Big Eight Conference competition won't begin until at least April 20

Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz called working through the COVID-19 coronavirus situation the most unique experience he’s had in his educational career.
And that includes 9/11 and ACT 10.
That challenge is largely due to trying to make decisions when there are so many unknown variables accompanying the coronavirus, said Schlitz, also the Madison school district athletic director.
The Big Eight Conference athletic directors continued to address the subject Monday afternoon during a virtual meeting led by Janesville Craig athletic director Ben McCormick, current president of the Big Eight athletic directors.
In a statement, the Big Eight athletic directors indicated that the earliest conference schools could return to practices is April 6, with conference competition beginning April 20.
Dates for non-conference competitions might vary and would be decided on a school-by-school basis. The Big Eight will support all schools in their local decisions and follow the guidance of the WIAA, according to the statement.
Those dates right now are the earliest possibilities in a rapidly changing situation due to concerns about the coronavirus. The Big Eight athletic directors plan to have weekly virtual meetings, including this Thursday, and anticipate providing Big Eight athletics updates of timelines and information on Fridays moving forward.
According to the statement: “When we continue to have school, we may have the responsibility of making more restrictive decisions related to athletics and extra-curriculars. We continue to get regular updates and guidance from Public Health and communicate with the WIAA to make sure we get correct information out as soon as we can.”
Student-athletes are recommended to maintain their fitness on an individual basis and not gather in groups to practice. Schools, while closed, won’t be available for student-athletes to use indoor or outdoor facilities.
“When school is closed or buildings are closed, we will not hold practice, nor encourage students to group together, or practice without a coach,” according to Monday’s statement from the Big Eight. “A program could be shared for individual training or workouts that can be completed individually. We would suggest using Google Classroom or another shared virtual space to do that and give student athletes resources when they're potentially not able to come to school or participate in athletics for an extended period of time.”
Schlitz said the most important thing is to keep the students safe and for them not to be potentially transmitting the virus by being in large groups.
He said that “this is not something we could plan for and nothing we ever wanted to plan for,” but that it does provide a teaching point about dealing with adverse situations and striving to keep the most people as healthy as possible as we all can.
He said Big Eight athletic directors will continue to try their best to provide opportunities to compete. That will be dependent also on what Gov. Tony Evers and the WIAA say.
The WIAA announced Sunday night that all school training, practices, scrimmages and contests are suspended until April 6.
This is consistent with Evers’ announcement last Friday. He issued an executive order Friday that closes all public and private schools and suspends all spring sports activities from Wednesday, March 18, until April 6.
The executive order was in response to current information available relating to the coronavirus and to prevent, suppress and control the disease.
The WIAA said it has updated its athletic participation limitations to adhere to the executive order and that is found on the WIAA’s Infectious Disease option on the Health webpage, according to the WIAA’s release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.
Schools and coaches may not bring students together or be involved with students during this time period for any extracurricular or athletic purposes, which includes practices and other instructional/organizational purposes, according to the release.
Coaches are permitted to provide individual workouts virtually, but are not allowed to encourage or organize their team assembling to practice.
Badger Conference schools announced on Twitter Sunday that spring sports are postponed for now and that the conference is working on scheduling options for spring sports that will accommodate the statewide school closure and the practice rules set by the WIAA. Student-athletes were advised to stay active and fit so they are ready when the time comes for practice and competition.