WIAA sectional boys basketball: Area games to be streamed live tonight

Due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are not allowed to attend and cheer at tonight’s area WIAA sectional boys basketball games.

But anyone can fire up a phone and computer and watch or listen to the action.

And, of course, all WIAA state girls basketball tournament games will be carried live by WKOW, Ch. 27, as part of a statewide television network.

A list of all known online video and audio streams of tonight’s boys basketball ction, with all games starting at 7 p.m.:

DIVISION 1

Madison La Follette vs. Waunakee at Verona

