WIAA releases Girls basketball brackets

The WIAA released its 20 sectionals for the girls basketball tournament, set to begin on Feb. 22.

Reedsburg received a No. 1 seed in the Sectional 3 Division 2 bracket. The Beavers will play their first game on Friday, Feb. 25 against No. 9 Portage or No. 8 Mount Horeb.

In Sectional 3 of Division 1 Sun Prairie earned a No. 3 seed and will begin its postseason against No. 14 Middleton.

Division 1

Marshfield Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Chippewa Falls at No. 16 Appleton West

Regional Semifinals (Friday Fe. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Chippewa Falls or No. 16 Appleton West at No. 1 Hortonville

No. 9 Wisconsin Rapids at No. 8 Hudson

No. 12 Oshkosh West at No. 5 Wausau West

No. 13 Stevens Point at No. 4 Neenah

No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 Superior

No. 11 Eau Claire North at No. 6 Eau Claire Memorial

No. 10 Marshfield at No. 7 Kimberly

No. 15 Appleton North at No. 3 Appleton East

Fond du Lac Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Green Bay East at No. 16 Milwaukee Marshall/Young Coggs

Regional Semifinals (Friday Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Green Bay East or No. 16 Milwaukee Marshall/Young Coggs at No. 1 Germantown

No. 9 Hartford at No. 8 Bay Port

No. 12 Fond du Lac at No. 5 Kaukauna

No. 13 Green Bay Preble at No. 4 Milwaukee King

No. 14 Sheboygan South at No. 3 De Pere

No. 11 Milwaukee Riverside at No. 6 Sheboygan North

No. 10 Menomonee Falls at No. 7 Divine Savior Holy Angels

No. 15 Manitowoc Lincoln at No. 2 Homestead

Sun Prairie Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milwaukee Arts at No. 16 Madison West

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milwaukee Arts at No. 16 Madison West at No. 1 Brookfield East

No. 9 Oconomowoc at No. 8 Hamilton

No. 12 Madison Memorial at No. 5 Verona

No. 13 Madison East at No. 4 Waunakee

No. 14 Middleton at No. 3 Sun Prairie

No. 11 Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op at No. 6 Watertown

No. 10 Madison La Follette at No. 7 Brookfield Central

No. 15 West Allis Hale at No. 2 Arrowhead

Waukesha South Sectional

Regional Semifinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Janesville Parker at No. 16 Racine Horlick

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Janesville Parker at No. 16 Racine Horlick at No. 1 Kettle Moraine

No. 9 Racine Case at No. 8 Milwaukee Reagan

No. 12 Waukesha South at No. 5 Janesville Craig

No. 13 Beloit Memorial at No. 4 Kenosha Bradford

No. 14 Kenosha Tremper at No. 3 Franklin

No. 11 Badger at No. 6 Kenosha Indian Trail

No. 10 Muskego at No. 7 Mukwonago

No. 15 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon at No. 2 Oak Creek

Division 2

River Falls Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 River Falls at No. 8 Tomah

No. 11 Hayward at No. 6 Sparta

No. 10 Holmen at No. 7 New Richmond

No. 9 Wausau East at No. 8 Antigo

No. 10 Merrill at No. 7 Medford

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 River Falls or No. 8 Tomah at No. 1 Rice Lake

No. 5 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Onalaska

No. 11 Hayward or No. 6 Sparta at No. 3 La Crosse Central

No. 10 Holmen or No. 7 New Richmond at No. 2 Menomonie

No. 9 Wausau East or No. 8 Antigo at No. 1 Mosinee

Mo. 5 Shawano at No. 4 New London

No. 6 Ashland at No. 3 Rhinelander

No. 10 Merrill or No. 7 Medford No. 2 Lakeland

West Bend West Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Pulaski at No. 8 Luxemburg-Casco

No. 10 Marinette at No. 7 Seymour

No. 9 Milwaukee Madison at No. 8 West Bend West

No. 11 Port Washington at No 6 Milwaukee Vincent

No. 10 Oshkosh North at No. 7 Plymouth

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Pulaski or No. 8 Luxemburg-Casco at No. 1 Notre Dame

No. 5 Ashwaubenon at No. 4 Menasha

No. 6 Green Bay Southwest at No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran

No. 10 Marinette or No. 7 Seymour at No. 2 West De Pere

No. 9 Milwaukee Madison or No. 8 West Bend West at No.1 Beaver Dam

No. 5 West Bend East at No. 4 Grafton

No. 11 Port Washington or No 6 Milwaukee Vincent at No. 3 Slinger

No. 10 Oshkosh North or No. 7 Plymouth at No. 2 Cedarburg

Oregon Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Portage at No. 8 Mount Horeb

No. 11 Monroe at No. 6 Oregon

No. 10 Baraboo at No. 7 Stoughton

No. 9 Burlington at No. 8 Elkhorn

No. 11 Racine Park at No. 6 Fort Atkinson

No. 10 Delavan-Darien at No. 7 Milton

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Portage or No. 8 Mount Horeb at No. 1 Reedsburg

No. 5 Sauk Prairie at No. 4 McFarland

No. 11 Monroe or No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 DeForest

No. 10 Baraboo or No. 7 Stoughton at No. 2 Monona Grove

No. 9 Burlington or No. 8 Elkhorn at No. 1 Union Grove

No. 5 Waterford at No. 4 Wilmot Union

No. 11 Racine Park or No. 6 Fort Atkinson at No. 3 Westosha Central

No. 10 Delavan-Darien or No. 7 Milton at No. 2 Waukesha West

West Allis Central Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Nicolet at No. 8 Wauwatosa East

No. 11 Milwaukee Lutheran at No. 6 Wauwatosa West

No. 10 Milwaukee South at No. 7 Milwaukee Washington/Fuller

No. 9 Cudahy at No. 8 Waukesha North

No. 10 Whitnall at No. 7 Greendale

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Nicolet or No. 8 Wauwatosa East at No. 1 Pius XI Catholic

No. 5 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 4 Golda Meir

No. 11 Milwaukee Lutheran or No. 6 Wauwatosa West at No. 3 Shorewood

No. 10 Milwaukee South or No. 7 Milwaukee Washington/Fuller at No. 2 Whitefish Bay

No. 9 Cudahy or No. 8 Waukesha North at No. 1 Pewaukee

No. 5 Greenfield at No. 4 New Berlin West

No. 6 West Allis Central at No. 3 New Berlin Eisenhower

No. 10 Whitnall or No. 7 Greendale at No. 2 South Milwaukee

Division 3

Somerset Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Bloomer at No. 8 Osecola

No. 12 Spooner at No. 5 Ellsworth

No. 11 St. Croix Central at No. 6 Somerset

No. 10 Amery at No. 7 Barron

No. 9 Arcadia at No. 8 Adams-Friendship

No. 12 Mauston at No. 5 Westby

No. 11 Black River Falls at No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

No. 10 Viroqua at No. 7 Stanley-Boyd

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Bloomer or No. 8 Osecola at No. 1 St. Croix Falls

No. 12 Spooner or No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 Northwestern

No. 11 St. Croix Central or No. 6 Somerset at No. 3 Prescott

No. 10 Amery or No. 7 Barron at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville

No. 9 Arcadia or No. 8 Adams-Friendship at No. 1 West Salem

No. 12 Mauston or No. 5 Westby at No. 4 Wisconsin Dells

No. 11 Black River Falls or No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at No. 3 Altoona

No. 10 Viroqua or No. 7 Stanley-Boyd at No. 2 Elk Mound

Brillion Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 8 Northland Pines at No. 8 Clintonville

No. 12 Waupaca at No. 5 Peshtigo

No. 11 Little Chute at No. 6 Oconto Falls

No. 10 Tomahawk at No. 7 Menominee Indian

No. 9 Denmark at No. 8 Sheboygan Falls

No. 12 Sturgeon Bay at No. 5 Kewaunee

No. 11 Campbellsport at No. 6 Chilton

No. 10 Southern Door at No. 7 Two Rivers

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 8 Northland Pines or No. 8 Clintonville at No. 1 Freedom

No. 12 Waupaca or No. 5 Peshtigo at No. 4 Wrightstown

No. 11 Little Chute or No. 6 Oconto Falls at No. 3 Xavier

No. 10 Tomahawk or No. 7 Menominee Indian at No. 2 Amherst

No. 9 Denmark or No. 8 Sheboygan Falls at No. 1 Brillion

No. 12 Sturgeon Bay or No. 5 Kewaunee at No. 4 Oostburg

No. 11 Campbellsport or No. 6 Chilton at No. 3 Kiel

No. 10 Southern Door or No. 7 Two Rivers at No. 2 New Holstein

Wautoma Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Evansville at No. 8 Dodgeville

No. 12 River Valley at No. 5 Columbus

No. 11 Turner at No. 6 Richland Center

No. 10 Lodi at No. 7 Clinton

No. 9 Ripon at No. 8 Winneconne

No. 12 Mayville at No. 5 Omro

No. 11 North Fond du Lac at No. 6 Wautoma

No. 10 Berlin at No. 7 Lomira

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Evansville or No. 8 Dodgeville at No. 1 Prairie du Chien

No. 12 River Valley or No. 5 Columbus at No. 4 Platteville

No. 11 Turner or No. 6 Richland Center at No. 3 Edgewood

No. 10 Lodi or No. 7 Clinton at No. 2 Edgerton

No. 9 Ripon or No. 8 Winneconne at No. 1 Waupun

No. 12 Mayville or No. 5 Omro at No. 4 Lake Country Lutheran

No. 11 North Fond du Lac or No. 6 Wautoma at No. 3 Watertown Luther Prep

No. 10 Berlin or No. 7 Lomira at No. 2 Kewaskum

Whitewater Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Carmen Northwest at No. 8 Messmer

No. 5 Milwaukee School of Languages def. No. 12 Obama SCTE (forfeit)

No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit at No. 6 Brown Deer

No. 10 Milwaukee North at No. 7 Saint Anthony

No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine's at No. 8 Big Foot

No. 12 Shoreland Lutheran at No. 5 Jefferson

No. 11 East Troy at No. 6 Saint Francis

No. 10 Whitewater at No. 7 Saint Thomas More

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Carmen Northwest or No. 8 Messmer at No. 1 Kettle Moraine Lutheran

No. 5 Milwaukee School of Languages at No. 4 Brookfield Academy

No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit or No. 6 Brown Deer at No. 3 Domincan

No. 10 Milwaukee North or No. 7 Saint Anthony at No. 2 University School of Milwaukee

No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine's or No. 8 Big Foot at No. 1 Lake Mills

No. 12 Shoreland Lutheran or No. 5 Jefferson at No. 4 Catholic Memorial

No. 11 East Troy or No. 6 Saint Francis at No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran

No. 10 Whitewater or No. 7 Saint Thomas More at No. 2 Martin Luther

Division 4

Osseo-Fairchild Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Webster at No. 8 Glenwood City

No. 12 Boyceville at No. 5 Cameron

No. 11 Chequamegon at No. 6 Grantsburg

No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhauser at No. 7 Shell Lake

No. 9 Whitehall at No. 8 Regis

No. 12 Spring Valley at No. 5 Fall Creek

No. 11 Augusta at No. 6 Cadott

No. 10 Mondovi at No. 7 Plum City/Elmwood

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Webster or No. 8 Glenwood City at No. 1 Phillips

No. 12 Boyceville or No. 5 Cameron at No. 4 Unity

No. 11 Chequamegon or No. 6 Grantsburg at No. 3 Cumberland

No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhauser or No. 7 Shell Lake at No. 2 Ladysmith

No. 9 Whitehall or No. 8 Regis at No. 1 Osseo-Fairchild

No. 12 Spring Valley or No. 5 Fall Creek at No. 4 Durand

No. 11 Augusta or No. 6 Cadott at No. 3 Colfax

No. 10 Mondovi or No. 7 Plum City/Elmwood at No. 2 Neillsville

Appleton East Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Colby at No. 8 Princeton/Green Lake

No. 12 Montello at No. 5 Wittenberg-Birnamwood

No. 11 Necedah at No. 6 Stratford

No. 10 Nekoosa at No. 7 Abbotsford

No. 9 Algoma at No. 8 Manawa

No. 12 Roncalli at No. 5 Coleman

No. 11 Crivitz at No. 6 Crandon

No. 10 Weyauwega-Freemont at No. 7 Shiocton

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Colby or No. 8 Princeton/Green Lake at No. 1 Westfield

No. 12 Montello or No. 5 Wittenberg-Birnamwood at No. 4 Marathon

No. 11 Necedah or No. 6 Stratford at No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia

No. 10 Nekoosa or No. 7 Abbotsford at No. 2 Auburndale

No. 9 Algoma or No. 8 Manawa at No. 1 Saint Mary Catholic

No. 12 Roncalli or No. 5 Coleman at No. 4 Oconto

No. 11 Crivitz or No. 6 Crandon at No. 3 Bonduel

No. 10 Weyauwega-Freemont or No. 7 Shiocton at No. 2 Mishicot

DeForest Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 8 Darlington

No. 12 Riverdale at No. 5 Luther

No. 11 Cashton at No. 6 Cuba City

No. 10 Fennimore at No. 7 Boscobel

No. 9 Waterloo at No. 8 Markesan

No. 12 Wisconsin Heights at No. 5 New Glarus

No. 11 Parkview at No. 6 Marshall

No. 10 Poynette at No. 7 Deerfield

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Melrose-Mindoro or No. 8 Darlington at No. 1 Mineral Point

No. 12 Riverdale or No. 5 Luther at No. 4 Lancaster

No. 11 Cashton or No. 6 Cuba City at No. 3 Cochrane-Fountain City

No. 10 Fennimore or No. 7 Boscobel at No. 2 Aquinas

No. 9 Waterloo or No. 8 Markesan at No. 1 Brodhead

No. 12 Wisconsin Heights or No. 5 New Glarus at No. 4 Cambridge

No. 11 Parkview or No. 6 Marshall at No. 3 Pardeeville

No. 10 Poynette or No. 7 Deerfield at No. 2 Belleville

Brown Deer Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Cedar Grove-Belgium at No. 8 Random Lake

No. 5 Howards Grove def. No. 12 Destiny (forfeit)

No. 11 Horicon at No. 6 Valders

No. 10 Kohler at No. 7 Ozaukee

No. 9 Heritage at No. 8 Palmyra-Eagle

No. 12 Williams Bay at No. 5 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy

No. 6 Dodgeland def. No. 11 Hope Christian (forfeit)

No. 10 Living Word Lutheran at No. 7 Kenosha Christian Life

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Cedar Grove-Belgium or No. 8 Random Lake at No. 1 Laconia

No. 5 Howard's Grove No. 4 Manitowoc Lutheran

No. 11 Horicon or No. 6 Valders at No. 3 Winnebago Lutheran Academy

No. 10 Kohler or No. 7 Ozaukee at No. 2 St. Mary's Springs

No. 9 Heritage or No. 8 Palmyra-Eagle at No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science

No. 12 Williams Bay or No. 5 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy at No. 4 Racine Lutheran

No. 6 Dodgeland at No. 3 Salam

No. 10 Living Word Lutheran or No. 7 Kenosha Christian Life at No.2 The Prairie School

Division 5

Amery Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Northwood bye

No. 9 Mercer at No. 8 Lac Courte Oreillas

No. 12 Butternut at No. 5 Drummond

No. 13 Frederic at No. 4 Siren

No. 14 Luck at No. 3 South Shore

No. 11 Washburn at No. 6 Mellen

No. 10 Winter at No. 7 Solon Springs

No. 2 Hurley bye

No. 16 Prentice at No. 1 McDonell Catholic

No. 9 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at No. 8 Clayton

No. 12 Cornell at No. 5 Clear Lake

No. 13 Owen-Withee at No. 4 Lake Holcombe

No. 14 Thorp at No. 3 Flambeau

No. 11 Rib Lake at No. 6 Gillman

No. 10 New Auburn at No. 7 Turtle Lake

No. 15 Bruce at No. 2 Prairie Farm

D.C. Everest Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 16 Marion at No. 1 Assumption

No. 9 Newman Catholic at No. 8 Columbus Catholic

No. 12 Rosholt at No. 5 Spencer

No. 13 Port Edwards at No. 4 Athens

No. 14 Tigerton at No. 3 Edgar

No. 11 Northland Lutheran at No. 6 Gresham

No. 10 Almond-Bancroft at No. 7 Pacelli

No. 15 Tri-County at No. 2 Wild Rose

No. 1 Wabeno/Laona bye

No. 9 Wausaukee at No. 8 Oneida Nation

No. 12 Gibraltar at No. 5 Florence

No. 13 White Lake at No. 4 Gillett

No. 3 Niagara bye

No. 11 Goodman/Pembine at No. 6 Lena

No. 10 Bowler at No. 7 Suring

No. 2 Three Lakes bye

Royal Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 16 Granton at No. 1 Bangor

No. 9 Pittsville at No. 8 Loyal

N0. 12 Alma/Pepin at No. 5 Royall

No. 13 Gilmanton at No. 4 Hillsboro

No. 14 Greenwood at No. 2 Alma Lincoln Center

No. 11 Independence at No. 6 Eleva-Strum

No. 10 New Richmond at No. 7 Wonewoc-Center

No. 15 Brookwood at No. 2 Blair-Taylor

No. 16 Weston at No. 1 Belmont

No. 9 Ithaca at No. 8 De Soto

No. 12 Shullsburg at No. 5 La Farge/Youth Initiative

No. 13 Seneca at No. 4 Wauzeka-Stueben

No. 14 Iowa-Grant at No. 3 Kickapoo

No. 11 Southwestern at No. 6 Potosi/Cassville

No. 10 Benton at No. 7 River Ridge

No. 15 North Crawford at No. 2 Highland

Central Wisconsin Christinan Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Albany bye

No. 9 Pecatonica at No. 8 Johnson Creek

No. 12 Faith Christian at No. 5 Rio

No. 13 Barneveld at No. 4 University Lake School/Trinity Academy

No. 14 Madison Country Day at No. 3 Fall River

No. 11 Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose at No. 6 Argyle

No. 10 Monticello at No. 7 Catholic Central

No. 15 Juda at No. 2 Black Hawk

No. 16 Wayland Academy at No. 1 Randolph

No. 9 Reedsville at No. 8 Hustisford

No. 12 Stockbridge at No. 5 Eastbrook

No. 13 Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran/Providence at No. 4 Sheboygan Lutheran

No. 14 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at No. 3 Lourdes Academy

No. 11 Central Wisconsin Christian at No. 6 Sevastopol

No. 10 Cambria-Friesland at No. 7 Hilbert

No. 15 Sheboygan Christian at No. 2 Oakfield

