Big Eight calls off conference competitions in winter sports

The Big Eight Conference became the most recent area league weighing in with its winter sports plans.
The Big Eight announced Monday that conference competition for winter sports won’t occur.
Conference schools will have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in any sports during the season dates.
“As each district allows, in-person practices, games and workouts may be allowed to occur as adopted by member schools and following public health recommendations,” according to a release from the Big Eight.
The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Monday it will not hold any programming or winter athletics in person through Jan. 24. The district, in a release, also discouraged students from gathering or training together outside of school grounds through Jan. 24.
The announcement came in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and health and safety guidelines that have been ordered in Dane County. On Friday, the Madison school district announced it will remain online for academics through the second quarter ending Jan. 22.
The WIAA plans to conduct winter sports and has sent out health guidelines for winter sports, which include boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, boys and girls ice hockey, boys swimming and diving and wrestling.
The Big Eight decision came after the 16-school Badger Conference on Friday announced it won’t conduct conference competitions or crown league champions in winter sports.
The Madison school district release from Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who also serves as the Madison school district’s athletic director, said: “We hope to return to education-based athletic programs with additional guidance from local public health and to allow for the best opportunity to prepare for safe return to our facilities for all.
“We will provide students with best practices and mental health support along with virtual training opportunities and connections to help facilitate when we are ready to return in-person athletics.”
The Madison school district includes Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West.
Schlitz said in an interview that the Madison school district’s decision about activities, including athletics, modeled the district's education model.
Current health guidelines wouldn’t make it feasible to have those in-person activities, said Schlitz, adding that plans could change depending on changes in health metrics.
“There will be many reactions to this decision and we want you to know that everything was considered and it came down to the fundamental tenet of education-based athletics being an extension of the classroom and a vital component of the community and its connectivity,” Schlitz said in the school district release.
Other schools in the Big Eight -- including the other Dane County schools, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona – released separate statements about their plans.
Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee said: “At this time, we plan on starting our winter sports season on their scheduled start dates. While we will be beginning seasons on their scheduled start dates, we will be suspending all athletic competitions through January 22. Sun Prairie Athletics takes pride in its connection to academics. There, athletic decisions will continue to align with our academic decisions.”
Verona will adhere to Public Health Madison and Dane County reopening metrics regarding in-person return-to-school and returning to athletics will coincide with that.
"Some schools in the Big Eight Conference have announced that they will remain in virtual-only instruction until at least the start of the second semester, regardless of PHMDC metrics, and will not have winter sports unless/until they return in-person,” Verona athletic director Joel Zimba said in a statement. “VASD will leave open the possibility of an earlier return, in accordance with PHMDC reopening recommendations.”
According to Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims, Middleton also is adhering to the reopening metrics and, as a result, winter sports season competitions and games are on hold.
Middleton at this time plans to begin winter sports to begin winter sports practices as scheduled (Nov. 16 for girls basketball, gymnastics, boys hockey and girls hockey, and Nov. 23 for boys basketball, wrestling, and boys swimming and diving), following county health guidelines.
Support Local Journalism
Middleton “will leave open the possibility of an earlier return, in accordance with PHMDC reopening recommendations,” the Middleton statement said. “We will also consider separate non-conference only seasons for winter sports if the Big Eight season is suspended or canceled.”
Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker announced: “At this time, both Parker and Craig high schools will continue to operate using our Virtual/In-Person A/B Cohort class schedule, and will continue to provide in-person open gym opportunities for our athletes following our Covid-19 Mitigation guidelines. In the coming weeks, additional information about winter sports, open gyms and training opportunities will be provided by building athletic directors as we continue to prepare for the upcoming winter season.”
Beloit Memorial previously announced it would continue virtual school until at least Jan. 22.
The next formal update about Big Eight athletics and winter sports and how the conference plans to proceed is expected after the Big Eight athletic directors meet Nov. 4, Schlitz said.
The Big Eight previously announced that for the 2020-21 school year if all the schools couldn’t participate in conference contests during a season’s dates, Big Eight conference competitions won’t be held and conference champions won’t be named.
That was the case during the fall sports season. Big Eight schools didn’t play in the fall and are scheduled to play those sports in the WIAA’s alternative fall season in the spring.
The Madison school district said virtual training activities may be shared for all students.
That means individual training or workouts may be shared or scheduled on a virtual platform for training such as stretching, flexibility and warm-up routines, strength and speed training, conditioning and mental preparation/sport psychology resources. That training must follow WIAA coaching contact rules.
“We will continue to provide opportunities in whatever means are available based on our schooling model and public health guidance as well as WIAA guidance for winter sports," Schlitz said in the school district release. “General fitness, strength, mental health, academic and social emotional connection supports will be offered by the athletic department throughout the year to all students.”
The district and athletic programs planned to continue to provide resources, including for virtual platforms, to assist in continuing offer education-based athletic programs, according to the release. Those resources are to prepare for a full return to in-person operations when deemed safe.
Schlitz anticipated various reactions to the Madison school district decision.
“Just as doctors may advocate differently for individual patients or medical approaches, we understand families and coaches will do the same for their athletes and programs,” he said in the release. “We recognize that public health experts will look at the entirety of the impact on the health of our community and our school athletic departments will follow that perspective of the greater good that is foundational to our mission.
“We appreciate all of the work, guidance and consideration that is being taken by public health, coaches, administrators and student athletes to find ways to respond to these adversities and appreciate the patience and understanding as we find ways to stay connected and persevere through the pandemic.
“We ask that you wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, be kind, stay connected, have empathy, support each other and stay together when physically apart.”
On Friday, the Badger Conference said in a release: “Since all member schools are not able to participate fully in conference contests during the upcoming winter season dates as scheduled, sanctioned Badger Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions will not be named.”
Each Badger Conference school can set up its own non-conference winter sports seasons. Several schools outside Dane County already said they plan to play.
For each sport at each school, practices and non-conference games would need approval from respective school districts and administrators based on local and county health guidelines.
WIAA fall sports update
The plans right now call for three sites for the WIAA state boys and girls cross country meet due to COVID-19 reasons. The sites still are being determined.
Usually, the three boys divisions and the three girls divisions have been held at the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids, which was scheduled for Oct. 31.
Cross country subsectionals will be held this year (scheduled for Monday and Tuesday), with sectionals Friday and Saturday.
The WIAA culminating events for boys soccer also will be at three sites, instead of all divisions coming together at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Those sites are to be determined. Postseason begins this week.
Girls volleyball postseason begins this week. After regional competition this week, the regional champions will be reseeded Oct. 25 and sectional brackets posted after that. Multiple sites are expected for the state culminating events, instead of all divisions gathering at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.