Former University of Wisconsin and Appleton West basketball standout Brian Butch and Middleton boys basketball coach Kevin Bavery were among those named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association 2023 Hall of Fame induction class.
The Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled Sept. 24 at the Wilderness Resort’s Glacier Canyon Lodge in Wisconsin Dells, according to an announcement by the WBCA and WisSports.net.
The 6-foot-11 Butch scored 45 points for Appleton West in a 2003 WIAA state tournament game against Milwaukee Custer, a total that remains a Division 1 single-game record, and then went on to play for UW.
Butch was selected in the boys basketball category, as was Madison West’s Alex Compton.
Other boys players named included Andy Chesser (Milwaukee Lincoln), Mike Johnson (Phillips), Steve Novak (Brown Deer), Tim Paterick (Janesville Craig) and John Schell (Cumberland).
Bavery, who also coached the Oregon boys basketball team and whose Middleton team is leading the Big Eight Conference and was ranked second in Division 1 in last week’s Associated Press poll, and Fall River girls basketball coach Jim Doolittle were among the high school coaches selected.
The other high school coaches included Scott Anderson (Stevens Point), Steve Board (Richland Center), Troy Cullen (Kimberly), Scott Herrick (Milwaukee Pius XI), Mark Lierman (Shullsburg), John Mielke (Antigo, Appleton), Paul Millan (Goodman), Dave Schultz (Waukesha West), Dan Wandrey (Brookfield Central) and Dave Wenzel (Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran).
Girls players selected were Dr. Sue Bartz (Green Bay West); Sarah (Meyer) Gard (Lena); Meredith (Onson) Ottman (Oshkosh West); Kelly (Schwerman) Leibham (Kettle Moraine); and Jan Zimmerman (Fall Creek).
College coaches named were Bosko Djurickovic (Carthage) and Harold Olson (Ohio State).
Assistant coaches selected were Ron Kading (Potosi) and Tony Servais (La Crosse Central).
Friends of the game selections were Ralph Davis (Milwaukee) and Dave Strasburg (Fall Creek).
Officials included Tallendra Carson (Milwaukee) and Norm Knauf (Weston).
Middleton at Sun Prairie West, 7:15 p.m. Friday
The Big Eight-leading Middleton Cardinals (18-1, 15-1) travel for their second matchup of the season with Sun Prairie West (11-5, 10-5).
In the first game on Jan. 12, Middleton won, 70-64, behind a team-high 25 points from Gavyn Hurley.
Middleton is coming off a 69-63 win over Beloit Memorial. It was a bounce back game for the Cardinals, who lost their first game of the season by three to La Follette the game prior.
In its inaugural season Sun Prairie West sits fourth in the competitive Big Eight conference. The Wolves have won five of their last six games.
Mt. Horeb at Oregon, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Oregon (14-6, 8-3 Badger West) plays host to Badger West rival Mount Horeb (13-7, 6-5) in the teams' second matchup of the season.
The first game was on Jan. 10 when Oregon earned an 81-76 road victory, thanks to season-high 28 points from Casey Schoenecker.
Oregon is making a postseason push, winning six of its last seven games. Mount Horeb is looking to respond after a 54-50 loss to Edgewood that ended its three-game winning streak.
With the Badger West Conference title still in reach, this is an important game for both teams.
Waunakee at DeForest, 7 p.m. Friday
The top teams in the Badger East Conference will face off Friday night, when Waunakee (17-4, 12-0 Badger East) travels to DeForest (12-6, 8-3).
These two played on Jan. 10, with Waunakee winning 58-55 behind Keaton Frisch's season-high 25 points.
DeForest has won its last two games, following a four-game losing streak.
