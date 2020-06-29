Big Eight athletic directors award renamed for late Middleton athletic director Bob Joers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At Monday's Big Eight Conference athletic directors virtual meeting, it was announced the Big Eight athletic director of the year award will be renamed the Bob Joers Award, honoring the late Middleton athletic director.

Joers, who had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last fall, died May 15.

A 2019-20 recipient of the award, normally determined in March, wasn’t selected this school year due to the interruption in the prep sports season, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said.

At Monday's meeting, the welcomed new Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims, new Middleton assistant athletic director Ben White, new Madison La Follette interim director Tim Rockhold and new Madison West permanent athletic director Alicia Pelton.

Pelton had served as the Regents’ interim athletic director since spring, 2019.

Those four individuals were in the virtual meeting, Schlitz said.

