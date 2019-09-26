The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 28 in Wisconsin Dells.
A Hall of Fame open house is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at JustAgame Fieldhouse, 200 La Crosse Street, in Wisconsin Dells.
The ceremony is at the Wilderness Resort’s Glacier Canyon Conference Center, 45 Hillman Road, in Wisconsin Dells. Cocktails are at 4:30 p.m., dinner is at 5:30 p.m. and the Hall of Fame program will follow dinner.
Here is the list of 2019 WBCA Hall of Fame inductees, according to a release from the WBCA:
“Friend” category -- Steve Gauger, Fox Valley Lutheran, and Russ Thomas, Milwaukee.
“Referees” category -- Brad Pressentin, Madison, and Gary Wild, Juneau.
“Girl players” category -- Jennifer (York) Arians, Portage; Tonia Ford, Milwaukee Washington; Leah (Hefte) Kuykendall, McFarland; Deborah Hughes, Monona Grove; Aimee (Tranel) Richard, Cuba City; and Candas Smith, Madison West.
“Boy players” category -- Bill McClintock, Milwaukee West; Tim Moriarty, Appleton West; Bill Pearson, McFarland; Kurt Spychalla, Schofield D.C. Everest; Dennis Sweeney, Madison Edgewood; Jack Ulwelling, Appleton; Nick Van Exel, Kenosha St. Joseph.
“Assistant coach” category -- Gary DePerry, Milwaukee Vincent, and Michael Goodwin, Milwaukee King.
“College coach” category -- Kevin Borseth, UW-Green Bay, and Pat Miller, UW-Whitewater.
“High School coach” category -- Mark Adams, Brookfield Central; Joel Claassen, Milwaukee Pius XI; Jim Gosz, Milwaukee Rufus King; John Leadholm, Cambridge; Bob Maronde, Grafton/Cudahy; Roger Pribbenow, Oregon; James Prochaska, Fennimore; Alan R. Schieve, Slinger; Duane Vike, Holmen.
Tickets are $45 and may be purchased at the WBCA website: wisbca.org or by contacting Joan Petitgoue at 608-778-2524 or email at: joanpetitgoue@icloud.com or mail at: Joan Petitgoue, 218 S. Lincoln St., Cuba City WI. 53807. Joan Petitgoue is the banquet chairwoman.