Big Eight athletic directors examine winter sports; expect announcements next week

Winter season regulations, spectator policies and schedule adjustments were primary topics discussed at the Big Eight Conference athletic directors’ virtual meeting Wednesday.

The league athletic directors are trying to make decisions while facing ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns, continuing to follow health and safety guidelines in Dane County and Rock County and adhering to their respective school district decisions about learning models and extracurricular activities.

The conference schools plan to get feedback from their respective districts and it’s expected that “publication of those items related to conference competition” will come as soon as all the schools have made decisions,” according to a release from the meeting provided by Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who is secretary for the Big Eight athletic directors.

Announcements about winter sports from the individual Big Eight schools in Dane County — Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and the four Madison school district schools (Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West) — are anticipated next week.