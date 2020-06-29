Big Eight Conference athletic directors await further guidance in mapping out plan for fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Eight Conference athletic directors will wait for additional guidelines and guidance from the state Department of Public Instruction, local school districts, public health officials and the WIAA prior to addressing fall sports competitions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Eight athletic directors had a virtual meeting Monday and decided to add a July 21 meeting, at which they will discuss the status and scheduling of conference competitions in the fall, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said after the meeting.

That will permit the conference to collect additional information from the DPI, school districts and public health about requirements and recommendations and receive sport specific guidance from the WIAA about the nine fall sports, which are boys cross country, girls cross country, football, girls golf, girls swimming and diving, boys soccer, girls tennis, boys volleyball and girls volleyball.

Practices for the fall sports begin at various times in August.

“We will have a better understanding of what the school model will be like and what county public health will allow,” said Schlitz, who’s also the Madison school district athletic director and serves as secretary for the Big Eight athletic directors.