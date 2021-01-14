WIAA revises state basketball postseason divisions; Madison public schools among those opting out

The WIAA girls and boys basketball postseason will take on a different look this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and teams from around the state that have opted out of the competition.

Area schools that so far have opted out of the basketball postseason include Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Madison Country Day. They were not included in the WIAA assignments announced Thursday.

None of those schools have competed this winter. Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Madison Country Day indicated prior to the season that they weren’t playing.

Many Milwaukee schools also have opted out.

That led to the division breakdowns being changed and many schools moving up a division.

State-ranked area or region teams on the move in boys basketball included state-ranked Beaver Dam to Division 1 and Edgerton, Wisconsin Dells and Lake Mills to Division 2. Also, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Oregon, Milton and Monona Grove are among boys teams moving to Division 1.