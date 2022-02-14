WIAA releases Girls basketball brackets

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The WIAA released its 20 sectionals for the girls basketball tournament, set to begin on Feb. 22.

Reedsburg received a No. 1 seed in the Sectional 3 Division 2 bracket. The Beavers will play their first game on Friday, Feb. 25 against No. 9 Portage or No. 8 Mount Horeb.

In Sectional 3 of Division 1 Sun Prairie earned a No. 3 seed and will begin its postseason against No. 14 Middleton. 

Division 1

Marshfield Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Chippewa Falls at No. 16 Appleton West

Regional Semifinals (Friday Fe. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Chippewa Falls or No. 16 Appleton West at No. 1 Hortonville

No. 9 Wisconsin Rapids at No. 8 Hudson

No. 12 Oshkosh West at No. 5 Wausau West

No. 13 Stevens Point at No. 4 Neenah

No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 Superior

No. 11 Eau Claire North at No. 6 Eau Claire Memorial

No. 10 Marshfield at No. 7 Kimberly

No. 15 Appleton North at No. 3 Appleton East

Fond du Lac Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Green Bay East at No. 16 Milwaukee Marshall/Young Coggs

Regional Semifinals (Friday Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Green Bay East or No. 16 Milwaukee Marshall/Young Coggs at No. 1 Germantown

No. 9 Hartford at No. 8 Bay Port

No. 12 Fond du Lac at No. 5 Kaukauna

No. 13 Green Bay Preble at No. 4 Milwaukee King

No. 14 Sheboygan South at No. 3 De Pere

No. 11 Milwaukee Riverside at No. 6 Sheboygan North

No. 10 Menomonee Falls at No. 7 Divine Savior Holy Angels

No. 15 Manitowoc Lincoln at No. 2 Homestead

Sun Prairie Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milwaukee Arts at No. 16 Madison West

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milwaukee Arts at No. 16 Madison West at No. 1 Brookfield East

No. 9 Oconomowoc at No. 8 Hamilton

No. 12 Madison Memorial at No. 5 Verona

No. 13 Madison East at No. 4 Waunakee

No. 14 Middleton at No. 3 Sun Prairie 

No. 11 Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op at No. 6 Watertown

No. 10 Madison La Follette at No. 7 Brookfield Central

No. 15 West Allis Hale at No. 2 Arrowhead

Waukesha South Sectional

Regional Semifinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Janesville Parker at No. 16 Racine Horlick

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)

No. 17 Janesville Parker at No. 16 Racine Horlick at No. 1 Kettle Moraine

No. 9 Racine Case at No. 8 Milwaukee Reagan

No. 12 Waukesha South at No. 5 Janesville Craig

No. 13 Beloit Memorial at No. 4 Kenosha Bradford

No. 14 Kenosha Tremper at No. 3 Franklin

No. 11 Badger at No. 6 Kenosha Indian Trail

No. 10 Muskego at No. 7 Mukwonago

No. 15 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon at No. 2 Oak Creek

Division 2

River Falls Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 River Falls at No. 8 Tomah

No. 11 Hayward at No. 6 Sparta

No. 10 Holmen at No. 7 New Richmond

No. 9 Wausau East at No. 8 Antigo

No. 10 Merrill at No. 7 Medford 

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 River Falls or No. 8 Tomah at No. 1 Rice Lake

No. 5 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Onalaska

No. 11 Hayward or No. 6 Sparta at No. 3 La Crosse Central

No. 10 Holmen or No. 7 New Richmond at No. 2 Menomonie

No. 9 Wausau East or No. 8 Antigo at No. 1 Mosinee

Mo. 5 Shawano at No. 4 New London

No. 6 Ashland at No. 3 Rhinelander

No. 10 Merrill or No. 7 Medford No. 2 Lakeland

West Bend West Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Pulaski at No. 8 Luxemburg-Casco

No. 10 Marinette at No. 7 Seymour

No. 9 Milwaukee Madison at No. 8 West Bend West

No. 11 Port Washington at No 6 Milwaukee Vincent

No. 10 Oshkosh North at No. 7 Plymouth

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Pulaski or No. 8 Luxemburg-Casco at No. 1 Notre Dame

No. 5 Ashwaubenon at No. 4 Menasha

No. 6 Green Bay Southwest at No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran

No. 10 Marinette or No. 7 Seymour at No. 2 West De Pere

No. 9 Milwaukee Madison or No. 8 West Bend West at No.1 Beaver Dam

No. 5 West Bend East at No. 4 Grafton

No. 11 Port Washington or No 6 Milwaukee Vincent at No. 3 Slinger

No. 10 Oshkosh North or No. 7 Plymouth at No. 2 Cedarburg

Oregon Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Portage at No. 8 Mount Horeb

No. 11 Monroe at No. 6 Oregon

No. 10 Baraboo at No. 7 Stoughton

No. 9 Burlington at No. 8 Elkhorn

No. 11 Racine Park at No. 6 Fort Atkinson

No. 10 Delavan-Darien at No. 7 Milton

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Portage or No. 8 Mount Horeb at No. 1 Reedsburg

No. 5 Sauk Prairie at No. 4 McFarland

No. 11 Monroe or No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 DeForest

No. 10 Baraboo or No. 7 Stoughton at No. 2 Monona Grove

No. 9 Burlington or No. 8 Elkhorn at No. 1 Union Grove

No. 5 Waterford at No. 4 Wilmot Union

No. 11 Racine Park or No. 6 Fort Atkinson at No. 3 Westosha Central

No. 10 Delavan-Darien or No. 7 Milton at No. 2 Waukesha West

West Allis Central Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Nicolet at No. 8 Wauwatosa East

No. 11 Milwaukee Lutheran at No. 6 Wauwatosa West

No. 10 Milwaukee South at No. 7 Milwaukee Washington/Fuller

No. 9 Cudahy at No. 8 Waukesha North

No. 10 Whitnall at No. 7 Greendale 

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Nicolet or No. 8 Wauwatosa East at No. 1 Pius XI Catholic

No. 5 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 4 Golda Meir

No. 11 Milwaukee Lutheran or No. 6 Wauwatosa West at No. 3 Shorewood

No. 10 Milwaukee South or No. 7 Milwaukee Washington/Fuller at No. 2 Whitefish Bay

No. 9 Cudahy or No. 8 Waukesha North at No. 1 Pewaukee

No. 5 Greenfield at No. 4 New Berlin West

No. 6 West Allis Central at No. 3 New Berlin Eisenhower

No. 10 Whitnall or No. 7 Greendale at No. 2 South Milwaukee

Division 3

Somerset Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Bloomer at No. 8 Osecola

No. 12 Spooner at No. 5 Ellsworth

No. 11 St. Croix Central at No. 6 Somerset

No. 10 Amery at No. 7 Barron

No. 9 Arcadia at No. 8 Adams-Friendship

No. 12 Mauston at No. 5 Westby

No. 11 Black River Falls at No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

No. 10 Viroqua at No. 7 Stanley-Boyd

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Bloomer or No. 8 Osecola at No. 1 St. Croix Falls

No. 12 Spooner or No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 Northwestern

No. 11 St. Croix Central or No. 6 Somerset at No. 3 Prescott

No. 10 Amery or No. 7 Barron at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville

No. 9 Arcadia or No. 8 Adams-Friendship at No. 1 West Salem

No. 12 Mauston or No. 5 Westby at No. 4 Wisconsin Dells

No. 11 Black River Falls or No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at No. 3 Altoona

No. 10 Viroqua or No. 7 Stanley-Boyd at No. 2 Elk Mound

Brillion Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 8 Northland Pines at No. 8 Clintonville

No. 12 Waupaca at No. 5 Peshtigo

No. 11 Little Chute at No. 6 Oconto Falls

No. 10 Tomahawk at No. 7 Menominee Indian 

No. 9 Denmark at No. 8 Sheboygan Falls

No. 12 Sturgeon Bay at No. 5 Kewaunee

No. 11 Campbellsport at No. 6 Chilton

No. 10 Southern Door at No. 7 Two Rivers

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 8 Northland Pines or No. 8 Clintonville at No. 1 Freedom

No. 12 Waupaca or No. 5 Peshtigo at No. 4 Wrightstown

No. 11 Little Chute or No. 6 Oconto Falls at No. 3 Xavier

No. 10 Tomahawk or No. 7 Menominee Indian at No. 2 Amherst

No. 9 Denmark or No. 8 Sheboygan Falls at No. 1 Brillion

No. 12 Sturgeon Bay or No. 5 Kewaunee at No. 4 Oostburg

No. 11 Campbellsport or No. 6 Chilton at No. 3 Kiel

No. 10 Southern Door or No. 7 Two Rivers at No. 2 New Holstein

Wautoma Sectional 

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Evansville at No. 8 Dodgeville

No. 12 River Valley at No. 5 Columbus

No. 11 Turner at No. 6 Richland Center

No. 10 Lodi at No. 7 Clinton

No. 9 Ripon at No. 8 Winneconne

No. 12 Mayville at No. 5 Omro

No. 11 North Fond du Lac at No. 6 Wautoma

No. 10 Berlin at No. 7 Lomira

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Evansville or No. 8 Dodgeville at No. 1 Prairie du Chien

No. 12 River Valley or No. 5 Columbus at No. 4 Platteville

No. 11 Turner or No. 6 Richland Center at No. 3 Edgewood

No. 10 Lodi or No. 7 Clinton at No. 2 Edgerton

No. 9 Ripon or No. 8 Winneconne at No. 1 Waupun

No. 12 Mayville or No. 5 Omro at No. 4 Lake Country Lutheran

No. 11 North Fond du Lac or No. 6 Wautoma at No. 3 Watertown Luther Prep

No. 10 Berlin or No. 7 Lomira at No. 2 Kewaskum

Whitewater Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Carmen Northwest at No. 8 Messmer

No. 5 Milwaukee School of Languages def. No. 12 Obama SCTE (forfeit) 

No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit at No. 6 Brown Deer

No. 10 Milwaukee North at No. 7 Saint Anthony

No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine's at No. 8 Big Foot

No. 12 Shoreland Lutheran at No. 5 Jefferson

No. 11 East Troy at No. 6 Saint Francis

No. 10 Whitewater at No. 7 Saint Thomas More

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Carmen Northwest or No. 8 Messmer at No. 1 Kettle Moraine Lutheran

No. 5 Milwaukee School of Languages at No. 4 Brookfield Academy

No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit or No. 6 Brown Deer at No. 3 Domincan

No. 10 Milwaukee North or No. 7 Saint Anthony at No. 2 University School of Milwaukee

No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine's or No. 8 Big Foot at No. 1 Lake Mills

No. 12 Shoreland Lutheran or No. 5 Jefferson at No. 4 Catholic Memorial

No. 11 East Troy or No. 6 Saint Francis at No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran

No. 10 Whitewater or No. 7 Saint Thomas More at No. 2 Martin Luther

Division 4

Osseo-Fairchild Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Webster at No. 8 Glenwood City

No. 12 Boyceville at No. 5 Cameron

No. 11 Chequamegon at No. 6 Grantsburg

No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhauser at No. 7 Shell Lake

No. 9 Whitehall at No. 8 Regis

No. 12 Spring Valley at No. 5 Fall Creek

No. 11 Augusta at No. 6 Cadott

No. 10 Mondovi at No. 7 Plum City/Elmwood

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Webster or No. 8 Glenwood City at No. 1 Phillips

No. 12 Boyceville or No. 5 Cameron at No. 4 Unity

No. 11 Chequamegon or No. 6 Grantsburg at No. 3 Cumberland

No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhauser or No. 7 Shell Lake at No. 2 Ladysmith

No. 9 Whitehall or No. 8 Regis at No. 1 Osseo-Fairchild

No. 12 Spring Valley or No. 5 Fall Creek at No. 4 Durand

No. 11 Augusta or No. 6 Cadott at No. 3 Colfax

No. 10 Mondovi or No. 7 Plum City/Elmwood at No. 2 Neillsville

Appleton East Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Colby at No. 8 Princeton/Green Lake

No. 12 Montello at No. 5 Wittenberg-Birnamwood

No. 11 Necedah at No. 6 Stratford

No. 10 Nekoosa at No. 7 Abbotsford

No. 9 Algoma at No. 8 Manawa

No. 12 Roncalli at No. 5 Coleman

No. 11 Crivitz at No. 6 Crandon

No. 10 Weyauwega-Freemont at No. 7 Shiocton

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Colby or No. 8 Princeton/Green Lake at No. 1 Westfield

No. 12 Montello or No. 5 Wittenberg-Birnamwood at No. 4 Marathon

No. 11 Necedah or No. 6 Stratford at No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia

No. 10 Nekoosa or No. 7 Abbotsford at No. 2 Auburndale

No. 9 Algoma or No. 8 Manawa at No. 1 Saint Mary Catholic

No. 12 Roncalli or No. 5 Coleman at No. 4 Oconto

No. 11 Crivitz or No. 6 Crandon at No. 3 Bonduel

No. 10 Weyauwega-Freemont or No. 7 Shiocton at No. 2 Mishicot

DeForest Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 8 Darlington

No. 12 Riverdale at No. 5 Luther

No. 11 Cashton at No. 6 Cuba City

No. 10 Fennimore at No. 7 Boscobel

No. 9 Waterloo at No. 8 Markesan

No. 12 Wisconsin Heights at No. 5 New Glarus

No. 11 Parkview at No. 6 Marshall

No. 10 Poynette at No. 7 Deerfield

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Melrose-Mindoro or No. 8 Darlington at No. 1 Mineral Point

No. 12 Riverdale or No. 5 Luther at No. 4 Lancaster

No. 11 Cashton or No. 6 Cuba City at No. 3 Cochrane-Fountain City

No. 10 Fennimore or No. 7 Boscobel at No. 2 Aquinas

No. 9 Waterloo or No. 8 Markesan at No. 1 Brodhead

No. 12 Wisconsin Heights or No. 5 New Glarus at No. 4 Cambridge

No. 11 Parkview or No. 6 Marshall at No. 3 Pardeeville

No. 10 Poynette or No. 7 Deerfield at No. 2 Belleville

Brown Deer Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Cedar Grove-Belgium at No. 8 Random Lake

No. 5 Howards Grove def. No. 12 Destiny (forfeit)

No. 11 Horicon at No. 6 Valders

No. 10 Kohler at No. 7 Ozaukee

No. 9 Heritage at No. 8 Palmyra-Eagle

No. 12 Williams Bay at No. 5 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy

No. 6 Dodgeland def. No. 11 Hope Christian (forfeit)

No. 10 Living Word Lutheran at No. 7 Kenosha Christian Life

Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)

No. 9 Cedar Grove-Belgium or No. 8 Random Lake at No. 1 Laconia

No. 5 Howard's Grove No. 4 Manitowoc Lutheran

No. 11 Horicon or No. 6 Valders at No. 3 Winnebago Lutheran Academy

No. 10 Kohler or No. 7 Ozaukee at No. 2 St. Mary's Springs

No. 9 Heritage or No. 8 Palmyra-Eagle at No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science

No. 12 Williams Bay or No. 5 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy at No. 4 Racine Lutheran

No. 6 Dodgeland at No. 3 Salam

No. 10 Living Word Lutheran or No. 7 Kenosha Christian Life at No.2 The Prairie School

Division 5

Amery Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Northwood bye

No. 9 Mercer at No. 8 Lac Courte Oreillas

No. 12 Butternut at No. 5 Drummond

No. 13 Frederic at No. 4 Siren

No. 14 Luck at No. 3 South Shore

No. 11 Washburn at No. 6 Mellen

No. 10 Winter at No. 7 Solon Springs

No. 2 Hurley bye

No. 16 Prentice at No. 1 McDonell Catholic

No. 9 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at No. 8 Clayton

No. 12 Cornell at No. 5 Clear Lake

No. 13 Owen-Withee at No. 4 Lake Holcombe

No. 14 Thorp at No. 3 Flambeau

No. 11 Rib Lake at No. 6 Gillman

No. 10 New Auburn at No. 7 Turtle Lake

No. 15 Bruce at No. 2 Prairie Farm

D.C. Everest Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 16 Marion at No. 1 Assumption

No. 9 Newman Catholic at No. 8 Columbus Catholic

No. 12 Rosholt at No. 5 Spencer

No. 13 Port Edwards at No. 4 Athens

No. 14 Tigerton at No. 3 Edgar

No. 11 Northland Lutheran at No. 6 Gresham

No. 10 Almond-Bancroft at No. 7 Pacelli

No. 15 Tri-County at No. 2 Wild Rose

No. 1 Wabeno/Laona bye

No. 9 Wausaukee at No. 8 Oneida Nation

No. 12 Gibraltar at No. 5 Florence

No. 13 White Lake at No. 4 Gillett

No. 3 Niagara bye

No. 11 Goodman/Pembine at No. 6 Lena

No. 10 Bowler at No. 7 Suring

No. 2 Three Lakes bye

Royal Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 16 Granton at No. 1 Bangor

No. 9 Pittsville at No. 8 Loyal

N0. 12 Alma/Pepin at No. 5 Royall

No. 13 Gilmanton at No. 4 Hillsboro

No. 14 Greenwood at No. 2 Alma Lincoln Center

No. 11 Independence at No. 6 Eleva-Strum

No. 10 New Richmond at No. 7 Wonewoc-Center

No. 15 Brookwood at No. 2 Blair-Taylor

No. 16 Weston at No. 1 Belmont

No. 9 Ithaca at No. 8 De Soto

No. 12 Shullsburg at No. 5 La Farge/Youth Initiative

No. 13 Seneca at No. 4 Wauzeka-Stueben

No. 14 Iowa-Grant at No. 3 Kickapoo

No. 11 Southwestern at No. 6 Potosi/Cassville

No. 10 Benton at No. 7 River Ridge

No. 15 North Crawford at No. 2 Highland

Central Wisconsin Christinan Sectional

Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)

No. 1 Albany bye

No. 9 Pecatonica at No. 8 Johnson Creek

No. 12 Faith Christian at No. 5 Rio

No. 13 Barneveld at No. 4 University Lake School/Trinity Academy

No. 14 Madison Country Day at No. 3 Fall River

No. 11 Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose at No. 6 Argyle

No. 10 Monticello at No. 7 Catholic Central

No. 15 Juda at No. 2 Black Hawk

No. 16 Wayland Academy at No. 1 Randolph

No. 9 Reedsville at No. 8 Hustisford

No. 12 Stockbridge at No. 5 Eastbrook

No. 13 Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran/Providence at No. 4 Sheboygan Lutheran

No. 14 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at No. 3 Lourdes Academy

No. 11 Central Wisconsin Christian at No. 6 Sevastopol

No. 10 Cambria-Friesland at No. 7 Hilbert

No. 15 Sheboygan Christian at No. 2 Oakfield

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

