WIAA sectional boys basketball: Area games to be streamed live tonight
Radio antenna
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are not allowed to attend and cheer at tonight’s area WIAA sectional boys basketball games.

But anyone can fire up a phone and computer and watch or listen to the action.

And, of course, all WIAA state girls basketball tournament games will be carried live by WKOW, Ch. 27, as part of a statewide television network.

A list of all known online video and audio streams of tonight’s boys basketball ction, with all games starting at 7 p.m.:

DIVISION 1

Madison La Follette vs. Waunakee at Verona

Video: https://www.facebook.com/WaunakeeCSD/

Video: My Sports Clips USA Stream

DIVISION 1

Madison East vs. Oconomowoc at Middleton

Video: http://Channel3000.com/watch-now

Radio: https://wiscoradio.com/broadcast/2020-wiaa-d1-sectional-semifinal/

DIVISION 2

DeForest vs. Stoughton at McFarland

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Rg8CIrvpIE

DIVISION 3

Edgerton vs. Beloit Turner at Janesville Craig

Audio: http://www.ironcountry.fm/

Audio: http://bigradio.fm/Sports.html

DIVISION 3

Columbus vs. Waupun at Beaver Dam

Video: https://youtu.be/ytGD8eQEVRo

Audio: http://dailydodge.com

OTHER VIDEO STREAMS

Other streaming video sites for tonight's sectional games around the state, according to a list of sites provided by the WIAA (note that some may require subscription and/or registration):

Altoona vs. Wisconsin Dells: Baraboo NFHS Network SBP Stream

La Crosse Aquinas vs. Onalaska Luther: KQEG-TV Stream

Hartland Arrowhead vs. Sussex Hamilton: NFHS Network Stream

Auburndale vs. Stratford: Zaleski Sports Stream

Auburndale vs. Stratford: OnFocus Stream

Bangor vs. Blair Taylor: Eye in the Sky Sports Stream

Cameron vs. Unity: The We Are Network

Columbus vs. Waupun: Radio Plus Stream

Elkhorn vs. Waukesha West: Westosha Central NFHS Network SBP Stream

Hortonville vs. Mosinee: Wausau East NFHS Network SBP Stream

Kenosha Tremper vs. West Allis Central: WGTD Stream

La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska: WKTY Stream

La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska: KQEG-TV Stream

La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska: Coulee Region Sports Stream

La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska: WKBT Stream

Luck vs. Minong Northwood: The We Are Network Stream

Chippewa Falls McDonell vs. Thorp: McDonell Catholic H.S. Stream

Oostburg vs. Sheboygan Falls: Chilton NFHS Network SBP Stream

Potosi vs. Wauzeka: Potosi School Stream

Pittsville vs. Rib Lake: D.C. Everest NFHS Network SBP Stream

Pittsville vs. Rib Lake: Zaleski Sports Stream

Somerset vs. Prescott: Prescott Schools Stream

OTHER RADIO (AUDIO-ONLY) STREAMS

This list of audio streaming sites is provided by the WIAA:

Auburndale vs. Stratford: WDLB Stream

Black River Falls vs. Wisconsin Dells: WBDL-FM Stream

Cameron vs. Unity: WKFX-FM Stream

Chippewa Falls vs. Neenah: WOGO Stream

Chippewa Falls vs. Neenah: WSCO Stream

Columbus vs. Waupun: WBEV Stream

Cuba City vs. Darlington: WPVL-FM Stream

Cuba City vs. Darlington: South78Radio Stream 

Eau Claire North vs. Kimberly: WBIZ-AM Stream

Iola-Scandinavia vs. Oshkosh Lourdes: WDUX-FM Stream

Kaukauna vs. Seymour: WHBY Stream

Kenosha Tremper vs. West Allis Central: WLIP Stream

Kohler vs. Manitowoc Roncalli: WCUB-AM Stream

La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska: WKTY Stream

Luck vs. Minong Northwood: WJMC-FM Stream

Chippewa Fallls McDonell vs. Thorp: WOGO Stream

Chippewa Fallls McDonell vs. Thorp: WPKG Stream

Monticello vs. Randolph: WTCX-FM Stream

Pittsville vs. Rib Lake: WLJY Stream

Potosi vs. Wauzeka-Steuben: WGLR-FM Stream

Prescott vs. St. Croix Central: KDWA Stream

Delafield St. John's NW vs. Racine St. Catherine's: WGTD Stream

Wabeno/Laona vs. Wausaukee: WSFQ Stream

