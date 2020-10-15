Big Eight athletic directors aiming for decisions soon on winter sports amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coming out of the meeting, Schlitz said in an interview that questions about conference and non-conference schedules — and potential altering of schedules — and policies for spectators at indoor events during the COVID-19 pandemic need to be answered and clarified. He said the conference schools — also including Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker — hope to remain unified during the decision-making process.

Right now, schools couldn’t have indoor competitions under the current health and safety guidelines for Dane County, Schlitz said.

Some winter sports begin in November.

“We appreciate the patience as we work through considerations and questions raised for our districts, public health and the WIAA as it relates to the WIAA winter sport season,” the Big Eight release said. “Discussion also occurred regarding alternate fall and spring schedules, sport contact days, streaming options, and collaboration on leadership, virtual connections, and sharing of best practices. No action was taken on any season regulations or conference bylaws.”

The Big Eight didn't hold competitions this fall.