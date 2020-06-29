You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Big Eight athletic directors award renamed for late Middleton athletic director Bob Joers
0 comments

Big Eight athletic directors award renamed for late Middleton athletic director Bob Joers

{{featured_button_text}}

At Monday's Big Eight Conference athletic directors virtual meeting, it was announced the Big Eight athletic director of the year award will be renamed the Bob Joers Award, honoring the late Middleton athletic director.

Joers, who had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last fall, died May 15.

Bob Joers mug

Joers 

A 2019-20 recipient of the award, normally determined in March, wasn’t selected this school year due to the interruption in the prep sports season, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said.

At Monday's meeting, the welcomed new Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims, new Middleton assistant athletic director Ben White, new Madison La Follette interim director Tim Rockhold and new Madison West permanent athletic director Alicia Pelton.

Pelton had served as the Regents’ interim athletic director since spring, 2019.

Those four individuals were in the virtual meeting, Schlitz said.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics