Big Eight athletic directors examine winter sports; expect announcements next week

Winter season regulations, spectator policies and schedule adjustments were primary topics discussed at the Big Eight Conference athletic directors’ virtual meeting Wednesday.
The league athletic directors are trying to make decisions while facing ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns, continuing to follow health and safety guidelines in Dane County and Rock County and adhering to their respective school district decisions about learning models and extracurricular activities.
The conference schools plan to get feedback from their respective districts and it’s expected that “publication of those items related to conference competition” will come as soon as all the schools have made decisions,” according to a release from the meeting provided by Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who is secretary for the Big Eight athletic directors.
Announcements about winter sports from the individual Big Eight schools in Dane County — Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and the four Madison school district schools (Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West) — are anticipated next week.
An announcement from the Big Eight about the conference’s WIAA winter sports plans will be made once all the schools decide. That could come possibly next week at the earliest or prior to the next Big Eight athletic directors' meeting Nov. 4.
Coming out of the meeting, Schlitz said questions about conference and non-conference schedules — and potential altering of schedules — and policies for spectators at indoor events during the COVID-19 pandemic need to be answered and clarified. He said the conference schools — also including Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker — hope to remain unified during the decision-making process.
Right now, schools couldn’t have indoor competitions under the current health and safety guidelines for Dane County, Schlitz said.
Some winter sports begin in November.
“We appreciate the patience as we work through considerations and questions raised for our districts, public health and the WIAA as it relates to the WIAA winter sport season,” the Big Eight release said. “Discussion also occurred regarding alternate fall and spring schedules, sport contact days, streaming options, and collaboration on leadership, virtual connections, and sharing of best practices. No action was taken on any season regulations or conference bylaws.”
The Big Eight didn't hold competitions this fall.
Also, Thursday is the WIAA deadline to start an online application for football-only conference realignment. Application requests are published Nov. 16, and the realignment committee meets for a first time in December.
The Sun Prairie school district, which will have two high schools in 2022-23, announced a proposal in June that would have Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West move from the Big Eight to the Badger Large Conference for football.
Several other schools and conferences would be affected, including Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig, which would move from the Badger Large and return to the Big Eight for football. The Janesville schools have expressed opposition to Sun Prairie’s proposal.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.