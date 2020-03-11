WIAA says late Wednesday that next week's boys basketball tournament remains at Kohl Center, but situation is `fluid'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wednesday afternoon, the WIAA announced in a statement that the state girls basketball tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and the boys basketball sectionals scheduled for this week will continue as planned.

According to the release from Clark: “The WIAA Executive Staff has been in continuous discussions with local and state health officials and organizations, as well as other high school associations in the Midwest. We continue to look at all the medical evidence and breaking information regarding COVID-19 to make the best decision possible with the information available to us.

“While circumstances may change, all of the leading health resources we have been working with indicate the best way to proceed is to be overcautious and reinforce the universal guidance and precautions to know your health risk, especially those at higher risk for severe illness; wash hands repeatedly with soap or sanitizer; cover your sneeze or cough; keep hands away from your face; and if you feel sick, stay at home.”

Also the WIAA said: “We will continue to monitor any new information, and if anything changes with our Tournament Series events, we will issue a statement.”

The girls basketball tournament is Thursday through Saturday at the Resch Center.

Boys sectional semifinals and finals are Wednesday (today) through Saturday.

