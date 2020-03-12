WIAA sectional boys basketball: Area games to be streamed live tonight

Due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are not allowed to attend and cheer at tonight’s area WIAA sectional boys basketball games.
But anyone can fire up a phone and computer and watch or listen to the action.
And, of course, all WIAA state girls basketball tournament games will be carried live by WKOW, Ch. 27, as part of a statewide television network.
A list of all known online video and audio streams of tonight’s boys basketball ction, with all games starting at 7 p.m.:
DIVISION 1
Madison La Follette vs. Waunakee at Verona
Video: My Sports Clips USA Stream
DIVISION 1
Madison East vs. Oconomowoc at Middleton
DIVISION 2
DeForest vs. Stoughton at McFarland
DIVISION 3
Edgerton vs. Beloit Turner at Janesville Craig
Audio: http://www.ironcountry.fm/
DIVISION 3
Columbus vs. Waupun at Beaver Dam
Video: https://youtu.be/ytGD8eQEVRo
Audio: http://dailydodge.com
OTHER VIDEO STREAMS
Other streaming video sites for tonight's sectional games around the state, according to a list of sites provided by the WIAA (note that some may require subscription and/or registration):
Altoona vs. Wisconsin Dells: Baraboo NFHS Network SBP Stream
La Crosse Aquinas vs. Onalaska Luther: KQEG-TV Stream
Hartland Arrowhead vs. Sussex Hamilton: NFHS Network Stream
Auburndale vs. Stratford: Zaleski Sports Stream
Auburndale vs. Stratford: OnFocus Stream
Bangor vs. Blair Taylor: Eye in the Sky Sports Stream
Cameron vs. Unity: The We Are Network
Columbus vs. Waupun: Radio Plus Stream
Elkhorn vs. Waukesha West: Westosha Central NFHS Network SBP Stream
Hortonville vs. Mosinee: Wausau East NFHS Network SBP Stream
Kenosha Tremper vs. West Allis Central: WGTD Stream
La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska: WKTY Stream
La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska: KQEG-TV Stream
La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska: Coulee Region Sports Stream
La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska: WKBT Stream
Luck vs. Minong Northwood: The We Are Network Stream
Chippewa Falls McDonell vs. Thorp: McDonell Catholic H.S. Stream
Oostburg vs. Sheboygan Falls: Chilton NFHS Network SBP Stream
Potosi vs. Wauzeka: Potosi School Stream
Pittsville vs. Rib Lake: D.C. Everest NFHS Network SBP Stream
Pittsville vs. Rib Lake: Zaleski Sports Stream
Somerset vs. Prescott: Prescott Schools Stream
OTHER RADIO (AUDIO-ONLY) STREAMS
This list of audio streaming sites is provided by the WIAA:
Auburndale vs. Stratford: WDLB Stream
Black River Falls vs. Wisconsin Dells: WBDL-FM Stream
Cameron vs. Unity: WKFX-FM Stream
Chippewa Falls vs. Neenah: WOGO Stream
Chippewa Falls vs. Neenah: WSCO Stream
Columbus vs. Waupun: WBEV Stream
Cuba City vs. Darlington: WPVL-FM Stream
Cuba City vs. Darlington: South78Radio Stream
Eau Claire North vs. Kimberly: WBIZ-AM Stream
Iola-Scandinavia vs. Oshkosh Lourdes: WDUX-FM Stream
Kaukauna vs. Seymour: WHBY Stream
Kenosha Tremper vs. West Allis Central: WLIP Stream
Kohler vs. Manitowoc Roncalli: WCUB-AM Stream
La Crosse Central vs. Onalaska: WKTY Stream
Luck vs. Minong Northwood: WJMC-FM Stream
Chippewa Fallls McDonell vs. Thorp: WOGO Stream
Chippewa Fallls McDonell vs. Thorp: WPKG Stream
Monticello vs. Randolph: WTCX-FM Stream
Pittsville vs. Rib Lake: WLJY Stream
Potosi vs. Wauzeka-Steuben: WGLR-FM Stream
Prescott vs. St. Croix Central: KDWA Stream
Delafield St. John's NW vs. Racine St. Catherine's: WGTD Stream
Wabeno/Laona vs. Wausaukee: WSFQ Stream