then competing,” Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said Monday about the Board of Control’s decision as it pertains to the Big Eight.
That alternative spring season – between the winter season and amended traditional spring season, with some overlap -- begins in February and ends in May.
At the Big Eight athletic directors’ virtual meeting Monday, it was announced that the league hopes to have conference competition for all sports in the alternative spring season and that Big Eight schedules are being developed and reviewed reflecting the new season dates.
“We are working on creating these schedules and altering the existing winter and spring seasons to accommodate the change of dates,” according to a release from the Big Eight athletic directors.
In addition, it was decided by a unanimous 10-0 vote that “for the 2020-21 school year if all member schools are not able to participate fully in conference contests during season dates as scheduled, Big Eight Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions will not be named.”
Previously, the Big Eight announced it won’t hold league competitions and conference champions won’t be named in the fall during 2020-21. Monday’s vote extends that to the winter and traditional spring seasons, in case there are COVID-19 developments that affect the schedule.
Schlitz, who serves as Big Eight athletic directors’ secretary and also is the Madison school district athletic director, said the conference will further examine contact days once it receives more WIAA guidance. That subject is supposed to be revisited at the Board of Control’s Sept. 18 meeting.
The Board of Control decided Friday that “schools that were unable to conduct their five unrestricted coaching contact days during the 2020 summer may schedule those days during the 2020-21 calendar provided there is one week of no contact prior to the start of the respective season," according to the WIAA release. "However, during the closed-session meeting, the board directed staff to have discussions on coaching contact during 2020-21 placed on the agenda of the September meeting.”
The Board of Control’s decision Friday means the WIAA’s entire 2020-21 schedule is being revised.
The Big Eight athletic directors’ next virtual meeting is Sept. 21, following a Board of Control meeting Sept. 18. A timeline for winter sports, set to begin in November, is scheduled to come out after the Oct. 14 Big Eight athletic directors’ meeting.
Schlitz said the athletic directors should have conference schedules figured out in early September. The schedules then will be finalized following the October meeting after the athletic directors can see the winter season’s status (based on current health conditions).
“We will continue to get regular updates and guidance from local Public Health officials, DPI, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and communicate with the WIAA to make sure the correct information is released as soon as possible,” according to the Big Eight release. “The next update of timelines and information related to the status of Big Eight athletics and winter sports can be expected following the regular Big Eight meeting October 14th.”
In the alternative spring season, for instance, the Big Eight schools should be able to schedule a seven-game round robin of its football teams in the newly realigned league that includes Beloit Memorial, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona. Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker are in the Badger Large Conference for football.
In the meantime, the Big Eight athletic directors’ work will include putting together schedules and encouraging virtual coaching.
“In the interim the conference will collaborate on best practices for virtual coaching opportunities and provide ways to engage students by providing mental, emotional, leadership and fitness support in a robust manner through distance-learning opportunities,” according to the release. “The group will also advocate for additional access once in-person school and athletics return by proposing flexible coach contact regulations during the school year of 2020-21. Finally, in the immediate future will build tentative schedules and collaborate on return to play practices.”
Student-athletes continued to be discouraged from gathering, because of current health guidelines.
“As each district allows, to put the physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes at the forefront we will offer sport-specific virtual coaching and workouts provided they do not require student-athletes and coaches to gather or encourage student-athletes to group together,” the release said. “In-person practices and workouts may be allowed to occur in parallel to the instruction model adopted by member schools and following public health recommendations.”
The Big Eight release also said: “All schools will be supported in their local decisions and may have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in any sports during adopted season dates but not to displace conference competitions if offered, so long as they follow the guidance and local public health officials.”
Schlitz said the Big Eight also hopes to put together virtual conference presentations for student-athletes, coaches and parents on several topics, including possibly about recruiting, leadership and nutrition, during the fall.
Schlitz also pointed out that the Big Eight offers athletics participation in levels beyond varsity competition, making it meaningful for many students that the spring alternative season is offered.
