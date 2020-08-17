Big Eight eyes conference competition in alternative spring season, builds schedules for revised 2020-21 calendar

“We are working on creating these schedules and altering the existing winter and spring seasons to accommodate the change of dates,” according to a release from the Big Eight athletic directors.

In addition, it was decided by a unanimous 10-0 vote that “for the 2020-21 school year if all member schools are not able to participate fully in conference contests during season dates as scheduled, Big Eight Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions will not be named.”

Previously, the Big Eight announced it won’t hold league competitions and conference champions won’t be named in the fall during 2020-21. Monday’s vote extends that to the winter and traditional spring seasons, in case there are COVID-19 developments that affect the schedule.

Schlitz, who serves as Big Eight athletic directors’ secretary and also is the Madison school district athletic director, said the conference will further examine contact days once it receives more WIAA guidance. That subject is supposed to be revisited at the Board of Control’s Sept. 18 meeting.