Big Eight ADs update alternate fall season schedules, examine resuming league competitions in traditional spring season

The Big Eight Conference athletic directors met Wednesday and updated schedules for the WIAA alternate fall season in the spring, approved the existing gymnastics co-ops and finalized models for the 11-team conference schedules in 2022-23, according to a summary of the meeting provided by Madison Memorial athletic director and Big Eight secretary Jeremy Schlitz.
The conference athletic directors also renewed the commissioner contract (Eric Bertun) and took actions on winter season regulations.
They plan to next meet April 7.
At that time, plans are expected to be finalized “for resumption of Big Eight competitions and feasibility of conference tournaments” for the traditional spring sports seasons, according to the release.
The athletic directors also adopted the following resolutions related to conference diversity, equity and inclusion work, according to the release:
Big Eight Conference Equity Statement:
“The Big Eight Conference is committed to providing safe and equitable environments where athletic competitions can thrive. We as a conference are committed to excellence in athletics and support for athletics, we seek to establish and maintain an inclusive culture that fosters equitable participation. We expect all parties involved in any Big Eight event to show Respect, Grace, and afford humanizing practices to support athletic competitions at all times.”
For Officials, Coaches, Event Staff:
“The Big Eight conference will provide an equitable space for competition. Our commitment is to ensure that all athletes, coaches, and spectators are afforded humanizing practices as it relates to sportsmanship and treatment. We expect equitable and appropriate responses at all times based on all the varying factors that play a role in an athletic event. We believe a diverse, welcoming community is core to our identity and creates better ideas, policy and actions. Thank you for your commitment to our conference and for your service to our programs and communities.”
Most Big Eight schools have begun the alternate fall sports in the spring season.
Last Friday, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced it plans to remain virtual for all alternate fall sports in the spring through March 26 and has canceled competitions through April 4, according to information from Schlitz, who’s also the school district athletic director.
The Madison school district — which includes Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West — plans to announce final decisions about in-person activities related to the WIAA alternate fall sports season by March 26. Those decisions will be made on an individual sport basis. Sports may take place according to the WIAA calendar dates or later in the school year, possibly.
Schlitz indicated it is possible some alternate fall sports will have in-person activities, but they will stay virtual through March 26, adding the district might use in-season dates or the 15 days of the school year the WIAA allowed contact later in the school year.
Madison West football coach Brad Murphy recently told the State Journal he was organizing a club football team for the four Madison Public schools (primarily for seniors and juniors) in the event the district didn’t play WIAA football. He's seeking games.
A timeline for phasing in WIAA spring sports for the Madison schools is scheduled to be announced by March 12. The traditional spring sports seasons begin April 19, at the earliest.
There were no further athletics updates from the Madison school district Wednesday.
It was announced Tuesday that public health restrictions for public gatherings in Dane County are scheduled to be loosened next week (March 10) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.