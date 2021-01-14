WIAA revises state basketball postseason divisions; Madison public schools among those opting out

The WIAA girls and boys basketball postseason will take on a different look this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and teams from around the state that have opted out of the competition.
Area schools that so far have opted out of the basketball postseason include Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Madison Country Day. They were not included in the WIAA assignments announced Thursday.
None of those schools have competed this winter. Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Madison Country Day indicated prior to the season that they weren’t playing.
Many Milwaukee schools also have opted out.
That led to the division breakdowns being changed and many schools moving up a division.
State-ranked area or region teams on the move in boys basketball included state-ranked Beaver Dam to Division 1 and Edgerton, Wisconsin Dells and Lake Mills to Division 2. Also, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Oregon, Milton and Monona Grove are among boys teams moving to Division 1.
Notable area or region teams on the move in girls basketball included Beaver Dam (top-ranked by The Associated Press in Division 2) to Division 1, Madison Edgewood and Wisconsin Dells to Division 2 and Marshall (No. 2 in Division 4) to Division 3.
The five divisions were broken up more evenly. The boys divisions were as follows -- Divisions 1, 4 and 5 had 89 schools apiece and Divisions 2 and 3 had 90 each.
The girls divisions each had 87 teams. In each division, there are four sectional groups and each sectional has four regional groups.
The differing total numbers in girls and boys basketball mean some schools might be in different divisions and different groupings, depending on whether it’s girls or boys basketball.
Examples of Division 1 girls basketball regional groupings include: DeForest, Middleton, Oregon, Verona and Waunakee in 3A and Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Monona Grove and Sun Prairie in 3B.
Examples of Division 1 boys basketball regional groupings include: DeForest, Middleton, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee in 3A and Beloit Memorial, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton and Monona Grove in 3B.
Higher-seeded teams will be the host, if those teams are able to play host to a game in their county.
The girls regionals are Feb. 9, 12 and 13, the sectionals are Feb. 18 and 20 and the state tournament dates are Feb. 25-27.
The boys regionals are Feb. 16, 19 and 20, the sectionals are Feb. 25 and 27 and the state tournament dates are March 4-6.