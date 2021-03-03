Big Eight ADs update alternate fall season schedules, examine resuming league competitions in traditional spring season

“The Big Eight conference will provide an equitable space for competition. Our commitment is to ensure that all athletes, coaches, and spectators are afforded humanizing practices as it relates to sportsmanship and treatment. We expect equitable and appropriate responses at all times based on all the varying factors that play a role in an athletic event. We believe a diverse, welcoming community is core to our identity and creates better ideas, policy and actions. Thank you for your commitment to our conference and for your service to our programs and communities.”