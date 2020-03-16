Big Eight Conference competition won't begin until at least April 20

According to the statement: “When we continue to have school, we may have the responsibility of making more restrictive decisions related to athletics and extra-curriculars. We continue to get regular updates and guidance from Public Health and communicate with the WIAA to make sure we get correct information out as soon as we can.”

Student-athletes are recommended to maintain their fitness on an individual basis and not gather in groups to practice. Schools, while closed, won’t be available for student-athletes to use indoor or outdoor facilities.

“When school is closed or buildings are closed, we will not hold practice, nor encourage students to group together, or practice without a coach,” according to Monday’s statement from the Big Eight. “A program could be shared for individual training or workouts that can be completed individually. We would suggest using Google Classroom or another shared virtual space to do that and give student athletes resources when they're potentially not able to come to school or participate in athletics for an extended period of time.”

Schlitz said the most important thing is to keep the students safe and for them not to be potentially transmitting the virus by being in large groups.