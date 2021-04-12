Big Eight athletic directors approve resuming conference activities for WIAA's traditional spring sports season

Big Eight Conference athletic directors during a meeting Monday approved and adopted the schedules for the WIAA’s traditional spring season and the resumption of activities for conference spring sports.
The athletic directors also approved and adopted the general protocols for resumption of activities, according to Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who is the conference secretary.
All the Big Eight schools are scheduled to compete in the traditional spring season. A resumption of naming conference champions and having conference meets is planned, Schlitz verified. Also, the plan is to resume conference awards as able, according to Schlitz in an email.
The protocols will continue to be reviewed and updated so that the Big Eight is responsive “to changing information and school and community guidelines,” according to information from Schlitz, who’s also the Madison Metropolitan School District’s athletic director.
The Madison School District schools — Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West — resumed competition in some, but not all, of the sports in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring, which is currently taking place. The traditional spring sports season then will occur.
The traditional spring sports are baseball, girls soccer, boys tennis, girls track and field, boys track and field, softball and boys golf.
The conference protocols and screening during the COVID-19 pandemic include that participants are required to complete daily screening and “close contacts, symptomatic individuals and individuals with a positive test are not allowed to participate in in-person activities,” according to a conference document.
Also according to the document: “Guidelines for the seasons will be strictly adhered to. Staff or students who do not follow these steps will not be able to participate in these individual or team activities. We will continue to update as conditions merit and additional guidance is provided. Sport specific event guidelines will be provided ahead of time.”
The league protocols also include guidelines about face coverings; healthy hygiene; practice and event arrival information; hydration; safety precautions, cleaning and disinfecting; social distancing; assumption of risk; athletes who are sick or exposed; athletic trainers; and COVID basics.
If an athlete is sick or exposed, according to the document: “Teams/cohorts that have activities and a member testing positive will suspend activities based on school determination for regular-season events. Individuals who are confirmed close contacts will suspend activities for 14 days from exposure following WIAA guidelines in tournament series.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States, the WIAA canceled the traditional spring sports competitions and tournaments in the spring of 2020.