WIAA says next week's boys basketball tournament on schedule at Kohl Center, but situation `fluid'

As of late Wednesday night, next week's WIAA state boys basketball tournament remained scheduled for the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin campus, though it is viewed as a fluid situation because of the COVID-19 coronavirus situation.
Late Wednesday night amid conflicting reports about whether the boys tournament would be played at the Kohl Center next week (March 19-21), WIAA communications director Todd Clark messaged a response to the State Journal:
"The State Boys Basketball Tournament is still scheduled to be played next week at the Kohl Center. More information will be available tomorrow (Thursday), and this is a continuously fluid situation."
UW-Madison Media tweeted: "UW statement: UW has been in contact and conversation with @wiaawi Wed. to discuss how the boys state tournament can continue at the Kohl Center. We are unaware of any plans by WIAA to cancel the event or hold it elsewhere."
UW is limiting crowd size (essential staff, limited number of family) at Saturday's NCAA women's hockey playoff game at LaBahn Arena, raising speculation whether that would be the case at the boys tournament and whether the WIAA would remain at the Kohl Center or seek another venue. The boys tournament is a chief revenue producer for the organization.
Wednesday afternoon, the WIAA announced in a statement that the state girls basketball tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and the boys basketball sectionals scheduled for this week will continue as planned.
According to the release from Clark: “The WIAA Executive Staff has been in continuous discussions with local and state health officials and organizations, as well as other high school associations in the Midwest. We continue to look at all the medical evidence and breaking information regarding COVID-19 to make the best decision possible with the information available to us.
“While circumstances may change, all of the leading health resources we have been working with indicate the best way to proceed is to be overcautious and reinforce the universal guidance and precautions to know your health risk, especially those at higher risk for severe illness; wash hands repeatedly with soap or sanitizer; cover your sneeze or cough; keep hands away from your face; and if you feel sick, stay at home.”
Also the WIAA said: “We will continue to monitor any new information, and if anything changes with our Tournament Series events, we will issue a statement.”
The girls basketball tournament is Thursday through Saturday at the Resch Center.
Boys sectional semifinals and finals are Wednesday (today) through Saturday.