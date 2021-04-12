Big Eight athletic directors approve resuming conference activities for WIAA's traditional spring sports season

The conference protocols and screening during the COVID-19 pandemic include that participants are required to complete daily screening and “close contacts, symptomatic individuals and individuals with a positive test are not allowed to participate in in-person activities,” according to a conference document.

Also according to the document: “Guidelines for the seasons will be strictly adhered to. Staff or students who do not follow these steps will not be able to participate in these individual or team activities. We will continue to update as conditions merit and additional guidance is provided. Sport specific event guidelines will be provided ahead of time.”

The league protocols also include guidelines about face coverings; healthy hygiene; practice and event arrival information; hydration; safety precautions, cleaning and disinfecting; social distancing; assumption of risk; athletes who are sick or exposed; athletic trainers; and COVID basics.

If an athlete is sick or exposed, according to the document: “Teams/cohorts that have activities and a member testing positive will suspend activities based on school determination for regular-season events. Individuals who are confirmed close contacts will suspend activities for 14 days from exposure following WIAA guidelines in tournament series.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States, the WIAA canceled the traditional spring sports competitions and tournaments in the spring of 2020.

