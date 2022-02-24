Big Eight Conference athletic directors on the move

The Big Eight Conference athletic director meetings will have a new makeup in coming months.

Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims will become principal at the new Sun Prairie West High School. He will continue as Middleton’s athletic director through June 30, then officially begin his duties at Sun Prairie West, which will be open for the 2022-23 school year.

Ben White left his job this month as Middleton assistant athletic director and activities coordinator for a new endeavor. He told Big Eight athletic directors that he accepted a job as senior development manager with the American Cancer Society and will be in charge of Coaches vs. Cancer events for Southern Wisconsin.

In addition, Beloit Memorial is seeking a new athletic director. Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard recently accepted the job of athletic director for McHenry High School in Illinois. He plans to continue working at Beloit Memorial into May, the Beloit Daily News reported. Beard was named Beloit Memorial’s athletic director in 2016.

Sims and White, who had been the highly successful Middleton boys volleyball coach for 19 years, were named to lead Middleton’s athletic department in 2020, with their duties beginning July 1 of that year. Middleton athletic director Bob Joers, who had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, died May 15, 2020.

Sims, 40, said Thursday he wasn’t seeking to leave his Middleton job prior to the Sun Prairie West opportunity being presented.

“It worked out,” he said. “It is humbling and a blessing. I’m super-excited. It is a very unique experience in the state of Wisconsin – to be starting with a new high school.”

He said going to a school that was just starting was an exciting part of the decision, “starting from ground zero with building a staff and creating a legacy for that community.”

Sims has been a principal before. Prior to taking the Middleton job, he worked in the Madison School District since 2015. He began as the dean of students at Black Hawk Middle School and then served as principal since January, 2017. He also has served as an adjunct professor at Edgewood College.

Sims also described the situation as bittersweet because of the excellent experience he’s had at Middleton, working with the staff and students. He will finish out his contract – “wanting to finish off this year strong,” he said – and then begin at Sun Prairie West.

He said Middleton plans to hire an athletic director and assistant athletic director/activities coordinator because the school wants its athletics and activities to continue to grow and flourish.

Sims said White, as a cancer survivor, was presented with a great opportunity with an organization and subject he is passionate about. White was diagnosed with lymphoma in September, 2019.

