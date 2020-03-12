WIAA says public will not be allowed at boys, girls basketball tournaments amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

At 8:32 a.m. Thursday, the University of Wisconsin issued a news release stating that no general admission tickets would be made available for the boys basketball tournament at the Kohl Center next week.

“This decision has been made in consultation with local and state public health officials to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the COVID-19 situation,” the UW news release stated. “The limit on the number of tickets is designed to reflect social distancing recommendations from public health officials.”

Then, at 8:58 a.m., the WIAA issued its own news release stating that the attendance restrictions would also include this weekend’s state girls basketball and boys sectional semifinals and finals.

All sectional semifinals and finals will be played at neutral sites. In our area, Beaver Dam, Janesville Craig, McFarland, Middleton and Verona will hold games Thursday night, and Baraboo, Evansville, Oregon and Sun Prairie will hold sectional finals on Saturday.

The restrictions are creating a nightmare situation for schools and local businesses in the Green Bay and Madison areas that depend on state tournament income. For one, schools (and the WIAA) must now figure out how to refund the cost of pre-sold tickets.